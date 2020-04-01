Platinum Monthly: Hedge Funds Spooked By COVID-19

For Q2, we see PLTM trading between $5.50 and $9.50 per share.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM crashed to its lowest since its inception date in January 2018 at $5.76 per share on March 19, before paring some losses into the month-end. Yet, PLTM sold off a whopping 16% in March.

The contraction in investment demand for platinum so far this year, combined with an automotive demand outlook weakened by the COVID-19, put tremendous pressure on platinum prices in Q1.

Given the clear downtrend in PLTM, we are not inclined to aggressively buying the dips. Rather, we await signs of a stabilization before exerting further exposure to PLTM.

For Q2, we see PLTM trading between $5.50 and $9.50 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically hold platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is, however, more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed massively by the equivalent of 1.395 moz (17% of annual supply) its net long exposure to NYMEX platinum in March, according to the CFTC. This was the largest monthly decline in platinum's net spec length ever recorded. The NYMEX platinum price tumbled 16% over the same period.

As we warned in recent reports, platinum was vulnerable to a spec positioning unwinding after the net spec length reached an all-time high of 3.380 moz on January 20.

Given the noticeable decline in net long speculative positions in NYMEX platinum, platinum's spec positioning is now neutral, with the net spec length at 35% of open interest (historical min: -36% of OI / historical high: +74% of OI).

Implications for PLTM: Spec positioning in NYMEX platinum is now healthier after the sharp wave of spec liquidation in March. This is a positive development for PLTM in the long run.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors slashed ~45 koz of platinum from their holdings in March, the largest monthly net outflow since October 2018.

ETF investors have sold nearly 3 koz of platinum since the start of the year, which represents a marginal decline of 0.1% from the end of 2019.

Nevertheless, the absence of significant inflows in Q1-20 comes in sharp contrast with Q1-19 when investors boosted significantly their platinum buying.

Since the deficit in the platinum market in 2019 was exclusively driven by a massive increase in investment demand, the platinum market is likely to have posted a significant surplus in the first quarter of the year, which is consistent with the 20% decline in platinum prices.

Implications for PLTM: The absence of ETF buying in a context in which the outlook for automotive demand for platinum is greatly weakened by the COVID-19 crisis is conducive to lower platinum prices. This is, therefore, bearish for PLTM in the near term.

Automotive trends

In this monthly update, we focus on the outlook for automotive demand for platinum. Automotive demand for platinum represented around 34% of gross platinum demand last year.

Source: Johnson Matthey, Orchid Research

The COVID-19 crisis has severely weakened the outlook for automotive demand for PGMs this year.

LMC Automotive has revised its 2020 forecast for global light vehicle sales to 76.6 million units compared with 90.1 million units initially expected pre-COVID-19.

Source: LMC Automotive

In its new base-case, LMC Automotive projects a decline of 15% in global light vehicle sales this year, compared with a previous forecast of a 4% decline.

Even more worryingly, LMC Automotive envisages a bear-case in case of further disruptions to global economic activity in the second half of 2020. In such a scenario, the consultancy forecasts a deeper decline of 23%.

Source: LMC Automotive

As a result, automotive demand for platinum is likely to contract at its deepest pace since 2008-2009 this year, which should deepen the surplus in the platinum market.

Implications for PLTM: The likely deep contraction in global auto sales this year will weaken materially automotive demand for platinum. A strong surplus is, therefore, anticipated in 2020. This is bearish for PLTM.

Closing thoughts

Although we contend that platinum's fundamentals are likely to be weak this year and a surplus is almost unavoidable, platinum prices have already sold off substantially since the start of the year, suggesting that weak fundamentals are mostly priced in.

Because PLTM is in a clear downtrend, there is no reason to buy aggressively PLTM at this juncture, although we contend that platinum offers a great value proposition in the long run.

We may be inclined to wait for a further de-grossing in platinum's spec positioning and signs of renewed ETF buying interest before turning more confident that a bottom is in.

We will also monitor closely platinum's correlation with its complex, especially gold and platinum, to assess the current driving forces of the platinum market and adjust our near-term stance.

In Q2, we expect PLTM to trade between $5.50 and $9.50 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.