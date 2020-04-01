REIT Yields Have Become More Attractive - Cherry Pick High Quality

This is the right time to cherry pick top quality REITs, which will withstand the crisis.

Relative to the U.S. 10-year treasuries, the spread has started to test the highs of the great financial crisis.

On an absolute basis, the overall dividend yields have increased by 30% reaching 10-year high of 5.5%.

REITs have been one of the worst performing asset classes since the outbreak of the COVID-19. The REITs are down 25% while the S&P has dropped about 20% on a YTD basis. This spread has shrunk a bit in the past couple of days, but right before the massive rebound, the REITs were down ~ 35%.

Some of the reasons justifying the significant spread are the following:

REITs tend to carry more debt on their balance sheets that increases the underlying financial risk. This in turn, leads to inflated equity betas, which magnify the effects of the systematic risk.

REITs are not as popular asset class as stocks and bonds. Usually, REITs are put into satellite-portfolios, which are used for making tactical allocations. Once the market suffers larger drawdowns, and margin calls kick in, the positions from the satellite portfolios are usually sold off first.

REITs are not very liquid. Whenever there is a period of a flight-to-safety, and institutional investors reallocate their capital into high quality stocks and investment grade bonds, the liquidity gets sucked out of other, more riskier asset classes. This is the time when you can clearly notice how the liquidity premium is tested.

Finally, the COVID-19 crisis has completely slaughtered such sectors as retail, lodging and offices. All these three sectors are notable constituents of the broader REIT market. For example, many lodging REITs have fallen by more than 80% since the emergence of COVID-19. Retail has been hit extra hard as well.

The Overall Dividend Yield

I will use Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) as a proxy for the overall REIT market. It includes over 180 U.S. equity REITs, and has the following sector split:

Source: Vanguard

As you can see above, VNQ includes a heavy percentage of retail and office REITs - ~11% and 9%, respectively. This is so because VNQ aims to reflect the underlying movement of the total U.S. REIT market, which obviously consists of a great deal of retail and offices. If we include hotels (lodging), the total percentage of the VNQ that is attributable to the underperforming sectors is 24%.

You have to consider that these sectors have suffered way more than the S&P 500 or such exposures as residentials and health care REITs. Hence, the VNQ yields have moved up so much. For instance, Simon Property Group (SPG) offers ~ 14% dividend yield and is the 6th largest constituent of the index.

Source: Ycharts

All in all, this has lead to a considerable jump in the REIT yields. The currently offered dividend yield of 5.5% is a very attractive number for anyone whose strategy is to invest into income-generating securities.

U.S. treasury yields have fallen significantly amid FED stimulus. The yield spread between the broader REIT market and the 10-year treasury notes has widened to the levels seen in 2008 / 2009. By investing in VNQ you capture income, which is 4.5% in excess to the YTM offered by the 10-year treasuries.

Time to Cherry Pick High Quality

This is the right moment when to do a heavy buying for an income seeking investor. Remember how you most probably thought before the COVID-19 that if you were put back in the great financial crisis 2008 / 2009, you would be buying stocks in bulk.

There are many REITs which have fallen due to deteriorating fundamentals. For example, many lodging REITs have lost more than 80% of their market cap indicating that the market is discounting elevated risk of bankruptcies. This is to a large extent justified as some of these companies are heavily indebted with minimal liquidity to weather the storm. Plus, if you add completely destroyed revenues on top of it, the consequences could be deadly.

So, you have to be very careful while selecting REITs. During times when the market has sold off almost everything, there is an increased probability of finding some good quality names, which will provide exception returns once the COVID-19 abates.

As elaborated in my recent article, the following three points are critical to consider before buying depressed REITs:

Sector exposure - avoid REITs, which have zero cash flows due to the social distancing and consumers' fears of going out in crowded places. Lodging, retail and office sectors have been hit extra hard, and it could get very challenging to cover the fixed costs and service the debt expenses. Instead focus on sectors in which there will always be a demand (e.g., data centers, infrastructure and healthcare).

Lease structure - long-term fixed leases are the key element to keep receiving the cash flows. Avoid REITs which operate with no underlying lease contracts (e.g., hotels, timber and some from the "speciality" sector like casinos). Be careful with retail sector as there are often signed leases with a considerable part attached to PSF (i.e. directly linked to the tenants' store performance).

Liquidity and financial leverage - REITs that hold notable amounts of cash on hand and have a low level of indebtedness, have the opportunity to draw the much needed liquidity without breaching any of the loan covenants set by the existing lenders. This is perhaps the most important thing to consider as the access to the liquidity largely defines how long the REIT will be able to withstand the negative cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.