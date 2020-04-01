Equity CEFs: Get A Clue On What Eaton Vance Equity CEFs To Buy And Sell

It's the stupidest thing I've ever seen and yet this is what is happening. Do yourselves a favor and SELL your leveraged funds and BUY Eaton Vance's defensive funds.

So what are investors thinking when the markets drop -2% or more and its the up market leveraged CEFs from Eaton Vance that are green while Eaton Vance's defensive funds are red?

They even have a fund for a bear market that was the only CEF that was positive at market price during the financial crisis of 2008.

This is because one of the best features of the Eaton Vance equity CEFs is that they have funds for an up market and they have funds for a down market.

I'm a big fan of the Eaton Vance equity-based CEFs, particularly their option-income funds in times like this.

No CEF fund family offers such a broad line-up of successful equity CEFs over the years than Eaton Vance. In fact, it's not even close.

During bull markets, their leveraged stock and fixed-income CEFs, (ETO), (EVT) and (ETG) have been hard to beat and during difficult market periods, Eaton Vance's most defensive option-income CEFs including (ETJ) can actually be up at market price in a bear market.

Let me first give you Eaton Vance's line up of equity based CEFs and their YTD performances in the current bear market we are in. All statistics are YTD through March 31st, 2020:

The funds are sorted by NAV total return performance such that any fund that is beating the S&P 500 (SPY), $257.36 current market price, down -19.5% YTD, is shown in green in the YTD NAV Total Return column and any fund lagging is shown in red.

Note: Eaton Vance's option-income funds (9 total) are shown in light blue and their leveraged income funds (3 total) are shown in light orange

As you can see, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income fund (ETJ), $8.32 current market price, $8.79 NAV, -5.4% discount, 11% current market yield, is by far, holding up the best of any CEF with its NAV down only -3.5% YTD. That's unheard of even though ETJ's market price is down -8.4% YTD.

So when I say ETJ is a bear market fund, I mean it. Its option sleeve of short index call options and long index puts means its NAV will go down a fraction of what the broader market averages go down on any given day. And if you want to own growth S&P 500 stocks while being protected with sell call and put options, here are ETJ's top 15 or so holdings as of January 31st, 2020:

Frankly, ETJ is the best fund to buy when its down along with the market because if you use the financial crisis of 2008 as an example, ETJ's market price was ultimately up 5.8% in 2008 even though the S&P 500 was down -36.4%. These percentages include all distributions and dividends added back.

I mean its almost incredible that anyone would sell ETJ in a big down market, particularly when Eaton Vance's leveraged stock & fixed-income CEFs sometimes are up! This has now happened twice in the last week in which ETJ and (EXD), another very defensive Eaton Vance option fund, were down when Eaton Vance's leveraged funds were mostly up!

Here were the closing market prices of ETJ and EXD compared to the leveraged funds EVT, ETO and ETG on Friday, March 27th when the S&P 500 was down -3%:

This is just the opposite of what should be happening when the markets drop and it happened again yesterday when ETJ was down -1.1% while ETO and EVT were green when the S&P 500 was down -1.5%.

If you want a clue on how to survive the great bear market of 2020, you should be swapping out of Eaton Vance's leveraged funds at up to a premium valuation and buying ETJ at a better -5.4% discount valuation.

Yes, ETJ's market price has also held up far better than ETO, EVT and ETG but don't forget, ETJ's market price was positive in 2008 and ETJ ended the year at a 3.7% premium, not its current -5.4% discount.

Finally, another excellent fund to buy from Eaton Vance is the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy/Write Strategy fund (EXD), $7.65 current market price, $8.53 NAV, -10.3% discount, 11.1% current market yield.

EXD may not be as defensive as ETJ but it still sells S&P 500 index options against 95% of the notional value of its all large cap S&P 500 portfolio. That's a very high percentage and is a good reason why its NAV is outperforming the S&P 500 also.

However, the real draw of EXD is that it's essentially a clone of (ETV), one of Eaton Vance's largest and most popular option CEFs that trades at a 1.9% premium (see table above). So while ETV is a $1 billion fund that trades at a premium, EXD is a very small $83 million fund that trades at a -10.3% discount.

Don't think for one second that there won't be an activist investor who will start circling EXD with that discount and small size. And though I don't have the assets to qualify as an activist investor, I am actively pointing this out to those that are.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETJ, EXD, EOS, EOI, ETW, EXG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.