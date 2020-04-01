China's Coronavirus Recovery - A Short Recession Then

We should assume then that the induced recession might be deep but it's going to be short.

The only country we've got as an example of what happens after coronovirus is China - so that's the example we've got to use.

Our basic coronavirus problem

Of course the basic, basic, problem is about health care and epidemiology but that's not the point for us here as investors. Rather, we're interested in the macroeconomic effects for that then tells us when markets in general, thus stock markets, are going to get back to something like normal.

There are three possibilities. That we have a V shaped recession, a U shaped or and L. That is, a drop - and it looks like 15% or so would be a fair guess - in GDP but then what happens? We get to a swift recovery, or we bump along the bottom for a bit then recover or we have a permanently and much lower base to the global economy?

We have two information sources

We can look to history and see what happened last time. And there was a last time for a pandemic too. Even, a last time when we had decent economic statistics rather than having to hark back to the Spanish 'Flu or the Black Death.

As I pointed out here the Asian 'Flu of 1957 produced a very nasty but also very short recession:

(US GDP in the time of the Asian Flu - from FRED)

That's a very nasty recession there but thankfully a very short one.

The Chinese experience

Our other information source is, well, what's happening in China? They were a couple of months ahead of us in getting hit by Covid-19 so they're a good, but not perfect, guide to where we will be in a couple of months' time.

The answer there is that we've already got economic recovery happening:

China's official PMI in March surged to 52, up from the record low 35.7 in February as the economy was engulfed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Or:

(China manufacturing PMI from Moody's Analytics)

Note something important about these numbers - they're month on month. So, we are not saying that output is back up to levels seen before the coronavirus. Rather, that activity is up from the coronavirus low.

This aids us in ruling out the idea of an L shaped recovery - that is, no recovery at all - but leaves us open to either V or U as answers. For we're not, as yet, seeing activity soaring back, just rising.

In more detail

We can also look at this in more detail from the original Chinese source:

(China manufacturing PMI from China National Statistics)

The interesting thing here is that the growth is not - repeat not - dependent upon what's happening in the rest of the world. Exports are still shrinking even as the Chinese manufacturing sector is growing again.

Sure, we can all be, rightly, a little wary of official Chinese statistics and there's the private sector version of this to come in a couple of days. The manufacturing only version of the private sector version is here. Showing expansion but milder than the official statistic above. But while provincial Chinese stats can be very odd indeed - national GDP is always lower than provisional figures summed - the national ones are usually pretty good.

China services

The manufacturing industry is more important in China than it is anywhere in the "western" economies. For us, barring Germany and Switzerland, manufacturing is only some 10% or so of GDP. Services are 80%. In China services are perhaps 60%, manufacturing maybe 30%. So, manufacturing is more important as a component of their economy than ours.

But we've also got some services numbers for China:

China's service sector activity also expanded, with non-manufacturing PMI coming in at 52.3, from 29.6 in February, a separate NBS survey showed.

Again, note, this isn't saying that we're back to previous production levels, only that we've got growth again from the new low base.

My view

Putting this all together I take this as support for my long held view that sure, this recession's going to be a deep one. It's also going to be short. We have those two pieces of evidence. A pandemic induced recession was short decades back. Similarly, growth has already returned in China.

Then we've got theory to back us up. A recession caused by outside, exogenous, factors should, logically, be over once the external factor is removed. This is all much shorter than when it's something internal to our economy causing the problems - because we've not got to work out what the problem is, that's something we know very well.

The investor view

Yes, there's a trail of logic and evidence here that has to be believed to come to the conclusion. But a short recession is significantly different from a long one. Assuming the above is all true then we're going to see a strong bounce back. That means that some of those dividend stocks are between bargains and steals at the current yields. I've recommended both Shell (RDS.A) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) here recently. Even with the specifics of the oil industry price war in play I stick with those.

Other examples can be found as well. I'd expect Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) to do well, as I've also said.

My point here though is not to point to individual stocks. Rather, it's to try and compile the best evidence we've got about how long this coronavirus is going to keep tanking the economy. As best we can figure out, not long, which makes decent dividend yields cheap. Therefore buy them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.