Summary

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

This article demonstrates that historic outperformance and lists the current Dividend Aristocrat constituents and their recent returns.

While the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed in the last six down years for the broad market, the strategy underperformed in March and thus far for full year 2020.

March was the worst absolute month for the strategy in the 30-year history of the index.

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains given the broad sell-off.