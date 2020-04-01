Suncor Energy: Double-Digit Dividend Yield Appears Safe For Now

If conditions worsen significantly from this point, or a recovery fails to eventuate within two years, they may be forced to reduce their dividend to preserve their financial position.

They entered this downturn with a strong financial position and should have the scope to ensure that they can sustain their dividend payments for between one to two years.

During periods of normal conditions, their dividend coverage was very strong, which indicates that it is fundamentally affordable, and thus, their financial position will determine whether it can be sustained.

Introduction

The plunging share prices from the latest oil price crash has created many high-yielding investment opportunities, with double-digit dividend yields becoming quite common. One such example is the Canadian integrated major Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), which currently sports a dividend yield of slightly over 10%. Even though this level of dividend yield is normally a sign of an impending reduction, it actually appears safe for the time being.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last four years:

Thanks primarily to their operating cash flow surging higher as oil prices recovered from the 2015-2016 oil price crash, their dividend coverage improved massively to average a very strong 169.75% during 2017-2019. It is also impressive that this occurred whilst their dividend payments actually surged 29.26% higher in 2019 than in 2016, as they continued to increase their dividend. This indicates that they have been able to consistently fund their dividend payments without the use of debt during normal operating conditions. When, going forward, this provides a material safety net during turbulent times such as these, providing their capital expenditure does not increase significantly.

Thankfully, when looking towards 2020, they have recently announced significant capital expenditure reductions in response to this latest sudden oil price crash. They are now guiding for capital expenditure of C$4.2b at the midpoint, which represents a reduction of approximately 26% and sits over C$2b lower than their capital expenditure in 2016 during the last oil price crash. This will undoubtedly assist them in remaining cash flow neutral. After increasing their quarterly dividend to C$0.465 per share, their dividend payments going forward will amount to approximately C$2.85b based on their outstanding share count of 1,531,874 at the end of 2019. When this is combined with their new capital expenditure guidance of C$4.2b, they can now be cash flow neutral, with operating cash flow at approximately C$7.05b, which is approximately 30% lower than their actual result for 2019. Admittedly, their lower expected production will weigh on their results too, and ultimately, due to the sheer volatility in oil and gas prices, no one can accurately estimate their actual performance. Nevertheless, they certainly face challenging conditions, with Canadian oil prices being especially impacted and recently plunging to record-low prices.

Financial Position

Since they were able to easily cover their dividend during normal operating conditions, this indicates that their dividend is fundamentally affordable, and thus, their financial position will determine whether it can be sustained throughout this oil price crash. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

After reviewing these metrics, it easily becomes clear that, overall, their balance sheet is strong, and thus, there are few reasons to believe that they are incapable of remaining a going concern. Their gearing ratio of 23.73% indicates that, compared to their assets, their debt levels are quite manageable and, thus, have scope to safely increase further. To provide context, the equivalent gearing ratio for BP (NYSE:BP) is currently 31%, as discussed in greater detail in my recent article. The remainder of their metrics are also favorable, and given the current turmoil, it is especially reassuring to see that they appear to have adequate liquidity with a current ratio of 0.94 and a cash balance of almost $2b.

Whilst this financial strength affords them the ability to sustain their dividend payments throughout this oil price crash, the time in which they can safely handle increasing their debt is still limited and depends on the severity of this oil price crash going forward. To illustrate this point, I will provide two scenarios and their estimated impacts on their leverage as measured by their gearing ratio. The first scenario is moderate and foresees all of their dividend payments being funded through debt, which, thus, causes their gearing ratio to increase to approximately 29% and 34% after year one and two, respectively. Whilst they may be willing to inflict this damage on their financial position, they would likely have little to scope to continue this path much further into the future. Meanwhile, the second scenario is worse and foresees their free cash flow turning to negative C$2b and, thus, pushes their gearing ratio to approximately 33% and 41% after year one and two, respectively. Once again, even if they are willing to inflict this damage on their financial position, once their gearing ratio approaches 40%, the prospects of a dividend reduction become very likely.

Conclusion

Currently, their investors have few reasons to be concerned that their dividend will be reduced in the coming quarters. Although if this oil price crash intensifies significantly or lasts for more than one to two years, then the prospects of a dividend reduction become increasingly likely. Thankfully, if they reduce their dividend, it should be reinstated to its current level once this crisis passes, as it is fundamentally affordable. Even though a double-digit dividend yield sounds enticing, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate. This is primarily due to the issues that Canadian oil companies have exporting their production and the never-ending environmental opposition that oil sands face, which have been widely discussed during the last few years.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Suncor Energy’s Annual Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

