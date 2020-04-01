Retirement Strategy: This Is More Than A Meltdown. It Might Be A Collapse

I understand the fear of missing out. But for so many retired folks, capital preservation and income stream maintenance are far more important.

Nobody knows how long this will last. But we are heading down, not up, in my opinion.

If You Truly Believe This Is Fear Mongering, Then You Are Missing The Point

Folks, I have no ax to grind, as I sold all equities due to my failing health several years ago (and ongoing as of right now as well, with chemo treatments again every week). I had been a dividend growth investor for decades and basically still am. All I want to do is raise awareness of the reality we are in, and for regular investors nearing retirement and already-retired folks to consider all options that your own personal circumstances might require.

Consider This:

What is your risk tolerance?

Do you have enough reserve cash for an extended period of time?

Have you researched your dividend stocks for their dividend reliability?

Are you spending less than your income?

Where will you get cash to bridge the gap if your dividend income stream drops significantly?

Can you reduce expenses or will you need to raise cash?

Being aware and prepared is not panic; it's smart.

What You Might Consider Doing For Yourself And Your Family

Do not sell great equities that can continue paying you to hold them

If you need to raise cash, then consider trimming dividend stocks for which revenue will suffer, cash reserves will drop, debt will increase, payout ratios will rise to unsustainable levels, and of course those for which the business itself is being impacted by the confluence of current events.

If you trim for cash, wait for a relief rally unless you are desperate.

Consider not buying anything yet!

Consider stopping automatic dividend reinvestment so you can be flexible in terms of where you want that money to go.

Distance yourself and self-quarantine if you are at a high risk for this virus.

Keep your family as safe and secure as well.

Follow medical science and CDC guidelines and tune out the politics.

If you take care of yourself, you are also taking care of others and are doing the right thing to flatten the curve of this pandemic.

I can list so many more, but I urge our wonderful Seeking Alpha community to share its knowledge for all of us, investing-related or otherwise. We are truly all in this together and will get through this together!

So What About The Markets?

We have had a few relief rallies, and that has been a good thing for a few reasons: It gives investors hope that this downturn could be short-lived, but much clearer is that folks who did decide to trim equities had some strong up days to sell at somewhat higher prices, thus gleaning more cash for reserves.

Unfortunately, the uncertainty of how long this crisis will last certainly enables greater market volatility. That might be intriguing for traders, but for dividend growth retirement investors it can become nerve-wracking. As I have stated, this is no time to panic sell and no time to buy because you fear missing out on buying at the bottom.

I believe, as well as Goldman Sachs (GS.PK), that we have not even come close to the tip of this iceberg that is looking more to me like an overall collapse rather than a normal "temporary meltdown".

Even though GS sees a rebound in the GDP from the depths of this collapse - by around 19% from the lows - here is what Goldman has to say about the near and intermediate term:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects the U.S. economy to experience a far deeper slump than previously anticipated as the coronavirus pandemic hammers businesses, causing a wave of mass unemployment. The world’s largest economy will shrink an annualized 34% in the second quarter, compared with an earlier estimate of 24%, economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a report. Unemployment will soar to 15% by mid-year, up from a previous forecast of 9%, they wrote.

Working backwards if their opinion comes to fruition, the GDP first drops by 34% and rallies by 19%. Well in my book a drop of 15% in the GDP for the year is a collapse! To ignore this would not be prudent in my opinion. The scariest part is the unemployment rate soaring up to 15%, and I have heard reports that 15% is being "kind".

How many small businesses will disappear never to return? Nobody knows, and nobody knows where 25 million people will find new jobs either! Forget the fact that people will most likely refrain from almost any discretionary buying, and might even struggle to pay rents, mortgages and put food on the table!

To take this one step further, here is what Jeffrey Gundlach has to say about all of the above:

says the current economy looks like a depression



band projections on recovery are too optimistic



35 million lower-paying jobs are at risk



Not plausible that Q3 will reverse Q2 economic drop



March low in stock market likely to be taken out

Now, that is just one expert's opinion, of course. However, given that so many jobs will be lost (I think even more than during the Great Depression) ignoring either of these forecasts could be shocking to anyone's equity portfolio, especially those nearing or already in retirement.

There Have Already Been Some Disturbing Dividend Actions

Right now it is not widespread, but I anticipate more numbers will roll in as time goes by. Take a look at this article with some facts about 15 companies:

Boeing (BA): Dividend suspension ($8.22 annually per share until RIGHT NOW) Marriott International (MAR): Dividend suspension ($1.92 annually per share until RIGHT NOW) Ford (F): Dividend suspension ($.60 annually per share until RIGHT NOW) Delta Airlines (DAL): Dividend suspension ($1.61 annually per share until RIGHT NOW) Freeport-McMoRan (FCX): Dividend suspension ($.20 annually per share until RIGHT NOW) Keep in mind that this is a copper and gold producer! Darden Restaurants (DRI): Dividend suspension ($3.52 annually per share until RIGHT NOW) Bloomin' Brands (BLMN): Dividend suspension ($.80 annually per share until RIGHT NOW) BJ's Restaurants (BJRI): Dividend suspension ($.52 annually per share until RIGHT NOW) Macy's (M): Dividend suspension ($1.51 annually per share until right now) Don't forget M has announced the layoff of 130,000 employees as well! Nordstrom (JWN): Dividend suspension ($1.48 annually per share until RIGHT NOW) Occidental Petroleum (OXY): Dividend cut ($3.16 down to $.44 annually per share as of right now) Apache (APA): Dividend cut ($1.00 down to $.10 annually per share as of right now) Targa Resources (TRGP): Dividend cut ($3.64 down to $.40 annually per share as of right now) DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Distribution cut ($3.12 down to $1.56 annually per share as of right now) This is a K-1 IRS form requirement as well. Sabre (SABR) Dividend suspension ($.56 annually per share until right now)

I realize that you might be aware of the stocks you own outright, but what about the funds that also own them? This list might impact fewer folks than those who only invest in Dividend Aristocrats and Kings, but as far as I am concerned, 20%-30% of them could potentially cut or suspend their rather lofty dividends sooner than later.

Consider: Exxon-Mobil (XOM), which is currently paying more for oil than they can sell it for! Or debt-riddled AT&T (T), which has always been rumored to have a less than reliable dividend. Chevron (CVX), which is basically in the same position as XOM is. People's United Financial (PBCT) which is engaged in real estate and mortgage lending on a regional basis. People’s United is not a recession-resistant company. As a financial services provider, its profits are highly correlated to economic growth.

I can go on and on and pick just about any aristocrat. My suggestion would be to dig deeply into each one's potential revenue loss, cash reserves, debt levels, and overall business opportunity during an economic collapse, the likes all of us cannot predict and have never lived through.

I read all the comments from my previous articles and there are many that still think this is the same sort of rough correction/recession we saw in 1987, 2000, and 2008. I believe that if any investor refuses to consider a worst-case scenario and to not be prepared for it, they could stand to lose significant portions of income and portfolio value.

Yes, I am out of the market for health reasons, so I have no "skin in the game". Big deal. I can look at this entire situation without blinders on, so please give that straw-man argument a rest.

My Bottom Line

My crystal ball is just as good as anyone else's, but we are all in uncharted waters right now. Hopefully this article will shake a few folks into at the very least being prepared for the worst and hoping for the best!

Over the long run, we will get through this, but some of us might not have that long of a run to recoup!

As always, your comments are just as (if not more so) important to the Seeking Alpha community. So share your wisdom right here!

