Webster Financial's Earnings To Suffer From High Rate Sensitivity

Earnings of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) are likely to plummet this year because the company’s net interest margin is highly sensitive to interest rates. WBS has a high proportion of floating-rate loans in total loans, which will make the average yield plunge this year following the recent federal funds rate cuts. At the same time, non-interest-bearing deposits constitute a large portion of total deposits, which results in a low deposit beta.

Consequently, the average yield will likely fall more than average funding cost this year, leading to a sharp decline in margin. I’m expecting WBS’s earnings to plunge by 30% year-over-year in 2020, mostly due to the margin compression. The December 2020 target price is substantially above the current market, which makes WBS a feasible investment for the nine-month period. However, risks related to COVID-19 are high in the near term of four to five months, as the pandemic can make WBS’s actual earnings miss my estimates. I believe that WBS’s stock price will remain depressed in the next few months due to these risks therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

High Rate Sensitivity To Pressurize Earnings

WBS’s balance sheet composition makes the net interest margin, NIM, highly sensitive to interest rates. Floating and periodic rate loans make up 73% of total loans, resulting in a highly rate-sensitive average yield. At the same time, non-interest-bearing deposits make up 19% of total deposits, resulting in a low deposit beta. The combination of high rate-sensitive yield and low rate-sensitive deposit cost will squeeze NIM following the 150bps federal funds rate cut. On the other hand, around $2.6 billion worth of time deposits, representing 11% of total deposits, will mature this year, which will ease some of the pressure on NIM. Additionally, the management plans to pay down high-costing short-term borrowings through the seasonal inflow of HSA Bank and public fund deposits, as mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call.

According to the results of a simulation conducted by the management, a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 4.7% in the next twelve months. The table below, extracted from the latest 10-K filing, shows the results of the simulation.

Based on the results of the simulation, I’m expecting WBS’s average NIM in 2020 to be 61bps below the average for 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Loan Growth Likely To Substantially Decelerate

I’m expecting loans to continue to grow in 2020, which will partially offset the pressure on the net interest income from NIM compression. However, I’m expecting the rate of loan growth to considerably slow down in 2020 compared to the last two years. The COVID-19 pandemic is the major headwind facing loan growth this year. I’m expecting loan growth to slow to just 0.25% in the second quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, before recovering to 1% in the third quarter. Moreover, the presidential elections will likely keep loan growth low in the fourth quarter. Overall for the year, I’m expecting net loans to increase by 2.8% year-over-year. The following table shows my estimates for net loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings To Plunge By 30%

I’m expecting non-interest income to be mostly stable this year because the biggest source of income, Deposit Service Fees, is likely to remain safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, loan-related fees will also remain strong. However, the wealth and investment business might face pressure because of the stock market crash in March. Overall, I’m expecting WBS’s non-interest income to increase by just 0.7% year-over-year in 2020.

Further, I’m expecting non-interest expense to be slightly higher in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the growth in the balance sheet. The management is focused on expense discipline but doesn’t have a cost-cutting plan, as mentioned in the conference call. Consequently, I’m expecting non-interest expense to rise by 1.7% year-over-year in 2020. The increase in expenses will pressurize the bottom line. Moreover, I’m expecting provisions charges to increase by 27% year-over-year in 2020, which will further drag earnings. The COVID-19 pandemic and resultant slowdown in business activity will likely drive provisions charges this year.

Based on my estimates for movement in NIM, loans, non-interest income, non-interest expense, and provisions charges, I’m expecting WBS’s net income to decrease by 30% year-over-year in 2020 to $2.85 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The actual results posted this year may differ materially from the estimates due to risks arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, the Federal Reserve may cut its target federal funds rate to below zero, which will adversely impact earnings due to NIM’s high rate-sensitivity. Moreover, loan growth can miss my estimate if the effects of the pandemic last beyond the third quarter. Furthermore, provisions charges can exceed my expectations. The risks are too high for low to medium risk-tolerant investors. Consequently, it is advisable to wait for the first quarter results announcement to gauge the damage caused by COVID-19, before considering investing in WBS.

Due to the prospects of earnings decline, I’m expecting WBS to forego its annual dividend increase and instead freeze its dividend at the current level. Consequently, I’m expecting the company to maintain a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share throughout 2020. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 7.1%. I believe that the threat of a dividend cut is low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 56% for 2020, which is manageable. Moreover, the company is well-capitalized with a tier I ratio of 12.2% versus the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.0%. Due to its well-capitalized status, WBS will not face pressures to cut dividends from the regulatory front.

December 2020 Target Price Implies High Price Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value WBS. The stock traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.51 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $33.8 gives a target price of $51.1 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 126% from WBS's March 30 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

The substantial price upside suggests that WBS is a feasible investment for a holding period of nine months. However, risks are high in the near term of four to five months, as discussed above. Due to the high-risk level, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.