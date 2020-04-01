Freeport-McMoRan: A Rare Beneficiary Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Investors' indiscriminate dumping of mining stocks since the proliferation of COVID-19 has resulted in a gift for buyers of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). We believe that FCX is a unique beneficiary of recent developments in the copper market that have ensued in recent weeks. FCX's long awaited Grasberg open pit transition underground is on schedule for completion next year, enabling the company to grow its copper and gold volumes by 30% - 40%, reduce its net unit cash costs of copper by 25% to $1.30/lb and generate run-rate EBITDA of $7 billion at $3/lb copper prices. As a result of COVID-19, copper mine supply and project development expenditures are plunging just as China prepares to pull out all stops in supporting its economy. Also, copper's antimicrobial properties are garnering increasing attention during the current pandemic, potentially increasing the red metal's market share in many building applications for which it has been phased out over the past century. While 2020 was expected to be a transition year for FCX anyway, a major copper supply deficit in 2021, the year in which Grasberg's production is set to almost double, is becoming increasingly likely. We believe that FCX's fortified balance sheet can easily withstand further near-term pricing pressure in the copper market, as the company has $2.25 billion in cash, no scheduled debt maturities until the fourth quarter of 2021, and a completely untapped $3.5 billion revolving credit facility. Freeport's cash costs per pound of copper are currently $1.59, 27% below current prices. Ironically, we have more conviction in our $34 price target now than we did when we issued our note titled "Freeport-McMoRan: A Sitting Duck With More Than 200% Upside" in August of last year, as the Grasberg transition has been largely derisked and the probability of a large deficit in the copper market next year has increased.

A report published last week by Wood Mackenzie Research discussed increasing risks to global copper mine supply and project development. While the media has focused on the spread of COVID-19 in North America, Europe and Asia, incidences of the virus have been increasing exponentially in Latin America, which produces over 40% of the world's copper. The Peruvian government imposed a quarantine on March 19 to stall the spread of the pandemic, and Chile, the world's largest copper producer, declared a "state of catastrophe" on the same day. Wood Mackenzie Research indicated that "All out closures in Peru and Chile for 15 days would see 1.5% wiped from global annual (copper) supply." The research firm concluded that "If the need for containment leads to wholesale lockdown of mine sites, and this Latin America disruption is replicated in Africa, North America and Australia, this would have catastrophic consequences for global copper mine supply". Irrespective of the magnitude of short-term disruptions, however, capex reductions by copper producers (including FCX) are becoming increasingly prevalent. Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) recently said it expects its 2020 capex to be in the range of $1.3-$1.5 billion compared to $1.5 billion previously. Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) has announced that its Peruvian Quellaveco mine construction has slowed, Teck (NYSE:TECK) suspended construction activities at its QB2 project in Chile for an initial two-week period, and there are reports that work has slowed at Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi mine. Combined, these projects account for one-third of the total copper production growth expected over the next three years. Wood Mackenzie Research believes that low prices could stall mine restarts and new projects further, as copper prices are currently trading below the 90th percentile of the industry cost curve ($2.23/lb). There is increasing evidence that the copper concentrate market is already starting to tighten. Last week, copper treatment charges declined for the first time in 2020, as Chinese consumption is rebounding and supply disruptions have become more pervasive.

China consumes approximately half of the world's copper, and it seems the country has finally capitulated in unleashing a tsunami of fiscal and monetary stimulus. At the end of last week, President Xi Jinping said at a Politburo meeting that China was working on "a package of macroeconomic policies". The government has finally agreed to raise the country's fiscal deficit above 3% of GDP this year, and growth in spending on China's copper grid is set to accelerate. There is increasing speculation that China's stimulus could exceed the $564 billion pumped into the system during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. As the Chinese stimulus took effect following the crisis, copper prices soared over 200% from the beginning of 2009 to the beginning of 2011, resulting in over 600% appreciation for FCX shares.

To demonstrate the utter nonsensicality of FCX's current stock price, it is instructive to contrast it with that of January 2016 during which it breached $4 per share. Back then, the Indonesian government still had not provided PTFI with a contract extension beyond 2021 on Grasberg, resulting in significant uncertainty, and the remaining mine life of the open pit in Indonesia was down to its last handful of years. At the end of 2015, FCX's total consolidated debt was $20.4 billion and it had only $224 million of cash. With copper prices hovering near $2/lb, the company was frantically selling billions of dollars in stock through an ATM program to stave off bankruptcy. It had $5.4 billion in upcoming debt maturities over the next 3 years. Yet even at $4 per share in January of 2016, FCX had an enterprise value of $24.5 billion, more that 46% higher than its current enterprise value. The company's operating permit for Grasberg has now been extended to 2041, its underground transition has largely been derisked, it is on track to ramp copper and gold volumes in excess of 30% over the next year, and its balance sheet is fortified with no major debt maturities for several years and over $2 billion in cash. Also, the copper market is arguably in a better position than ever, with EV production and infrastructure investments soaking up supply while a dearth of new world class projects exists to fulfill the demand surge in the coming years.

FCX January 2016 vs. March 2020 Comparison 2016 2020 Price Per Share $ 4.00 $ 6.24 Shares Outstanding (millions) 1,082 1,452 Equity Value (millions) $ 4,328 $ 9,060 Debt (millions) $ 20,400 $ 9,915 Cash (millions) $ 224 $ 2,247 Net Debt (millions) $ 20,176 $ 7,668 Enterprise Value (millions) $ 24,504 $ 16,728

Both the CEO and CFO of FCX loaded up on stock at over $10 a share in the beginning of March, indicating that less than a month ago they believed there was substantial upside from prices that were more than 50% higher than current levels. At $3 copper prices in 2021, we expect FCX to generate over $7 billion in EBITDA implying a current EV/EBITDA multiple of just over 2X. Each point of multiple expansion equates to an additional ~$5 per share. Long-term average EV/EBITDA multiples for large cap mining stocks range from 6-8X, but FCX is emerging into a unique growth story with a low-cost mine portfolio. Meanwhile, the deficit in the copper market is forecast to continually grow over the next decade, potentially revaluing companies with long-term world class resources. As discussed in our August 2019 note, an upside case for FCX would encompass $9 billion of 2021 EBITDA at $3.50 per lb copper and $1,500 gold, a 10X EV/EBITDA multiple, and a $57 share price.

It's highly doubtful that FCX's share price could remain below $10 for long with Grasberg's underground transition nearing completion. Barrick Gold's (NYSE:GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow recently acknowledged interest in Grasberg: "People say, are you interested in Grasberg? I say I have to be, it's a tier one asset." Though takeover rumors continuously surface on FCX, even a small stake sale in one of FCX's mines near the replacement cost of the company's irreplaceable world class copper capacity would send the stock soaring. Note that in February 2016, when copper prices and FCX's stock were depressed, the company sold a 13% ownership interest in its Morenci mine to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SMMYY) for $1.0 billion in cash. This stake sale was partially responsible for FCX's stock having doubled in less than a month. The company arguably has more options than ever now with a plethora of interested buyers in Tier-1 copper assets and very few, if any, sellers.

