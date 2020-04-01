Coronavirus Roundtable: Julian Lin On Simon Property's Endurance (Video)

by Daniel Shvartsman

The bear market has made 'stress-test' scenarios a real issue again, and not just a theoretical task. Investors have to model out realistic scenarios for the stocks they hold both to see how long they can take a quarantined economy and what sort of recovery they would need to be worth investing in once we get through this period. And it's saying something that the go-to playbook - 'how did this company do in the financial crisis' - may not be a bearish enough scenario for many firms.

I talked with Julian Lin, longtime bull on Simon Property Group (SPG), about how he sees the mall REIT holding up in the months and years to come. He argues that SPG has learned from its 2008 experience, with staggered debt maturities and enough liquidity to get through more than two years of expenses, including the Taubman Centers (TCO.PK) deal. We also talked about the Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) 'we're not paying the rent today' news and whether the reliance on e-commerce today will stick post-lockdown.

