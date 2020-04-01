Global Self Storage: Total Return Flying Below The Radar

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) is a publicly traded and self-managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It owns twelve properties in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest of the United States and provides management for one additional property in Oklahoma. It is a micro-cap stock that due to its current size operates below the radar screen of stock analysts and fund managers. As a consequence, SELF is thinly traded and currently trades at a share price and market capitalization that is well below the fundamental value of the properties in its portfolio. I've written previously to quantify the undervalued nature of this stock. Since I last published, SELF's management has achieved several milestone achievements and while continuing to grow Net Operating Income in the properties under management. This article will briefly high light those accomplishments and briefly revisit and update the undervalued nature of this stock. The Q4 results as well as the general market sell off due to the coronavirus have present and opportunity to acquire a self storage business at a very deep discount to the market.

When I last wrote in November 2019, SELF was conducting a Share Rights offering to existing shareholders for the purpose of financing an acquisition of a property in West Henrietta, NY adding 48,250 leasable square foot, 452 unit property less than three years old to the portfolio. Rights were offered at $4.18/share and $6.7M was raised, an amount sufficient to fund the purchase of the property. Following the closure of the rights offering and purchase, shares rallied and traded as high as $4.45/share and remained above the share rights offering level until March-2020 when the corona market slide took shares to as low as $2.65/share. Shares closed at $3.45 on 30-March. Dividend yield is a healthy 7.5%.

So what has happened since November and how does it impact valuation?

At a Macro-Level, the main thing that has happened since November is, of course, the corona crisis. Not surprisingly, all publicly traded storage companies were down during the month of March (see Figure 1 Relative Performance of Self Storage Stocks for the Month of March 2020). ExtraSpace (NASDAQ:ESR) and Public Storage (NASDAQ:PSA) were the best of the bunch, losing "only" single digits. SELF was down 15.5% for the month. Commercial real estate firm Marcus and Millichap (M&M) recently published a special report on the corona virus and impact for commercial real estate assets. The report says that, "Space demand for self-storage units will experience little if any impact from the coronavirus." The report also notes record low interest rates which does two things for self storage operators: 1.) opportunity to refinance existing debt at lower rates and 2.) drives further cap-rate compression and thereby increasing value of existing properties.

Figure 1 Relative Performance of Self Storage Stocks for the Month of March 2020

With regard to financing real estate transactions, the M&M report also says the following:

"Despite the barrage of headlines focused on the COVID-19 and the impact this has had on financial markets, real estate investment activity remains positive. The steep decline of interest rates to unheard of levels will support refinance and acquisition activity. Though many lenders have widened their spreads over the risk-free rates, investors have been able to lock in debt in the 3 percent range depending on the borrower's credit, asset quality, location, etc. The reduced cost of capital has not translated to higher property valuations or lower cap rates as many sellers hoped because the new coronavirus does create additional uncertainty for many buyers."

SELF's note payable has a remaining balance of $18M and carries an interest rate of 4.192% per annum. Perhaps there may be an opportunity for SELF's management to lock in at a lower rate.

Will the coronavirus impact SELF's business? The virus is impacting every business to some extent. It may result in a delayed or slower ramp up for the Millbrook property for example.

But, generally speaking, storage is not a heavy foot traffic business. There may also be opportunities for storage operators to fill space with new customers disrupted by the shutdown (e.g. college students needing to vacate dormitories early). Self Storage transactions can be managed over the phone or are enabled by self service kiosks and on-line portals making rental transactions easy to accomplish without requiring a face-to-face meeting. Bottom line is that the self-storage business is less operationally sensitive to the virus than other higher traffic businesses.

What else has changed since November? At a more micro level, a couple of items to consider from a valuation perspective are first, a new property at West Henrietta New York. Q12020 will be the first full quarter under Global Self Storage management. The property is about 75% occupied and will add incremental income in Q1. Second, the Millbrook property Expansion project completed in February and should be ramping up now. The virus may slow the ramp up. But, the Millbrook facility has been highly occupied and the demand for additional climate control units with smaller dimensions was a key driver for the expansion. We should see a small incremental NOI contribution in Q1 and see further growth after the dust settles from the Virus.

I had previously provided a very simple CapRate multiple valuation model. We'll use the same model in this article updated for the data in the Q4 report. See Table 1 below.

Table 1 Model Assumptions:

Ignore NOI contribution from the expansions above. We'll revisit this assumption after the Q1 report and it should be a positive boost.

Zero growth in rental rates or capacity utilization.

Zero growth in expenses (this probably the least reliable assumption)

No interest rate reduction or change to current debt instruments

No joy on the property tax appeals.

Average Cap Rate of 7.5%. Recent M&M report suggested the average CapRate for storage properties in the NE has compressed to 6.5%. However for purpose of this exercise let's assume a more conservative 7.5% rate.

Table 1. Valuation Model - Global Self Storage March 2020

In Table 1, we've used the Q4 NOI from SELF's EOY report and simply multiplied by 4 to provide an estimate of NOI for CY2020. Dividing by the 7.5% cap rate provides a Raw Valuation. We then back out the liabilities and add back cash and equivalents. That leaves us with a net valuation of $51.9M or $6.75/share. According to M&M, average cap rates have been around 6.5% and trending down prior to the crisis. With interest rates near zero, I believe the 7.5% cap rate used in this exercise is very conservative. As of 30-March, SELF's market capitalization was $26.5M or a 48.9% discount to Net Valuation. Said differently, the market is applying a 20.2% cap rate to the properties in SELF's portfolio. Please let me know if you see individual class A properties listed anywhere in the US at a cap rate above 10%.

Are SELF's shares undervalued? I've given you my answer in the model above. But, what do others think? On 27-February, one lonely stock analyst from Aegis Capital, Benjamin Zucker, initiated coverage on SELF with a Buy Rating and a $5/share Price Target. It is also notable that SELF's management must also believe the shares are undervalued. Last week there were several Form 4 filings with the SEC reporting new direct ownership share acquisitions by SELF insiders at $3.58/share.

Areas of Concern:

While the undervalued thesis remains in place, it is also undeniable that the discount to market value has been stubbornly and irritatingly persistent for investors. There is a good track record of paying the dividend which does buy a limited amount of time and patience from shareholders. But the question remains: what is the end game and what will it take to unlock the trapped value in SELF's shares? While a 7.5% dividend is nice, the objective is a higher total return that will only be realized by achieving a rational market value for these shares. The discount doesn't need to be eliminated. It just needs to be reduced or closed to something reasonable, say 5 to 10%?

SELF has a relatively small property portfolio for a publicly traded storage company and trades under the radar as a microcap stock. By industry comparisons (see slide 14 of the SELF Investor Summary), the portfolio is well managed operationally. But SELF remains well below the $50M market cap threshold to get on the radar for most stock analysts and equity portfolio managers. One answer might be targeted investor relations marketing directly to family offices and private investment funds who are looking for a good total return. Another answer could be giving consideration to buyout offers from qualified buyers. Third option is continuing to execute the strategy. There is nothing wrong with the strategy. But it will take some time, persistence and patience to unlock the trapped value. Continued growth in NOI, FFO, AFFO and earnings will ultimately succeed in improving the underlying valuation. But, can we really be sure how much time we will have given that we just printed $2T of stimulus money? When inflation and interest rates do rise, cap rates will also rise right along with them. This is part of the reason the model above used an artificially high 7.5% cap rate.

Not to harp on it, but the low share price and deep discount can also be an inhibitor to acquisitions. With a higher, less discounted share price, the stock can be used as a form of currency. But, dilution is a cost of equity and is generally more expensive than debt financing. That is certainly the case in the current environment with interest rates and share price where they are. It may make sense to look at tapping the debt markets while interest rates are low to refinance existing instruments and get dry powder available for the next acquisition or expansion. There is more than enough value in the underlying properties to collateralize a new debt instrument.

Bottom Line:

SELF management had some good achievements in FY2019. Those achievements have laid a foundation for growth in FY2020. Provided that Corona Virus Crisis does not extend beyond Q2 and we have any reasonable economic recovery, SELF is well positioned for share price appreciation as well. A simple return to normal by summer and a good Q1 report should push the stock back to the post Rights offering highs near $5. With continued management execution, the share price will eventually take care of itself and the discount will close. If SELF traded at a 10% discount to the market value of the underlying properties, the share price would be above $6/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.