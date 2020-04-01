Philip Morris' 6.5% Dividend Yield Makes It A Buy Following An Undeserved Price Crash

Article Thesis

Philip Morris (PM) is a leading tobacco company that has seen its share price decline substantially over the last couple of weeks. Its business is not really cyclical, though, and results should remain very solid throughout the current crisis. Philip Morris' dividend yield is quite high compared to the historic norm, and also in absolute terms, which is why the company looks like a solid, defensive, lower-risk income play right here.

Philip Morris' Business Model, And How The Current Crisis Impacts It

Equity markets have sold off around the globe following the spread of the new coronavirus, and rightfully so: Many businesses will be impacted, as stores are closed, restaurants are only operating on a take-out basis, consumers reduce their spending on discretionary products. Not all companies are impacted to the same extent, however, as a crisis never treats all markets equally. Many consumer staples companies, such as food products and beverage producers, will not see a large negative impact on their businesses from the social distancing that is so crucial to combat the crisis. This is not a big surprise, as consumers still have to eat and drink, which is why they will remain customers of these companies.

There is, I believe, a high chance that Philip Morris will be one of the companies that will not be impacted to a large degree. Philip Morris' products, which include cigarettes, and heat-not-smoke alternatives primarily, are not products that customers do only buy during times when the economy is doing well:

When we look at Philip Morris' track record during the last financial crisis, we see that there was a very moderate downturn in 2009, which was more than offset by strong growth in 2010, which was a new record year for the company. During the greatest financial crisis that we have seen over the last decades, revenues thus only declined by a couple of percentage points, before the business recovered and reached a level that was even better than the pre-crisis high.

This strong recession performance is actually not a big surprise when we look at the factors that drive its revenues -- sales volumes and average selling prices of its cigarettes. Sales volumes in many markets are declining, but this is not due to the health of the economy, but rather based on the fact that the smoking rate keeps declining. Philip Morris has, like other tobacco companies, been able to offset this thanks to price increases for its product.

If the company raises the price per cigarette at a higher pace than the sales volumes decline, its revenues keep rising. At the same time, costs are declining (due to lower volumes leading to lower production costs), which is how tobacco companies managed to grow their profits despite being active in markets that are not growing rapidly.

Philip Morris is selling a product that is addictive, which explains why its customers keep buying, despite all the price increases that Philip Morris is pushing through regularly. The price elasticity of cigarettes is estimated at less than 0.5, which means that a 10% price increase leads to a sales volume decline of less than 5% -- in other words, such a price hike would drive revenue growth of 5%, despite less product being sold overall.

An upcoming recession in many countries around the globe, caused by the shutdowns that are necessary to combat the new coronavirus, will also not result in steep sales declines for Philip Morris. In the past, it has been proven that recessions and economic downturn are actually driving cigarette demand. The following study found that smokers increase the number of cigarettes they consume if they lose their employment:

Another study found that the rate of smokers that stop smoking actually declines during recessions. Combined, this means that an economic downturn leads to fewer smokers quitting their behavior, which means that more of Philip Morris' customers remain customers for the future, while at the same time, they consume more cigarettes per day, which drives average sales volumes. In total, Philip Morris could thus be in a position where a global recession that will likely occur during 2020 will be positive for the sales volumes of the products it produces.

The revenue decline of around 4% in 2009, which happened despite the fact that recessions should theoretically be a positive for Philip Morris' business, can be explained by the fact that the company generates a large portion of its revenues in currencies other than the USD, the weakening of a range of currencies during global recessions, therefore, leads to lower reported revenues once sales are converted to USD, the reporting currency.

Risks To Philip Morris' Business

This brings us to potential risks for Philip Morris, one of them being a strong USD. During times of crisis, a flight to safety makes many investors around the globe move to safe-haven assets such as treasuries, which makes the USD strengthen versus a range of other currencies.

The USD has thus, not surprisingly, strengthened during the current crisis, which will negatively impact Philip Morris reported results, as the sales that are generated in local currencies, will not look as strong as they are, once converted to USD.

Another risk factor is legislation. COVID-19, the infection caused by the new coronavirus, harms those that smoke more than non-smokers. This could make governments rule against the sale of cigarettes in especially harsh-hit regions. A couple of days ago there was a report that New York state was looking at banning cigarette sales, although it has now become clear that this will not happen. Nevertheless, it cannot be ruled out that governments in other countries around the globe will implement measures aimed at lowering cigarette sales during the current crisis, which would negatively impact Philip Morris' revenues.

There also is the risk that smokers decide to stop smoking based on the additional health hazard that comes from the coronavirus outbreak. I don't see this as a very big risk for Philip Morris' business model, though, as every smoker already knows that smoking is a very unhealthy behavior on its own, yet chooses to keep smoking nevertheless.

Takeaway

Philip Morris' stock was sold off along with the broad market, despite the fact that its business will likely not be hurt a lot by the current coronavirus crisis and the recession that will likely follow.

The business outlook for cigarettes has actually improved during recessions in the past, which is why Philip Morris can be ruled a quite recession-resistant company.

There will be some currency rate headwinds for Philip Morris in the near term due to the strengthening of the USD, and there is some risk that governments will try to reduce cigarette sales. Due to the very diversified business, with activities in countries all around the globe, Philip Morris should be relatively insulated from moves by single countries.

Philip Morris trades at just 12.4 times 2021's forecasted profits, whereas the median earnings multiple over the last 10 years was more than 17. There thus is considerable upside potential for its share price, and at the same time, Philip Morris' owners get a dividend yielding 6.4% right here. This is attractive in absolute terms, and especially when compared to the very low yield that is offered by treasuries and other fixed-income alternatives.

We believe that Philip Morris is one of the lower-risk stocks in this environment (although it is not risk-less), and the high dividend yield and below-average valuation could allow for compelling total returns for long-term oriented investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.