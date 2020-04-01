Brace For A Bad Jobs Report, But April's Will Be Worse

"This is a day where you say, if I’m short I’m betting against science, not betting against the lackadaisical attitude of many people in the country." – Jim Cramer

If it isn’t evident by now, it will be by Friday. The U.S. is trending into a sharp recession here, as I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report last week. On April 3, the jobs report for March will cross the tape, and economists are being too conservative, in my opinion. The expectations of this jobs report, though, is mild with the numbers not fully reflecting the current situation. The range of outcomes from a poll by Marketwatch go from an increase of 100k to a loss of 700k. I am not sure what the 100k gain economist is seeing out there, but after a record-breaking jobless claims report of 3.28 million that broke the previous high of 695k claims in October 1982 by multiples, I find that number highly unlikely. It is likely that the greatest job creation period will come to an end here, after a 113-month stretch of job gains.

On average, economists are expecting to see a net loss of 56,000 jobs for March with an unemployment rate at about 4.5%, up from the 50-year low of 3.5%. I would expect below average results here. However, the reason it might not seem as bad is because of the timing of the report. Businesses that would have responded to the survey would have done so in the first two weeks of the month. That’s just before the coronavirus exploded. On the bright side, at least April’s jobs report is set to be worse.

President Trump just announced that social distancing measures are to be in place for at least the end of April. That is essentially confirming that the data is going to get worse for the rest of April, despite stimulus measures. I do not disagree with the social distancing, as the sooner we get this done, the faster we can get into recovery mode, or so the science says. That would be good because the St. Louis Federal Reserve’s prediction of what is coming is bleak. Coronavirus job losses could total 47 million, with the unemployment rate hitting 32% by their estimates.

So while it might not show up on Friday, this is starting to get very real. They estimate that 67 million Americans are at high risk of layoffs as well, so those numbers can get worse before they get better. While these projections are ground-breaking, like nothing we have seen in our lifetimes, the caveat is that this should be a relatively short shock to the system if all goes as planned. Hopefully, the numbers don’t get that bad, as there are government stimulus measures in place to protect against doing so. But when you look outside, and see the business closures across the country, and nobody in the streets, you can’t help but think these projections are correct.

The St. Louis Fed’s President James Bullard did say that while the number “will be unparalleled… don’t get discouraged. This is a special quarter, and once the virus goes away and if we play our cards right and keep everything intact, then everyone will go back to work, and everything will be fine.” Here’s hoping they thread the needle properly, and there isn’t too much lasting damage that can’t be remade. For perspective on those numbers, the max unemployment rate in the Great Depression was 24.9%, and in the last financial crisis, it only broke double digits (see below). These are unprecedented times.

How to interpret this for stock markets is another story, though. Fiscal and monetary stimulus have also been unprecedented. The yield curve, while significantly lower than 6 months or a year ago, is not inverted currently. The stock market is forward-looking and has already fallen significantly from its all-time high. In early 2009, things were looking bad as well. After the bottom in March 2009, we had one of the greatest stock market rallies ever. History may not repeat, but it does rhyme and I think we may be set up for a nice upswing here just as everyone seems to think we are destined to fall hard yet again.

Source: worldgovernmentbonds.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.