Domo: Clear Path To Surviving The Downturn

Domo has at least 1 year of liquidity left on its balance sheet, alongside a recurring revenue base that will see minimal impact from a coronavirus-induced downturn.

This is despite of strong fundamental results from the company. Domo's guidance update for the current year still calls for 10-14% y/y growth.

Shares of Domo have been hit harder during the correction than most stocks in the tech sector and the broader market, having lost 50% since the start of the year.

The upside of a harrowing correction in the stock markets is that many stocks now look like attractive bargains, especially those that had been trading cheaply even before the crash. One of the best names to focus on is Domo (DOMO), the Utah-based software vendor that specializes in business intelligence tools.

Since its IPO, investors have long held mixed feelings on Domo. On the one hand, Domo's popular reputation for its product and its low valuation makes it irresistible to some investors; to others, Domo's heavy competition in the BI space and its huge losses make it unthinkable. But since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, two things have happened that shift the tide in bulls' favor more than ever:

Domo released strong results to end FY20, and its outlook for growth in FY21 looks to have several points of opportunity on top.

Share prices have continued falling through the floor in spite of strong results, with Domo having lost more than 50% of its value since the start of the year.

In my view, both of these factors make Domo a strong buy with huge potential for upside when the market rebounds. Let's dive into detail through each of the pieces next.

Growth guidance may have additional upside potential, thanks to strong Q4 results

We'll kick off with the most important bullish driver for Domo: the company still expects decent growth in FY21. Take a look at the guidance update below:

Figure 1. Domo FY21 guidance Source: Domo 4Q20 earnings release

Domo's guidance range of $192-$198 million represents a growth range of +10-14% y/y growth over FY20 revenues of $173.4 million. While that growth may sound below-average next to much faster-growing enterprise software companies, we note that Domo's fourth-quarter results, which we'll dive into next, may suggest further opportunity for Domo above and beyond its current forecast.

Take a look now at Domo's most recent quarterly results:

Figure 2. Domo 4Q20 results Source: Domo 4Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 17% y/y to $46.2 million, besting Wall Street's expectations of $45.7 million (+16% y/y) by one point. The fact that Domo's growth exited Q4 at 17% y/y may suggest that, at the very least, Domo will achieve toward the high end of its 10-14% y/y growth plan for FY21. Its billings results, which clocked in at 13% y/y in the fourth quarter, certainly seem to suggest that the high end of the range is possible.

Another reassuring factor is the fact that Domo managed to bring up its retention rates in the quarter. As most software investors are aware, retention rates are a key measure of upsell activity and one of the most closely-watched metrics across the sector. Because renewals and upsells are an easier and cheaper source of revenue growth than new business, Domo's improvement in this area bodes extremely well for FY21 trends. The company managed to take retention rates up to 91% in Q4, up from 83% in Q3.

It remains to be seen if the coronavirus outbreak will have any immediate impact on customer retention, but my view is that this is unlikely due to two reasons: first, a software product like Domo becomes embedded in a company's internal operations, making it difficult and impractical to rip out, even for a short amount of time. Second, Domo's client base skews toward larger enterprise clients, who move extremely slowly in both adding and replacing software products to begin with.

If Domo continues to succeed in pulling retention rates up, it could mean a few points of extra revenue growth on top of its current forecast. We note as well that Domo's current ARR base of "over $160 million" means that more than 80% of its revenue outlook for FY21 is already locked in, and any new business on top of that is purely incremental.

Here's a full recap from CEO Josh James on the Q4 earnings call that highlights all of the strengths across various areas that Domo exhibited in FY20:

Number one, our year-over-year subscription revenue growth has averaged 28% and has never been below 24% for any quarter. Number two, our subscription gross margins have improved from 71% when we went public to 77% today. Number three, our gross retention rate has improved from 82% to 91% this quarter. Number four, our contracted annualized recurring revenue is now over $160 million, a size and scale that gives us the ability to get to cash flow positive quickly, if we need to. Number five, our customers under multiyear contracts have increased from 38% of our customer base when we went public to 55% today. Number six, over that same time period, our operating expenses have decreased from $55 million per quarter to $53 million per quarter, despite our growth in recurring revenue. Number seven, we have decreased our quarterly cash burn from $36 million a quarter to now $15 million. And lastly, number eight, we have been able to accomplish all of this with the same headcount level we had about four years ago and we still have sufficient capacity to continue to deliver significant value to our customers, also with an ample amount of cash to run our business however we need to, in whatever environment we are in."

Margins and cash flow are making major leaps

It's not just Domo's top-line metrics that impressed in Q4. Throughout all of FY20, Domo has been steadily making progress toward closing its loss gap, though it still retains large pro forma and GAAP operating losses. However, the progress is meaningful:

Figure 3. Domo margin trends Source: Domo 4Q20 earnings release

As seen in the chart above, in FY20, Domo improved its subscription gross margins by four points to 76%, meaning almost every dollar of incremental revenue flows to the bottom line. In addition, Domo has dramatically cut its pro forma operating losses in FY20, with loss margins thinning from -88% to -54%, improving by thirty-two points. Of course, a -54% margin is far from excellent, but neither can it be said anymore that Domo is running itself into the ground, especially when we look at its diminishing cash flow losses.

We can see in the table below that Domo's operating cash flows have reduced by 39% to -$80.2 million in FY21; in Q4, that loss improved by 45% to -$15.3 million:

Figure 4. Domo cash flows Source: Domo 4Q20 earnings release

Can Domo weather the market downturn?

This bias against small-caps during the downturn is one of the major catalysts driving down Domo stock of late. The reason is simple: though the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus may not last more than a few quarters, smaller businesses have a far thinner capital cushion and are more at risk of going belly-up when even a few months of revenue are cut off. Think of local businesses like restaurants - small-caps' predicament is largely similar.

Over the long haul, Domo has a solid plan in place to improve efficiency and reduce operating losses, as we've seen in its FY20 performance - but will Domo be around long enough to reach that "long haul"?

We turn to Domo's balance sheet to help shed light on that question.

Figure 4. Domo 4Q20 balance sheet Source: Domo 4Q20 earnings release

As seen above, Domo has $98.8 million of cash on its balance sheet, alongside $101.1 million of long-term debt. Like most companies large and small during this crisis, Domo has already drawn down its ~$100 million credit facility.

Generally, we wouldn't like the fact that Domo is already using up the entirety of its liquidity. However, the terms of Domo's debt (taken from Domo's latest 10-Q, note 10) gives the company plenty of breathing room:

In January 2019, the company extended the maturity on its credit facility to October 2022, giving it more than two years of lifeline on the current facility

Payments on the debt are interest-only, minimizing the cash outflows that Domo is committed to until maturity

Some investors may also be worried that the coronavirus crunch would cause Domo to trip its debt covenants, which would make the October 2022 due date superfluous and force a repayment immediately. This scenario, however, is unlikely. Domo's principal maintenance covenant is based on a ratio of debt to ARR (which, per the terms of Domo's debt, is measured as of Domo's latest quarterly recurring revenue multiplied by four). The company must maintain a minimum ratio of 0.8x debt to ARR.

In Domo's most recent quarter, the company generated $39.7 million in subscription revenues - so its approximate ARR is $158.8 million (this is a conservative approximation; some professional services revenue could count as ARR if customers committed to support contracts for longer than a year). This means Domo's current debt-to-ARR ratio is at worst 0.6x, if not lower. Domo's subscription revenues would have to tumble to $31.6 million in Q1 to cause it to trip this covenant - implying a decay of -8% y/y (versus the most recent +24% y/y growth rate), and far less than the ~$37-$38 million implied in Domo's current Q1 guidance. By the very nature of subscription software, we wouldn't expect this drastic churn to happen. And as we mentioned in the previous section, Domo has actually boosted its retention rates quite significantly in Q4.

With the knowledge that Domo's debt is secure through 2022, we find that Domo's $98.8 million of cash affords the company with roughly 1-1.5 years of liquidity, assuming burn rates remain constant at the ~$80 million rate in FY20 (though this is a conservative assumption; Domo's cash burn rate have been trending downward). Both market analysts and President Trump have called out that the nadir of the coronavirus will hit at some point in mid-2020, far before the expiration of Domo's one-year lifeline.

Bruce Felt, Domo's CFO, expressed confidence in Domo's ability to muscle out the downturn because of the company's large reliance on renewal deals that are already committed, and due to its sales reps' tendency to close deals via phone rather than in-person travel. Per his remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

I would say that relative to companies that rely on large amounts of new business from new customers, we are in a better position because our current topline is driven by a large sticky renewal base, the majority of which is under multiyear contracts. Our new business comes mostly from current customers that are easier to sell to than obtaining new customers. And most of our quota-carrying reps primarily sell over the phone, which is an asset when traveling is restricted. Also, we have been able to grow our business without increasing costs and have demonstrated an ability to control and even cut costs, if needed."

In short, Domo has at least one year of ample liquidity, potentially more; and a recurring revenue base that's already largely locked in, giving it plenty of firepower to endure the current downturn. In a pinch, as highlighted in the commentary above, Domo has also signaled a willingness to cut costs to reduce burn and conserve cash. Note how in Q4, Domo's operating cash burn declined by -45% y/y.

Bargain-basement valuation and key takeaways

It's safe to say that Domo is a "penalty box" stock that investors have nearly always shunned, but even more so today with the stock off ~50% since the start of the year and off nearly 80% from all-time highs near $47.

At today's share prices near $10, Domo trades at a market cap of $277.0 million. After we net off the $98.8 million of cash and $101.1 million of debt on Domo's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $279.3 million.

Assuming the 12% y/y growth midpoint of Domo's revenue range for FY21 (and ignoring any additional opportunity on top), Domo trades at a valuation of just 1.4x EV/FY21 revenues. We note that this makes Domo even cheaper than some of the most despised and penalized stocks in the software sector, across a variety of software sub-categories:

While we understand that Domo's high losses and lower growth/high degree of competition from the likes of Microsoft Power BI (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tableau (now owned by Salesforce) merit a discount to most software peers, very few software companies ever reach the nadir of valuation as Domo has. As recently as last quarter, Domo traded near 3x forward revenues - which, upon returning to such a multiple, would give Domo a share price of $21 and more than 100% upside to current levels. We stress as well that with BI being a very "hot" software sector, Domo's cheap valuation (on both a relative multiple basis and on a nominal enterprise value basis) continues to make it an attractive M&A candidate for a larger software company.

In my view, the risk-reward profile for Domo heavily tilts in favor of the bulls, and investors should consider buying the stock while it's at historic lows, especially given the ample evidence that Domo is sufficiently capitalized to suffer through an extended downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.