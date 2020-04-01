Brookfield Renewable: Several Acquisitions Should Help Improve Its Growth Outlook

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Renewable (BEP) (TSX:BEP.UN) posted a weak Q4 2019 earnings with below long-term average power generation due to weather related factors. Looking forward, the company’s acquisition of 50% interest of X-Elio should add a rich development pipeline to grow its solar renewable energy portfolio. Its recently announced acquisition of the remaining 38% stake of TerraForm Power (TERP) should also expand its power generation capacity by over 8%. The company currently pays a growing 5%-yielding dividend and has the potential to deliver a total return of 27.4% by the end of 2021. Therefore, this stock is suitable for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

Brookfield Renewable delivered a weak Q4 2019 due to lower than expected power generation related to weather. As can be seen from the table below, it generated 12,465 GWh of power in Q4 2019. This was below its long-term average of 13,850 GWh. As a result, its funds from operations declined to $171 million, a decrease of 17% year over year. Its FFO per share also declined from $0.66 per share in Q4 2018 to $0.55 per share in Q4 2019.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Acquisition of the remaining stake of TerraForm will expand Brookfield Renewable’s capacity

On March 16, Brookfield Renewable announced that it will acquire the remaining 38% stake of TerraForm (TERP) through a share swap. Each common share of TERP will receive 0.381 of Brookfield Renewable’s share. This represents a premium of about 17% based on its trade price at the time of announcement. TERP has a total power generation capacity of 4,066 MW. This acquisition will increase its total capacity by about 8.1%. The deal is expected to be closed in Q3 2020.

X-Elio acquisition adds a robust development pipeline of solar energy capacity

In Q4 2019, Brookfield Renewable closed its acquisition of a 50% interest in X-Elio, a leading global solar developer. This acquisition will add about 970 MW of solar assets. In addition, X-Elio has a rich development pipeline that could expand its power generation capacity by 6,000 MW. In fact, management expects about 1,800 MW of development projects to be pushed through construction in the near-term and these projects should reach completion about 18 ~ 24 months from now.

Investment grade balance sheet with $2.7 billion of liquidity available

Brookfield Renewable has an excellent track record of acquiring high quality undervalued assets. In Q4 2019, the company acquired $550 million of assets through 9 transactions. The company continues to maintain a robust investment grade balance sheet. It still has $2.7 billion of liquidity available (it was $2.3 billion back in Q1 2019). Its liquidity will improve to $3.1 billion after the closing of its recently announced TERP acquisition. This liquidity will allow Brookfield Renewable to continue to pursue accretive and opportunistic acquisitions.

Valuation Analysis

We estimate that Brookfield Renewable’s adjusted EBITDA to grow to $1.58 billion in 2020. The growth will be due to organic growth, its acquisitions made in 2019, and the closing of TERP acquisition expected in Q3 2020. Its 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow to $1.72 billion as the company will benefit from a full year of owning TERP. Before the market selloff recently, the company has an average EV to EBITDA ratio of 16.5x in the past 10 years. We think the market will continue to award it with the same valuation due to its superior assets (a significant portion of its assets are hydro assets with long-term contracts with incremental rate increases). In addition, we are currently in a very low interest rate environment. Using an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.5x, we derive our target price of $50.22 by the end of 2021. Together with its dividend, we expect a total return of 27.4% by the end of 2021.

in $ Million unless otherwise stated 2020E 2021E Adjusted EBITDA ($ Million) 1,575 1716.75 EV/EBITDA 16.5 16.5 Enterprise Value ($ Million) $25,988 $28,326 Net Debt (C$ Million) $11,350 $11,000 Shares Outstanding (million) 344 345 Price Target (C$) $42.55 $50.22 Annual Dividend ($) $2.17 $2.30 Total Return (%) 27.4%

A growing 5%-yielding dividend

Brookfield Renewable has recently increased its dividend by about 10% to $0.542 per share. This represents an increase of about 5.2% year over year. This dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has consistently increased its dividend annually. In fact, since 2012, the company has increased its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 6%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 84% based on its 2019 funds from operations.

Risks and Challenges

Foreign exchange risk

Since a significant portion of Brookfield Renewable’s assets are located outside of North America (see map below), the company faces foreign exchange risk. As can be seen from the map below, many of these assets are located in emerging markets (China, India, South Africa, and Latin America).

Regulatory risks

Brookfield Renewables also faces the risk of changing regulatory and political landscape. For example, China has recently proposed to reduce solar subsidy.

Investor Takeaway

We continue to like Brookfield Renewable and its high-quality assets as most of its assets have power purchase agreements. Therefore, they offer stable and often predictable revenue (other than the weather factor). Its shares are trading at an attractive price right now and we see a total return of 27.4% by the end of 2021. We think this is a good investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

