AbbVie: Illogical 6.3% Yield

The new AbbVie has the cash flows to survive any economic hit and trades at only 7x normalized accretive EPS estimates.

The Allergan deal should close in May and the company has a medical aesthetics business likely to take a hit.

Despite selling drugs required by patients such as Humira, AbbVie (ABBV) shareholders saw the stock price collapse over 30% similar to the market. In the process, the dividend yield jumped back to an incredibly strong 6.3%. The upcoming closure of the Allergan (AGN) acquisition will provide a further catalyst for the stock that recently traded over $20 higher making the investment thesis as bullish as ever.

Source: Allergan website

Accretive Deal

Both AbbVie and Allergan recently agreed to a consent decree agreement with the FTC. The companies will divest brazikumab and Viokace in order to gain FTC approval for the merger to close in May.

The Allergan deal is immediately 10% accretive to EPS while also providing $2.0 billion in synergies from cutting duplicate costs in areas such as sales & marketing and research & development. The deal requires AbbVie to issue 0.866 shares and $120.30 in cash for each share of Allergan.

With AbbVie trading back down to $75, each Allergan share has an immediate deal value of $185.25. If AbbVie returns back to $90, Allergan shareholders will obtain a value of $198.24.

The one hiccup with the Allergan deal is that a substantial amount of their revenue is from elective procedures potentially canceled during the coronavirus pandemic. Botox and Coolsculpting procedures aren't being performed with the COVID-19 contagion fears and, in most cases, all non-essential businesses shutdown.

With the deal not completed until sometime in May, the new AbbVie won't likely report much in the way of service interruptions once the deal is done assuming the country goes back to work in May. The impact amount is unknown, but clearly, Allergan will report a substantial revenue hit for the March/April period prior to the merger closing.

Allergan generates about $1.275 billion in monthly revenues, so a 40% business hit amounts to $500 million in sales per month. Just the medical aesthetics business generates $4.4 billion in annual sales or ~27% of total sales, so the worst-case scenario wouldn't appear anywhere close to 40% of sales.

Source: AbbVie/Allergan merger presentation

The combined entities are generating somewhere around $20 billion in annual operating cash flows while the merger offers up to $2 billion in total synergies by 2022. The deal is still forecasted to be at least 10% accretive to earnings and reaching peak levels of 20%.

AbbVie earnings were $8.94 last year and guided to $9.66 this year before closing the Allergan deal. Without any impact from the coronavirus outbreak, the company projects a 10% accretive EPS boost leading to a $10.63 estimate.

The new AbbVie has the cash flow to repay from $15 billion to $18 billion in debt before the end of 2021. Clearly, any short-term impact to the medical aesthetics business is only a drop in the bucket to the long-term positives. The biopharma took a $1 billion cash flow hit and still repay $14 billion to $17 billion in debt by next year.

Source: AbbVie/Allergan merger presentation

Dividend Intact

The perplexing part of AbbVie dipping all the way to a new 52-week low of $62.55 was the dividend yield surging to 7.5%. Even with the stock at $75.24 at the close on March 30, the dividend yield is still a large 6.3% yield. The stock trades at the highest yields of their short history.

Data by YCharts

AbbVie has 1.48 billion shares outstanding and the Allergan merger adds another 284 million shares (328M share x 0.866 ratio) or equal to a total of 1.76 billion shares outstanding. At an annual dividend of $4.72, the dividend payout is $8.3 billion.

As mentioned above, the new AbbVie will push operating cash flows towards $22.0 billion with the dividend payout at only 37% of operating cash flows. The company still has to cover annual Capex with about $1.0 billion in savings from the merger.

Investors don't need to worry about the dividend coverage with limited impact to the combined business line from the coronavirus outbreak. The accretive deal leaves the annual dividend below 50% of earnings and other key financial metrics.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AbbVie will sail right past the economic hit from the coronavirus and provide investors buying here another opportunity to collect a large 6.3% dividend yield. The Allergan deal should close in about a month and provide an accretive deal outside the short-term virus hiccups. Beyond the dividend yield, the stock only trades at 7x EPS estimates providing an extreme value here.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.