Don't Get Bled By Lab Corp.

The stock is well off its highs, but still is expensive. We think this is a case of hype to stay away from.

The company struggles with erratic earnings and has no dividend.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is one name bandied about in the media.

Many stocks are touted as being plays on COVID-19, but investors must be careful which actually will benefit and which will not.

Whenever big news hits the wires, and we've had plenty of it lately with the coronavirus crisis, there's always a danger that investors are going to run into stocks because they read some headlines.

Stocks of companies that make masks and gloves, or are working on vaccines, suddenly gained a lot of attention. Investors may jump in without doing the proper amount of research.

That's why we want to highlight Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH). They are one of a few companies that has been earning a lot of space in the media because they are one of the country's largest diagnostic testing laboratories.

One would obviously assume that there will be an enormous amount of increased testing, especially for the coronavirus, that will go through LH.

Not only is that not necessarily going to be the case, but the quarantine situation in many cities may also curtail business, just like every other business is experiencing.

That is all very bad news for LH stock. Yet, even if that weren't the case, the company's earnings are both erratic and don't show much growth.

The company is very profitable and it has a fairly solid balance sheet. The problem is that companies like this create a very unique problem for investors.

While the financial statements may look good, unless the stock is trading at an attractive and extremely low multiple, or it pays a significant dividend, it can end up being a very risky investment.

That's exactly the situation with LH stock.

We believe that the best companies to invest in are ones that are consistently growing earnings, trading at a PEG ratio of 1.0 or less, have plenty of cash and little debt on the balance sheet, and generate significant free cash flow.

Those are all factors that significantly reduce the risk for investors.

Let's take a look at LH stock financials and see exactly what problems we see with buying the stock - even at these levels.

Looking at the Financials

Please refer to SeekingAlpha's data on LH stock here.

We begin by looking at revenues over the past several years.

Last year's revenues only climbed 2% over the previous years. While 2018 saw a nearly 10% increase in revenues over 2017, we are concerned that 2019's revenue growth was as small as it was, considering how robust the economy had been.

A quick glance net income shows that growth was actually stagnant in 2017, after backing out the tax benefit that corporations got that year, thanks to Congress.

There was a nice net income pop going into 2018, but then net income fell by $60 million to $824 million in 2019.

So, as we mentioned, there's plenty to like about making over $800 million in net income. The problem is the erratic nature of LH's earnings and its questionable growth prospects.

In fact, thanks to SeekingAlpha's normalized net income information, we see that growth has been particularly unimpressive - rising from $621 million to $769 million over the past four years. That comes out to about a 5.5% annualized increase.

LH stock has a market cap (as of Monday) of $12.8 billion. On normalized net income last year of $769 million, that gives it a P/E ratio of 16.

As far as we're concerned, LH would have to be growing earnings by 16% annually to justify that stock price - or give us a compelling reason to accept lower earnings growth to justify the multiple.

There is nothing we can find that justifies the multiple, and that's after an almost 33% decline in the stock price.

We might even be intrigued by a stock that was pumping out a generous dividend on a consistent basis. Alas, LH stock does not pay any dividend whatsoever.

Over on the balance sheet, the company has $442 million in cash and other investments, offset by $5.79 billion in debt.

LH does generate more than $1 billion in free cash flow. That number has been slowly creeping up over the years.

Unfortunately, long-term debt is not really being reduced.

Conclusion

Sure enough, this is exactly the situation we are warning investors about.

Lab Corp. is a very profitable company that has erratic earnings, poor visibility regarding earnings growth, plenty of cash flow, but also plenty of debt, and it does not pay a dividend.

It also appears to be trading at least 2-3 times what we believe it should be trading at.

This is what we refer to as a "trap stock".

On the surface, it appears to have a really good story.

However, when you run a set of diagnostic tests on it, it's not a terribly healthy place to put your money.

We suggest you avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.