Dividend Aristocrat Performance: March 2020

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains given the broad sell-off.

While the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed in the last six down years for the broad market, the strategy underperformed in March and thus far for full year 2020.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

The old rhyme to remember lengths of months goes: "30 days hath September, April, June, and November. After short February's done, all the rest have 31". Except March 2020. It was around 87 days long.

As the calendar flips to April, and the second quarter, let's look at the performance of different equity strategies. The Dividend Aristocrats, components of the S&P 500 (SPY) that have paid increasing dividends for at least 25 years, had its worst monthly performance over an index history of the strategy that dates to January 1990. The equal-weighted index of these dividend growers produced a total return of -13.7% in March, eclipsing the -13.2% sell-off for the strategy in October 2008.

In the table below, I have listed the six negative years for the S&P 500 over that time horizon and the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats. The dividend growth strategy has outperformed in each of those years, but is lagging thus far in 2020.

In the table below, the list of the 64 current Dividend Aristocrat constituents is sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through the end of trading in March.

The table above is color-coded to show relative performance in each time interval with the worst performers in dark red and the best performers in green. In March, just 4 of the 64 constituents posted positive total returns, so returns approaching -10% got you into the light green. On an absolute basis, you can see the broad-based negative performance of the Dividend Aristocrats on the month in the graph below.

Below are some observations from the monthly list of the performance of the Dividend Aristocrat constituents:

Only four companies managed positive returns on the month - Spam maker Hormel (HRL), Clorox (CLX), WalMart (WMT), and Abbott Labs (ABT). In my recent article on Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks During 2008 and 2020 Crises, I noted that Hormel, WalMart, and Abbott Labs were each among top performers during the Financial Crisis.

Only 4 companies had produced positive returns in February as well - AbbVie (ABBV), new member Albemarle (ALB), Cardinal Health (CAH), and Clorox (CLX). Clorox is the only company to post gains in both February and March. An all-in trade on disinfectant wipes would have bucked the negative performance in equity markets thus far - a sign of the times indeed.

Nineteen Dividend Aristocrats fell more than 20% in March; 38 constituents fell more than 10%.

The worst performers included retail REITs like Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Realty Income (O), which may see interruptions in lease payments from their struggling retail tenants hurt by social distancing. Food distributor Sysco (SYY) and corporate uniform supplier Cintas (CTAS) were both down more than 30% as economic sequestration has impacted these suppliers.

Energy, the worst performing sector in the S&P 500 on the month down nearly 35%, saw its stalwart blue chip supermajors hammered. Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) were down 26% and 22% respectively on the back of a bad February. The two companies now sport dividend yields of 9.17% and 7.12%, the first and third highest yields in the Dividend Aristocrat Index.

More than 10% of the constituents (6 of 64) now have dividends above 6%, migrating above the historic dividend sweet spot that has produced higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns. I will do some future work on credit ratings and credit spreads to try and provide some insights into which of these dividend streaks could be snapped in this downturn.

The Information Technology sector modestly outperformed on the month (-8.6% vs. -12.3% for the broad S&P 500). The large underweight in the Dividend Aristocrat Index (1.5% weight in the Dividend Aristocrat Index vs. 24.9% for the S&P 500) again accounted for the majority of the dividend growth strategy's underperformance versus the broad market. Given that technology has become critical to a remote workforce, perhaps this will be a legacy of the 2020 correction.

I hope this screen of the Dividend Aristocrats proves useful to Seeking Alpha readers trying to determine which dividend growers could be opportunities in this broad sell-off. The coronavirus-induced sell-off is disconcerting to many investors. The Dividend Aristocrats have each managed to increase payouts to shareholders over multiple business cycles, including the Great Recession, the deflation of the tech bubble, 9/11 and the Middle East conflicts, the Eurozone crisis, and other smaller risk flares. While this is a unique and differentiated challenge, I still expect that these companies will weather the storm better than the broad market. I continue to prefer owning all of them through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and the automatic periodic rebalancing to equal-weights that vehicle affords, which will add to the underperforming constituents at its next rebalance in April. I have added exposure to this vehicle in March, and to its mid-cap dividend growth cousin, the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL). Time makes money.

