Picking The Best Electric Stocks For Market-Beating Returns

I am looking at some of the electric companies listed below for a possible addition to my portfolio.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

While there are many attractive utilities around, I chose to evaluate these to pick one or many or all of these which could fit my portfolio.

Why the utility stocks at this juncture?

The coronavirus pandemic situation is not yet over. The economic effects of the virus could be felt over several quarters. During an economic reversal, the businesses which are involved in the essentials tend to perform relatively better. Utilities provide the essentials for living and thus cannot go out of business. They will continue for generations. Moreover, given the fact that the market for stocks have provided an average return of around 6% over a very long period of years, I prefer to hold stocks which are relatively more stable and provide a good percentage of this return in annual dividends.

The dividend earned will give a good chance to evaluate alternate stocks over time and invest dividend proceeds/use the cash needed as a retiree. If the market value provides any appreciation over the years, the additional growth over the 6% aimed will give a market-beating return over time.

The logic for "average stock market return is around 6%":

No one can just enter at the exact bottom of a market and remain invested with no additions till the peak and get out of the market. In the same way, no one can exactly enter at the lows of corrections and get out at the peaks of the rally to make the best of profits. If I follow a method of systematic investment every month and stay invested, I would say the average is achieved. Assuming, one unit of SPY (representative of the S&P 500 index) is bought every month on the first day OR one unit of DIA (representative of the DOW-30 index) is bought every month on the first day, the valuation as on 31st January 2020 (note I have excluded the current bear market) vs. the costs and calculating the CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), the results will be as given below:

Ticker Date Started Date Ended Units Cost Basis Value 31-Jan-20 CAGR SPY 02-Jan-2008 31-Jan-2020 146 26690 46972 4.76% SPY 02-Jan-2010 31-Jan-2020 122 24060 39251 4.93% SPY 02-Jan-2013 31-Jan-2020 86 19530 27669 4.98% DIA 02-Jan-2008 31-Jan-2020 146 24007 41233 4.55% DIA 02-Jan-2010 31-Jan-2020 122 21566 34455 4.72% DIA 02-Jan-2013 31-Jan-2020 86 17315 24288 4.84% SPY 03-Jan-2005 31-Jan-2020 182 31474 58555 4.18% DIA 03-Jan-2005 31-Jan-2020 182 28205 51400 4.04%

The above table is prepared using the market prices downloaded from Morningstar. If I add an average dividend income of SPY or DIA over the years at 2.5% pa, I feel the average total return in the stock market is around 6%.

Let me look at some data points for analysis:

(All data in the table below is $ per share for the year 2019 except dividend which is 4 times the current quarter dividend.)

Ticker Revenue Op.Cash Flow Book Value EPS Dividend D 20.51 6.44 33.04 1.62 3.76 DUK 34.40 11.26 60.68 5.06 3.78 ED 38.10 9.50 53.99 4.08 3.06 ES 26.40 6.22 36.75 2.81 2.14 EXC 35.36 6.84 32.91 3.01 1.53 NEE 39.51 16.78 74.83 7.76 5.60 NRG 37.20 5.35 -6.31 16.81 1.20 SO 20.32 5.48 26.13 4.50 2.48 XEL 22.17 6.28 25.05 2.64 1.72

While the data points above are per share, the price per share is highly volatile. The price recorded as lows and highs for every year vary a lot. So to pick a share from the lot, a better evaluation could be with sales or revenue per share / market price OR cash flow per share / price (i.e. cash flow yield) OR book value / price OR EPS / Price (EPS yield) OR dividend / price (i.e dividend yield). As an investor with a long-term goal (a) dividend yield, (b) operating cash flow yield, (c) EPS yield, (d) revenue per $ price and (e) book value per $ price is my choice in that order. The book value depends on a lot of factors such as share buybacks, age, etc., and so not reliable.

The growth in the value of a share depends on the growing cash flow which depends on growing revenue per share. While these things can be estimated or calculated at any given point of time, there is no guarantee that history will repeat or the estimates concur with reality. Hence, a history of dividend payments and dividend growth along with dividend yield can be a good method to choose along with the payout ratio. In effect, this is equal to evaluation by the PE method, but I give more emphasis to dividend yield since the cash flow from dividends helps fund further investments or helps to meet the regular cash needs.

On a different note, the bear market has started. I believe so considering the recent lockdowns, the consequent business constraints over the short term, cash flow constraints and such economies. I believe the stimulus announced by the government will bring back the economy to growth once again. But the bottom is not yet over. No one can be sure as to 'when' the reversal starts and me neither. As and when the dividend yield from the utility stocks hit above 5% or 6% and such dividend yields are well-supported by the current cash flow and earnings, I feel the market has overreacted in these cases.

There can be dividend cuts. But if the dividend is well-covered in my picks, then the dividends cuts will be minimal. Sooner or later, the pandemic will be solved and I expect the economy will fast return to normalcy reinstating the cash flows and dividends into the growth path. I believe bear markets are always short and bull markets are longer. The global warming and consequent natural disasters, the current pandemic situations and such economic disasters will all repeat again and again. The bull and bear markets will alternate. But I believe, the average market return can be achieved with stable dividends from essentials and utilities.

While the market fear is around, I would initially peg my price targets at 5%, 5.5% and 6% dividend yields from these utilities. The target table is below:

Ticker Dividend at 6% yield at 5.5% yield at 5% yield Recent Low D 3.76 62.67 68.36 75.20 57.79 DUK 3.78 63.00 68.72 78.60 62.13 ED 3.06 51.00 55.63 61.20 77.90 ES 2.27 37.83 41.27 45.40 60.69 EXC 1.53 25.50 27.82 30.60 29.28 NEE 5.60 93.33 101.82 112.00 174.80 NRG 1.20 20.00 21.82 24.00 19.54 SO 2.48 41.33 45.09 49.60 41.96 XEL 1.72 28.33 31.27 34.60 46.58

The above price targets are a bit crude but the insane market reactions warrants that. One need not pick all of these. Depending on fundamentals attributable to individual companies some will fit the portfolio.

The dividend payout analysis:

Ticker Dividend EPS Div/EPS Operating Cash Flow/Sh Dividend/ Cash Flow Forward EPS Year 2020 D 3.76 4.24* 88.67% 6.44 65.83% 4.60 DUK 3.78 5.06 74.70% 11.26 44.94% 5.25 ED 3.06 4.08 75.00% 9.50 32.21% 4.42 ES 2.27 3.45* 65.79% 6.22 36.50% 3.65 EXC 1.53 3.01 50.83% 6.84 22.37% 2.98 NEE 5.60 8.37* 66.90% 16.78 33.37% 8.95 NRG 1.20 16.81 7.14% 5.35 22.43% 4.72 SO 2.48 3.11* 79.74% 5.48 45.26% 3.17 XEL 1.72 2.64 65.15% 6.28 27.39% 2.78

* Data as per earnings call related slides or press releases (Source: SA):

D has a 4.24 per share operating earnings as per the slide deck published by Dominion Energy, Inc. in conjunction with their 2019 Q4 earnings call.

ES has an EPS of 3.45 excluding the 0.64 per share charge related to the Northern Pass Transmission (NPT) project as per their press release related to 2019 Q4 earnings call.

NEE has an adjusted EPS of 8.37 per share as per their slide deck published by NextEra Energy, Inc. in conjunction with their 2019 Q4 earnings call.

SO reported EPS of 3.11 per share after excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments as per their 2019 Q4 earnings press release.

The average of the dividends to EPS is around 70%.

D has over 95% of income coming from regulated assets. Has plans to set the largest offshore wind farm in the country.

DUK has a well-established regulated assets with attractive cash flow. Duke announced plans to cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

ED has a long history of paying increasing dividends for over 45 years. ED is now the second-largest solar power producer in North America after the acquisition of solar assets from Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

EXC stands out in the above list with a dividend payout near 50% of the EPS. Besides, the revenue per share is the highest among the peers discussed. The cash flow to dividend is a mere 22.37% indicating its sustainability. Exelon has the largest fleet of nuclear power plants in the country. EXC is increasingly building renewable power like solar and wind.

ES intends to be carbon-neutral by 2030 (20 years ahead of targets set by peers such as DUK or XEL). Greener utilities save on the borrowings by about 1% compared to companies exposed to more fossil fuels. The increasing cost of making carbon-neutral with every passing year will make those utilities which have achieved that status earlier more cost efficient and competitive in the market place. If the targets are achieved, this will be the first utility to do so, far ahead of peers.

NEE's growth is exceptional. As per the 2019-4Q earnings deck presentation, they expect to remain disappointed, if they do not report at or near the top end of the projection until 2022 which is an EPS of 10.75 per share. The cash flow is expected to follow the EPS. In the year 2017, NEE recorded a market price low of $117.33. While that looks crazy for today, it works out to a current dividend yield of near 5%. I will target around that price. Value buying is more important to me.

NRG's metrics are a bit confusing. The current dividend yield is the result of a huge increase in its dividend payout from 0.12 to 1.20 in this year. With the 2017 market price low of $12.19 per share, I will set my price target for a dividend yield of 8%+. I am not sure if in the case of any prolonged economic recession, NRG will reduce the current dividend. So an increased yield target can compensate against such cuts.

Southern saw some success in getting the Vogtle nuclear project back on track in the year 2019, but the completion is the key in the next few years. Please note that Southern has agreed to take all project cost overruns against which roughly $800 million was set aside in the contingency account of which $30 million has been used. (Also note that the recent failure of a nuclear project from peer company SCANA required it to be bailed out by Dominion. This need not happen to Southern, but spreading the investment eggs to different baskets is a key must.). Any cost overrun and any further extended project completion time adds to major risks here. Getting suitable employees for a nuclear project is a major constraint which leads to delay in project execution.

Xcel has pledged to set carbon-free operations by 2050. The company also foresees opportunity in electric vehicle infrastructure.

Debt/Equity and Credit Ratings:

Ticker Debt/Equity Moody's Credit Rating S&P Credit Rating D 1.14 Baa2 BBB+ DUK 1.26 Baa1 A- ED 1.07 Baa2 BBB+ ES* 1.13 A- EXC 0.98 Baa2 BBB NEE 1.01 Baa1 A- NRG 3.79 Ba2 BB SO 1.58 A3 BBB+ XEL 1.43 Baa1 BBB+

My target price after considering the dividends and payout ratio:

Based on the dividend and its payout ratio read along with the special points noted above, I will make the following as a target with no strict rules to exact the target prices.

Ticker Dividend Target Yield Target Price Recent Low D 3.76 6.25% 60.00 57.79 DUK 3.78 6% 63.00 62.13 ED 3.06 6% 51.00 77.90 ES 2.27 5.5% 41.25 60.69 EXC 1.53 5.25% 29.15 29.28 NEE 5.60 5% 112.00 174.80 NRG 1.20 8% 15.00 19.54 SO 2.48 6% 41.35 41.96 XEL 1.72 5.5% 31.28 46.58

Some of the prices might look like very unreasonable targets. During unreasonable market dumps, I will stay greedy and wait for such targets.

Invest safely within your funding abilities at a time when the market is highly volatile. Stay safe and protect yourself against the current pandemic situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANY/ALL THE STOCKS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment adviser. Please use your own diligence while making your investment decision.