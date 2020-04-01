U.S. Shale Oil: Black Gold, Red Ink

By late 2020, intrepid investors should consider energy investments which will be bargains prior to a 2Q2021 uptick, albeit tepid, in global economic activity.

Energy prices will continue to fall to historically low levels as countries recover from Covid-19 yet fear a resurgence until a vaccine is developed.

Russo-Saudi Rapprochement - Too Little, Too Late?

As per my SA article entitled The Russo-Saudi Powerplay Against US Shale Oil dated 15 March 2020, either by design or default, the Saudis and Russia will make sure to push the dagger deeper into the heart of US shale production to ensure that they remain for the medium-to-long term a distant third in global oil production and hobble any renaissance for years to come.

Currently, the storage of oil in every nook and cranny and high production is an enormous opportunity in the near future with oil prices at historic lows.

Chaos in the oil markets will commence on 1 April 2020 because the OPEC+ production quota deal will expire, and then, it becomes every oil producer for themselves and likely open their respective spigots full blast. Whether the so-called acrimonious relationship between the Saudis and Russia is genuine or not, business is business because the Saudis and Russian will eventually meet, formally or informally, to either resolve the production issue or formally announce Russia's break from OPEC+. This testy relationship is exquisitely described in The Financial Times 13 March 2020 article Eight Days That Shook the Oil Market - And the World.

The next OPEC meeting is scheduled for early June 2020. There's a fascinating possibility that this meeting could be conveniently rescheduled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Austrian travel restrictions for non-Austrians, which would prevent the oil ministers from meeting personally in Vienna. Of course, such a meeting could take place via teleconference. However, because the global oil markets would be in severe turmoil, with many oil producers suffering horribly economically, and the threat of social unrest, a professional-distancing meeting might be acceptable.

Firstly, I doubt top OPEC+ representatives, most of whose ages are in the red danger zone for Covid-19 sickness and fatalities, would meet in person.

Secondly, because of their outsized production, the protocol is that the Saudis and Russians meet before the formal OPEC+ meeting to discuss matters privately. This establishes the agenda and ensures that OPEC+ meeting goes smoothly.

Thirdly, the June OPEC meeting is rescheduled to a future date, and the oil producers continue to pump oil. This could push oil prices to single digits.

Another perspective is that, although the Saudis have publicly threatened to flood the market, it could be a bluff in which they add slightly more than their average production but fall far short of what they've stated.

The world is drowning in oil. Even if industrial countries recover from Covid-19 ahead of schedule, it could be many months before an initial economic recovery is possible, but certainly at a far lesser rate than pre-Covid-19 levels. They'll follow China's tentative and difficult uneven restart, which I forecasted in the SA article 11 February 2020 China: A Brutal Post-Coronavirus Economic Reset, in which there's no demand because their clients are in total lockdown in the midst of the Covid-19 peak.

The Fall of US Shale Oil

In this strange new world of zero demand, idle rigs and cut budgets, US shale oil bankruptcies are occurring at an accelerated rate in 2020. The Haynes and Boone LLP Oil Bankruptcy Tracker PowerPoint presentation published 17 January 2020 encompasses bankruptcy activity 2015-2019 and provides a comprehensive overview and charts of the following:

2015-2019 Cumulative North American Oilfield Services

Bankruptcy Filings (industry-wide)

Unsecured Debt, Secured Debt, Aggregate Debt (industry-wide)

Bankruptcy Filings by Location (Canada and US by state)

Aggregate Debt by Filing Location (by state)

Each Year 2015-2019 Bankruptcies by Firm - Secured & Unsecured Debt

Forecast

Any economic recovery in 2020 to at the earliest 2Q2021 (the earliest at which a vaccine would be developed) will be frustratingly slow, uneven, and tedious keeping oil prices far below the levels required to balance the budgets of the largest oil producers. Growth will be feeble at best because global businesses will be reassessing the economic landscape, future needs, and considerably less consumer demand because of mass layoffs.

There will be niche industries and specific consumer items that will be in high demand. However, the overall short to medium-term global economic picture does not look promising. The justifiable fear is the resurgence of Covid-19 and the late lockdowns by certain countries that might spark it.

Until a vaccine is developed, manufactured to scale, distributed and administered, this pandemic will, at best, remain on a low flame and limit global economic recovery to a survival mode.

Recommendation

Oil and energy prices have yet reached the nadir because several, but not all, critical factors have not been settled as discussed in this article such as possible future OPEC+ production quota agreements, resurgence of Covid-19 and manufacture and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine at scale.

Nonetheless, for those intrepid investors, I recommend that you "keep your powder dry" to take advantage of incredible bargains in the energy market once the settlement aforementioned issues create a pricing floor. This may not occur until the bloated inventory is reduced considerably at which point then overall oil production would increase.

Some energy investment recommendations include Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) and S&P Global Oil Index (CNY).

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.