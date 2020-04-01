Airlines Coping With Coronavirus

Airlines typically have big issues with recessions due to the extremely high fixed costs associated with flying. Airplanes are expensive pieces of equipment, and airline employees are largely unionized. It is not only difficult to reduce leases and loans on equipment during an economic downturn, but also a struggle to get unions to swallow pay cuts. The end result is intense cash burn during the initial period of recessionary decreases in demand.

Consolidation in the airline business resulting from the one-two combination of 9/11 and the Great Recession had positioned the industry to absorb economic cycles with aplomb: cash balances and profitability have been historically high for nearly a decade. Warren Buffett-who had shunned the airlines as a reasonable investment vehicle for decades-began buying up airline ownership as a result. Even the Oracle of Omaha cannot be counted on to predict a global pandemic.

The question is not-of course-whether COVID-19 has decimated the short-term horizon for airline financial stability. But rather what the intermediate and long-term future contain. The airlines need to weather months of intense cash burn in order to be around for another period of profitability. What is more, the airlines need to figure out how long and how deep the ensuing economic recession will last. And investors need to assess the risks and potential rewards that come in buying the dip.

Coronavirus and the Broad Market

So we will start with the obvious: there remains a great deal of uncertainty with regards to the continuing impact that COVID-19 will have on financial markets. Let us begin with worse and best case scenarios. Worst case is that a vaccine (or treatment) is between 18-months and 2-years away. Another worst case scenario is that COVID-19 mutates as readily as influenza, causing those who have already recovered from the current strain to be susceptible to another strain (though with a lower mortality rate). Over the course of the next two years, transportation disruptions will occur when localized areas are placed under quarantine as hotspots arise.

With COVID-19 testing becoming widespread, even in the worst case scenario, the stay-indoors orders should begin to be employed with much more of a scalpel efficiency, as opposed to the crash axe closures of our current reality. Disruptions will continue to occur, but with widely available testing local hotspots will be identified earlier producing less widespread economic and traveling disruptions.

Still, two years of this will produce a hefty drain on the economy. From the airlines perspective there will be substantial furloughs, retirements of older airframes, and reductions (to the extent possible) in fleet size and available seat miles. The broad market will undoubtedly be affected similarly: reductions in payroll, layoffs, and minimizing capital expenditures. It all adds up to a shrinking GDP and a sustained recession. Mortgage and credit defaults could easily occur, creating a curve very similar to that between late 2007 and 2010. Not inconsequentially, it was in the aftermath of this period that the last major U.S. airline went bankrupt.

Will it be enough to cause a depression? The answer cannot be an unqualified "no," but unless several other severe shocks occur as well it is for now unlikely: between congressional largesse and the exponential increases in Federal Reserve activism that have developed since 2007, do not expect market dips (or even chaos) to shut down the industry. The extraordinary economic devastation of the Great Depression occurred during a time when a multitude of economic protections were not in place, including the FDIC, Fed activism, and a host of other stimulus activity.

The follow-on question as to whether we could have a lost decade to investors is valid, but only from the perspective of a few months ago: from the current perspective, there should be little question that the market in a few years will be up from where it is right now. In our worst case scenario there will likely be another selloff and new low, but anything much below 1800 in the S&P 500 should be viewed as unlikely (this is based on a historical perspective-and obviously past performance is no guarantee of future behavior).

The Glass is Half Full

For the optimist, the best case scenario is as follows: COVID-19 shows a pronounced decrease in transmissibility due to rising temperatures in the northern hemisphere. Added to this, if one of the many current drugs being repurposed to fight coronavirus shows efficacy, medical professionals will possess better treatment options: if mortality, severity, and duration of symptoms can be reduced, the strain on the broad medical apparatus will be greatly eased, which will reduce the need for economically debilitating stay-at-homes orders.

There is no question that the current spate of strict social distancing measures will reduce the transmission of COVID-19: the effects of these measures will be obscured for some time as increased testing capabilities result in rapidly rising coronavirus numbers. We are slowing the corona curve by these efforts, but the numbers for now are not rewarding our pains. The positive effects will eventually be indicated in the daily tallies, but perhaps not for a few weeks.

The market responded well to President Trump extending federal guidelines for social distancing through April. Trump also indicated that business may be back to normal (or as normal as possible) by June. This is not pie in the sky optimism: there are definite indications that warm weather will reduce the transmission of coronavirus, and there is no question that social distancing will as well. The infection curve will likely be trending in a good direction well before the official start of summer. The fact that President Trump is clearly listening to his medical advisors is a source of confidence for the broad market as well.

Where that leaves the Airlines

If demand returns to 2019 values within the next three years, airline equity will likely more than double over current levels. There remains the possibility that airline demand will enter into a lost decade if the battle with coronavirus goes poorly, or if another economic shock occurs during the recovery. Still, it is inconceivable that the airlines will be run out of business altogether. Demand will eventually return. A bad trajectory will not eliminate air travel, though it may perhaps lead to a couple bankruptcies.

It remains possible that the demand curve will be sharply V-shaped, with the historic decrease in demand followed by a substantial return to previous levels (there is little hope that the demand curve will return to 2019 demand levels quickly, but 80-90% is well within possibility, with capacity reductions largely offsetting the difference between demand and available seat miles). In other words, if things go well in the fight with COVID-19, airline shareholders could be in for significant appreciation.

In either case, the Airlines should outperform the broad market during the recovery. Cyclical stocks, of course, have a history of doing just that. The sharp downturn in the industry creates increased concern of bankruptcy-and this concern is not without merit: the risks of illiquidity obviously increase as cash evaporates. Still, investment in an ETF such as JETS largely reduces the consequence of this (if an airline goes out of business, its routes and aircraft will almost certainly be absorbed by another airline, meaning that future gains in profitability will still be retained by the overall investment package).

For those looking to directly own airline stock, Southwest (LUV) and Delta (DAL) were the best positioned big players going into the current environment, with Southwest having slightly better position due to less exposure to international flying. With the funds made available to airlines via the financial stimulus package however, United (UAL), American (AAL), JetBlue (JBLU), and Spirit (SAVE) should all be relatively safe (for the time being). During periods of uncertainty, there is something to be said for buying quality-particularly when considering such a volatile industry. Still, depending on threshold for risk, there is the potential for greater gains with less financially solid acquisitions.

The following link provides more details on how the $50-billion stimulus may come with strings attached.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.