Okeanis Eco Tankers: A Bargain In The Tanker World

Okeanis has one of the youngest and most efficient fleets in the world and it's trading at 0.55x NAV.

Okeanis could generate half its market cap in earnings in just 2 quarters.

Okeanis

The sharp decline in the oil price following the oil war and the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a one-in-a-decade investment opportunity in the crude tanker segment.

Despite the US listed tanker stocks having already rallied, the Norwegian names have lagged this run. Okeanis (OTCPK:OKENF), listed in Norway, has one of the youngest and most efficient fleets in the world and it's still trading at 0.55x NAV.

My estimate is that their profit for the first two quarters of this year is going to cover half of their market cap, so there is no reason why Okeanis should not trade at least at NAV, offering a potential upside of 80%.

Let me first explain the sector's current situation and the investment opportunity and then take a closer look at the company, including a conservative valuation model.

The investment opportunity

While the world is melting down, there is one industry that is generating obscene amounts of cash flow: crude tankers.

Crude tankers are used to move large quantities of unrefined crude oil from its point of extraction to refineries. It is an extremely cyclical industry: as there is not much difference between ships of the same size, rates depend only on supply/demand dynamics. As explained on the book "Maritime Economics" - Alan Branch (1997):

If there is too little supply, the market rewards investors with high freight rates until more ships are ordered. When there are too many ships it squeezes the cashflow until owners give up the struggle and ships are scrapped.

Shipowners are constantly playing the prisoner's dilemma, usually ordering more ships when rates peak and suffering the consequences when all this incremental supply is flooded into the market.

Now, let's take a look at the main factors that are driving supply/demand dynamics at this precise moment:

Fleet and orderbook: the first point to consider is how many ships are on the water at this precise moment, and how many are going to be delivered in the next 2-3 years. Short-term prospects are good as it is shown in the figures below.

Source: Frontline Q4 2019 Presentation

Oil War: Saudi Arabia initiated a price war with Russia, triggering a major fall in the price of oil, with US oil prices at 20$ at this moment.

There is a deep explanation about the implications of the oil war on the following article, written by J Mintzmyer, the Seeking Alpha's shipping expert. I strongly recommend taking a look at his articles to anyone interested in the shipping industry.

Biggest Oil Price War Winner: Crude Tankers

I also recommend watching the following video, where Trafigura's (the second largest independent oil trader) Luckock talks about oil glut and floating storage:

Oil Needs to Drop $10 to Match Demand, Trafigura's Luckock Says

COVID-19: Oil demand is impacted in three different ways: government shutdowns and travel restrictions, value-chain impacts from reduced economic activity, and less energy used by sick people. Goldman Sachs expects a global oil demand loss of 2.1 million b/d in the first half of the year alone. The views of IEA, EIA and OPEC are summarized below.

Source: OET Earnings Presentation Q4 2019

From my point of view, lockdowns are going to be worse than initially expected according to what we are experiencing in Europe, leading to unprecedented excess of oil.

These two factors have led to a steep contango in the oil futures curve. For those who need further explanation:

Contango is a situation where the futures price of a commodity is higher than the spot price. This usually occurs when an asset price is expected to rise over time. This results in an upward sloping forward curve. Contango: What It Takes

Source: Bloomberg

This steep contango incentivizes traders to buy crude, store it in a tanker and sell the future several months from now, booking millions in profits. There is an interesting explanation in this article.

Now, let's say that the oldest few hundred VLCC tankers go into storage trades. That seriously crimps the global fleet supply of roughly 800 actively transporting crude. When 26 COSCO tankers were sanctioned last fall, rates went to 10-year highs. What happens when a few hundred leave the transport fleet? Well, rates go to Pluto. At current daily charter rates of around $200,000 to transport oil, a VLCC earns $70 million, which is a stunning return on a 10-year vessel worth about $50 million. Even better, the owner likely only has about $20 million of equity invested. This means that at current rates, the owner makes 3.5 times his money each year. Ironically, despite all of this going on, most tanker stocks trade at roughly half of NAV.

Source: Bloomberg

In conclusion, we see that there is going to be a great demand for oil tankers while supply is going to be reduced because of storage. Rates have already reacted to this situation and rallied 40% last week, reaching 200k$ for VLCC (Very Large Crude Carriers) according to Cleaves. This situation is impressive considering that we are in an unfavorable season for rates and operating expenses are around 20k$ for a ship like this.

Source: Cleaves Securities Weekly Report 29 March 2020

Here is an image of spot rates across the fleet (27 March).

Source: @JHannisdahl Head of Research at Cleaves Securities

This rally in rates has led to a run up in the US listed tanker companies; however, we are going to focus on a Norway listed company that has lagged this run and is still trading near its 52-week lows: Okeanis Eco Tankers ("OET").

Source: @JHannisdahl Head of Research at Cleaves Securities

Moreover, we can see that the company is undervalued relative to peers in terms of Price/NAV.

Source: Investor Update March 2020

This means that anyone could buy the entire company, sell all the ships (remember they are all brand new), pay down the debt, and still have a return of 30-40%.

In addition, the recent spike of the USD/NOK makes this investment even more compelling.

Source: Investing.com

Introduction to the company

Okeanis was founded on April 2018 in the Marshall Islands and listed on Oslo Axess under ticker OET-OAX (Prospectus). It has one of the youngest and most efficient fleets in the world, comprising eco vessels that comply with all IMO 2020 regulations.

There is a huge insider ownership, with the Alafouzos family controlling 57% of the shares. CEO, CFO and COO have 40, 14 and 12 years of experience relatively in the shipping industry.

As of March 2020, the Company's fleet consists of 17 vessels with an average age of 2 years and aggregate capacity of approximately 3.8 million deadweight tons:

• 3 Aframax/LR2 vessels with an average age of 5 years.

• 4 Suezmax vessels with an average age of 3 years.

• 8 VLCC vessels with an average age of 1 year.

• Two Suezmax newbuildings under construction at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with expected delivery in September 2020.

Source: Investor Update March 2020

The Company is audited by Deloitte.

Why is it that cheap?

The main reason that explains this poor relative behavior is that a fund managed by Ironsides Partners has been liquidating its position at a quick pace.

Source: @JHannisdahl Head of Research at Cleaves Securities

Nevertheless, even if not in the same amount, insiders have been buying shares during the last three months.

Source: Ortex OET

The other reason may be that the company has still not defined its intentions in terms of capital allocation (dividend, share buyback, growth...). However, I expect them to take the decision of initiating a dividend in the AGM that is going to take place the 15th of May.

According to IPO prospectus, dividends received by Non-Norwegian Shareholders are not subject to Norwegian taxation unless the Non-Norwegian Shareholders hold the shares in connection with the conduct of a trade or business in Norway.

Valuation

These estimations are based on highly conservative assumptions. The Company estimates a FY2020 EBITDA of 217M$ with base rates VLCC-67k$, Suez 45.3K$ and Aframax 32.5k$, while my estimation is only 164M$.

Rates have been set to the Fearnley's estimates every quarter except on those where a different rate can be estimated (Tankers International, Guidance). Please note that true rates are much higher (nearly 2x rates used) at these moments.

There is no reason why utilization rates should not be near 100% in Q2, Q3 and Q4. Nevertheless, I have also been conservative setting 85% on average.

Taxation: All companies comprising the Group are not subject to tax on international shipping income since their countries of incorporation do not impose such taxes. The Group's vessels are subject to registration and tonnage taxes, which are included under vessel operating expenses in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.

Source: Author

So, even with a stressed model that underestimates fleet utilization and rates we get to an estimated P/E of 2. That means that the Company could generate half of its market cap in just one year.

I firmly believe, and anyone can use the actual rates in the model to confirm, that the Company is going to generate half of its market cap at the end of Q2 2020.

What are the risks?

This type of business operates with huge financial and operating leverage. That means that small revenue (rates) variations can have a great impact on profits. Needless to say that this works in both ways.

From my point of view, even if an OPEC+ agreement could be reached and production trimmed, the impact of lockdowns on demand is going to be so severe that rates are going to stay high for at least two more quarters.

The Company's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: credit risk, currency risk, interest risk and liquidity risk.

The high financial leverage makes this investment very risky, as failure to fulfill covenants or debt paydown requirements can easily lead to bankruptcy or dilution.

In addition, Okeanis' low number of ships make the company's revenues vulnerable in the event of a loss of revenue of any such vessels.

There is a risk also of conflict of interests due to the huge stake of the Alafouzos Family in the Company.

Finally, one should not forget that the company has all the risks associated with microcaps.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OKENF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.