OneSavings Bank Will Survive This Crisis And Thrive After It

While coronavirus will slow new business in the short term, it should not impair the bank's loan book, thanks to UK government support.

The mortgage finance specialist's shares have heavily sold off in recent weeks, but the market is discounting extreme stress in the buy-to-let market, that's unlikely to play out.

Conventional wisdom suggests that when interest rates are on the floor, banks will suffer and therefore investors should avoid banks. The Global Investor has a somewhat contrarian bent and with the Bank of England cutting interest rates to 0.1%, he decided to look for opportunities in the UK banking sector.

Mortgage finance specialist OneSavings Bank Plc's (OTC:OSVBF) shares have started to recover slightly in the last few days after a 55% selloff in the recent market rout. The Global Investor thinks now is the time to buy into a lender with downside protection and a business model focused on long-term income generation.

Until very recently, and I say that because the UK housing market is temporarily frozen due to the shutdown here, OneSavings Bank could talk of strong growth in its specialist mortgage writing, a focused programme of cost savings, and a strong brand.

Financials

On 19th March, the bank published its first set of annual results since its merger with Charter Court Financial Service. The results were more-or-less in line with consensus expectations. While the merger drove OneSavings Bank’s impairment ratio from seven to 10 basis points, and the cost-to-income ratio up to 29.4%, its pro-forma adjusted pre-tax profit rose 8.6% to £381m, while its loan book climbed 23% (excluding structured asset sales).

Recent performance, alas, is no longer any means of a guide for the coming year. The 2019 income statement was solid but now to some extent largely irrelevant, given the bank’s decision to void any reference to internal forecasts.

In the results statement, chief executive Andy Golding sensibly noted the following:

“The UK and global economies are currently experiencing unprecedented uncertainty stemming from COVID-19. Whilst we entered the year with a robust pipeline, strong application levels in our core businesses and stable margins, it is too soon to say what the impact will be and we therefore consider it imprudent to provide forward guidance for 2020. We enter this period of uncertainty as an enlarged business with the strength of our combined lending and funding franchises, robust capital position, secured loan book and strong risk management capabilities.”

While the ultimate economic consequences from coronavirus probably lead to a UK recession, the speed and magnitude of the sell-off in OneSavings Bank’s shares indicate the market expects earnings will permanently collapse, and/or new capital will be required to shore up the balance sheet.

The Global Investor believes there are solid reasons showing that the bank can ride out the near-term turbulence, and that the selloff is a perfect buying opportunity to pick up the shares on the cheap and wait out for the eventual recovery.

Balance Sheet

First, OneSavings Bank is well capitalised. The combination with Charter Court Financial Services resulted in a fair value uplift to OneSavings Bank’s assets, and a common equity tier-one capital ratio of 16% at the 2019 financial year-end. Therefore, the bank’s capital base has been built to weather a significant deterioration in credit conditions and loan quality. Common equity tier-one capital funds of £1.34 billion would need to more than halve, or risk-weighted assets of £8.38 billion would need to more than double, or an some equivalent combination, for OneSavings Bank’s capital buffers – equity bonds known as Additional Tier-1 securities – to be triggered. In plain English, OneSavings Bank’s balance sheet is a long way from having regulated capital currently in the form of debt to be switched into equity, an event that would dilute current shareholders but automatically recapitalise the bank, although at bondholders’ expense.

On the asset side of the balance sheet, we see assets are dominated by higher-interest buy-to-let mortgages secured against residential properties.

Luckily past lending has been conservative, indicated by a loan loss ratio of just 0.1%. With just 3% of its residential mortgage book and 2% of buy-to-let mortgages above a loan-to-value ratio of 90%, the loan book is not leveraged in a dangerous way.

The coronavirus situation

While coronavirus is financially scary for investors, when it comes to the rental market – the market OneSavings Bank is essentially most exposed to – the UK government measures put in place to soften the blow on both borrowers and tenants should provide some respite.

The UK Treasury has moved to safeguard the wages of employees laid off because of coronavirus. Should landlords require mortgage payment holidays, OneSavings Bank’s revenues will be allowed to accrue, and defaults can be avoided. Essentially, the UK government’s wave of money to combat the economic impact of the virus means that OneSavings Bank is not actually facing the type of income disaster that many consumer-oriented sectors are currently facing or about to face. It seems, however, the stock market has ignored the details of the UK government funding to support renters and mortgage payers and just thrown the baby out with the bathwater, when it comes to OneSavings Bank’s near-term prospects.

OneSavings Bank has a sector-leading cost base, due to its investments in technology, falling management expenses, back-office operations in low-cost India, and a slate of synergies from its merger with Charter Court Financial Services. This leading cost base helps the banks achieve a very healthy return on equity of 22.3% versus its UK financial services peer group average of 10.1%.

Risks and summary

Clearly, the downward movement in bank borrowing rates means OneSavings Bank won’t be able to achieve last year’s net interest margin of 2.66%, which was already 20 basis points lower against 2018. This might put off some traditional bank investors. That said, unless the Bank of England wants to bring about a banking crisis, interest rates in the UK have fallen as low as they could go. Relative to its larger high-street banking peers, OneSavings Bank has a lower cost ratio and a higher-margin product set. While The Global Investor expects earnings to drop in 2020, this well-run business is well placed to survive the current crisis and emerge profitable once things normalise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OSVBF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.