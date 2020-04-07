Vericel Corporation: A Must-Have Biotech Post-COVID-19 Sell-Off - Behind The Idea

Burn care products Epicel and NexoBrid could pleasantly surprise in the future but are not central to the thesis.

Vericel’s flagship product, MACI, has seen strong sales growth in its first three years as it disrupts the knee cartilage repair market.

However, many were trading at inflated valuations previously that were not supported by the company’s fundamentals.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Elle Investments: The stock of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) had an excellent run starting in 2017, going from about $3.00/share to finally hitting $20.00/share in 2019. This rise was mainly due to the very positive reception that knee cartilage repair product MACI saw over successive quarters after it launched. The stock has been clipped by about 50% during the COVID-19 sell-off, which we think creates a mispricing opportunity.

In 2019, MACI sales were $92M, up 35% from 2018. In the short term, sales of MACI will certainly decline since many elective surgery procedures have been put on hold. However, with no debt and plenty of liquidity on the balance sheet, they are better positioned than most other small biotechs to make it through this period of virus-induced uncertainty. Once full economic activity resumes, we expect the strong MACI sales growth to resume. Also, their burn care products Epicel (already approved) and NexoBrid (approval pending) could provide a nice surprise boost to earnings.

The next earnings report due in May is probably too close to the expected end of the virus crisis here in the US to contain any good news, so we don’t think it will be a major catalyst. But perhaps the earnings report after that will signal that things have gone back to normal. Our price target (“PT”) is $21.11/share, representing 125% upside.

SA: To follow up, can you discuss the competitive advantages of its flagship product MACI, compared to existing standards of care and current/potential treatments by competitors?

Elle Investments: VCEL’s flagship product is called MACI, which is used to repair articular cartilage damage in the knee. It is the first FDA-approved product that utilizes tissue engineering and scaffolding techniques to grow healthy repair cartilage using the patient’s own cells.

The Phase 3 clinical trial results against the current standard of care (a procedure called microfracture/microdrilling which is performed during arthroscopic knee surgery) were outstanding, as MACI showed itself to be superior in both pain and function metrics at two years after the procedure was performed. The extension study, which was for an additional three years, also showed the durability of MACI’s advantage over microfracture. These results are the main reason why it has continued to take market share in its first three years since launch.

There are some other new knee cartilage repair treatments (such as Hyalofast and Agili-C) that take similar approaches to MACI. They are both in the clinic in Phase 3 trials and have produced some promising early results. But final results are not expected until December 2021 and January 2023, respectively, so for the time being, MACI’s unique approach to treating knee cartilage damage will remain unchallenged. Additionally, our model shows that capturing just 35% of the market would make VCEL a good buy. So even if both are eventually approved, it would not unravel our thesis.

SA: To what extent (if at all) is there scope for the number of elective surgeries to rebound faster than the consensus expects? Do you think patients will elect to have more “urgent” elective surgeries (such as knee cartilage repair) vs. say more cosmetic ones?

Elle Investments: It’s anyone’s guess when elective medical procedures resume their normal pace. But some procedures seem more “urgent” than others, and we imagine it would be these that would pick up right away once things go back to normal. While having your damaged knee cartilage repaired is technically an elective procedure, for many patients, the pain and mobility impairment that they experience can be very debilitating. The results that MACI has been producing in reducing pain and improving functionality are a godsend for many that previously had trouble walking, running, hiking, etc. In their minds, restoring their knees to pain-free functionality is not so much an “elective” procedure but a necessary one. This is why MACI has been featured by major media outlets across the country (see here and here).

SA: Can you discuss how the risk appears less here than for a typical biotech, and how this contributes to the asymmetry?

Elle Investments: Pretty much all stocks nosedived these past few weeks from all the crazy virus news. But when we were looking for “buy the dip” opportunities, we passed on stocks whose previous stock prices could not be supported by the fundamentals.

One of the reasons we like VCEL so much is because it has been “vetted” already by the market. MACI is already approved and has three years’ worth of consistently growing sales that validate its value proposition. We feel very confident that the $20.00/share range, where the stock hovered for pretty much all of 2019, was not a random or inflated price but rather what investors thought shares were genuinely worth based on the results.

By going with VCEL, we avoid the usual biotech risks of whether a treatment works, whether it will be approved, and whether it will sell. We already know the answer to those three questions is “yes.” On top of that, they have no debt and $70M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Their other commercialized product, Epicel, is for severe burn victims and will continue to be supplied to burn centers throughout the COVID-19 lockdown period. Still, it only represents about 20% of revenue, so net income will likely swing back to being negative in the short term. But we feel that their balance sheet is in better shape than most other small biotechs and will allow them to breeze through the expected downturn in elective medical procedures.

Now it’s simply a matter of waiting for the COVID-19 macro news to fade away so that the shares can return towards what we feel is a justified intrinsic value.

