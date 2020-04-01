The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's February Update: Corporate America Steps Up To The Plate

I believe in being a realist about what is happening, however, the introduction looks at steps corporate America has taken as it attempts to do its part during these difficult times.

We made a number of purchases (and unfortunately many of them were too early in the rally) but continued those purchases into the month of March.

The Senate recently passed a coronavirus relief package as government officials attempt to reduce the impact of measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Whether or not you agree or disagree with the actions taken, there is no doubt that the $2 trillion spending package is the largest in US history. Although I have no interest in getting political on this subject it should be made very clear that politicians attempt to call this a bailout is a political theatre at best since actions taken by the Federal and State governments are the driving force behind shuttered businesses and what is possibly going to be record-high unemployment.

Corporate America (in particular the banking system) is much more prepared to handle the current crisis and many of these companies have taken significant actions in order to make sure that we navigate through the COVID-19 crisis with the least amount of damage possible. Here are some of the things corporate America is doing to help the weather the current economic environment.

There is no doubt that we may disagree on how to resolve the current situation we are in and at this point, and honestly, only time will tell whether or not we took the steps necessary to reduce the impact of COVID-19 or if we overreacted. What I can say is that I am proud of how corporate America is stepping up as a whole because it appears that they are doing everything in their power to help improve the situation.

Client Background

First of all, I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on John, who is a recent retiree (retired on January 1, 2018) who has requested my help in managing his own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for his account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to John as "my client," and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge him for what I do. The only thing John offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about his financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing but do not have the direct resources to make it happen!

John was able to set himself up for a comfortable retirement by eliminating all of his debt so that the only bills are the absolute basics like property tax, water, etc. John has sources of income that have provided him with a comfortable retirement outside of the investments discussed in this article, and (up to this point) he has not needed to draw funds from his retirement accounts.

John is only a few years away from needing to satisfy his required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his Traditional IRA. It is important to remember that the Roth IRA does not have this requirement, which means John can withdraw funds at will from his Roth. On his Traditional IRA, it is important to be more strategic because we want to make sure that the cash being generated by his investments outpaces his minimum distribution for as long as we possibly can.

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. Trades are not executed in an attempt to lock in "quick profits" and readers should also understand that John and Jane do not compensate me for anything I do.

For those who are looking to understand John and Jane's portfolio I have included the link for the February articles below:

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following companies from the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA paid an increased dividend during the month of February. This includes:

Realty Income (O)

Stag Realty (STAG)

AT&T (T)

I covered Realty Income and AT&T in the Taxable account article so I won't provide an update in this article but I will include a summary of the dividend increase.

Realty Income - The dividend was increased from $.2275/share per month to $.2325/share per month. This represents an increase of 2.2% and a new full-year payout of $2.79/share compared with the previous $2.73/share. This results in a current yield of 4.91% based on a share price of $56.90.

Stag Realty - The most recent dividend increase by STAG marks the 10th year of increasing dividends (the 8 years of increases while paying monthly and the other two happened when the dividend was quarterly). Shares are currently trading at $22.66/share at a P/FFO ratio of 12.22x. STAG has traded in the low $20/share range back in early 2018, however, the P/FFO multiple was 13.35x. The last time STAG traded under a P/FFO of 12x was back in early 2016 when prices drop below $17/share. STAG has significant exposure to e-commerce which is an important aspect during these challenging times. We continue to see e-commerce growing at a rapid speed which suggests that STAG's facilities will continue to be used going forward. STAG has a track record of increasing dividends over the last 10 years but it should be noted that these increases tend to be on the low side, however, investors should find the current yield of 6.35% to be compelling enough on its own.

The dividend was increased from $.1192/share per month to $.12/share per month. This represents an increase of .7% and a new full-year payout of $1.44/share compared with the previous $1.43/share. This results in a current yield of 6.35% based on a share price of $22.66.

AT&T - The dividend was increased from $.51/share per quarter to $.52/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2% and a new full-year payout of $2.08/share compared with the previous $2.04/share. This results in a current yield of 6.97% based on a share price of $29.84

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 26 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 30 different positions in his Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks are held in both accounts and/or are also held in the Taxable portfolio. Whether you hold 5 positions or 50 positions it is extremely important that your portfolio is set up in a way that helps you generate returns, the returns you want while simultaneously reducing risk.

Traditional IRA - During the month of February, we added to the following positions:

Valero Energy (VLO) - 15 Shares @ $82.46/share.

Chevron (CVX) - 20 Shares @ $103.33/share.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) - $40.13/share.

Valero Energy - 25 Shares @ $71.75/share.

Chevron - 10 Shares @ $95.17/share.

There were no shares sold in the Traditional IRA during the month of February.

Roth IRA - During the month of February, we added to the following positions:

Pfizer (PFE) - 25 Shares @ $36.53/share.

Westrock (WRK) - 25 Shares @ $34.89/share.

We did make one sale in the Roth IRA.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - 25 Shares @ $123.55/share.

Source: Charles Schwab

We sold the high-cost portion of JPM shares in order to reduce exposure and build up additional cash reserves. As far as the positions we added to we began making small purchases using the cash reserves available and unfortunately, we added to those positions too early on in the market free fall. Thankfully we have been able to make rather small add-ons to positions now that there are no trade fees which has made buying in smaller lots much more effective than having to pay trade fees regardless of lot size.

February Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what John's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. John's Gain/Loss numbers are based on prices from March 30th at market close.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2019 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2019). All of the stocks you see were acquired over the course of a year.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019. I will note that there will be some major adjustments to these estimates in the coming months as many companies have suspended or adjusted their dividend due to current market conditions.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

As another bonus, I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by his retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year. I previously used a graph to demonstrate this but believe the table is more informative. If we continue to see heavy volatility in the market, I may choose to include a graph at that point in time.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on March 30th, 2020.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with John's Traditional IRA.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Conclusion

As suggested in John's January article we have continued to see the number of Americans diagnosed with coronavirus reaching 160,698 cases and include more than 3,000 deaths. I think it is important to remember that we expected this to happen and now we are looking for the number of newly diagnosed people to begin reaching a plateau.

In the meantime, we see that corporate America is taking action to help improve the state of the economy because I personally believe that many of these companies know that their success is largely dependent on Americans having the ability to earn reasonable wages that allow them to be consumers.

As far as the stock market goes, I believe that some companies have reached the bottom while others could have further to fall. I still see the current environment as a buyers market but there are plenty of reasons to be cautious as we determine if this will take several months before it can be resolved.

New Article Format: I'd love to hear from readers in the comment section about your positions and also any feedback about the article in general. If you enjoyed the article, let me know in the comment section and hit "Like" or "Subscribe." The purpose of this article is to provide investors with an example of a real portfolio that is impacted by real changes in the market.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BB&T (BBT), Bank of America Preferred Series L (BML.PL), BP (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance (EV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Kimco Preferred Series L (KIM.PL), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), Realty Income (O), Owens & Minor (OMI), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer (PFE), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), South California Edison Preferred Series D (SCE.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), VEREIT (VER), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, CONE, EPR, GD, KMI, MAIN, OZK, T, VLO, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. It should also be noted that Umpqua is now my previous employer as I recently took a job with a local credit union. I am still personally long UMPQ stock and will not take questions about Umpqua for the next several months.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.