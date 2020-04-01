Cardinal Health: Future Dividend Aristocrat

So we're in the midst of a global health crisis, the economy is potentially eyeing a recession, and I'm over here making a bold statement in my title saying that a company is going to raise dividend through this all. Yes I may be making a bit of a bold statement, but with 15 consecutive years of raises under its belt, I do believe that Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) will not only raise this year but will continue its march for the next ten and become a dividend aristocrat.

Who is Cardinal Health Inc.?

Cardinal Health is the third-largest global logistics provider engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products. Similar to the other two peers, the company has evolved over time and has become entrenched in the sourcing and distribution of brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals and related services to hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. Through acquisitions, Cardinal Health has the ability to manufacture commodity products and certain medical devices. -- Taken from Gurufocus.com

The main revenue from Cardinal Health comes from two basic segments, pharmaceutical and medical. From their latest quarterly report, Q2 2020, CAH reported a total revenue of just over $39 Billion. Although revenue was primarily accomplished from pharmaceutical sales ($35 Billion), in terms of profit, medical accounted for almost 30% due to the larger margins.

Fundamentals

Cardinal Health currently sits at a price of $48.06 per share as I write this article so all fundamentals will be based off that price.

Based off projections from their latest earnings guidance of $5.20-$5.40 full year 2020 EPS, we find CAH sitting at a Future P/E ratio of ~9 (taking $5.30 as full year EPS).

Debt to Equity ratio. This ratio is the amount of debt the company has taken on divided by the shareholders' equity. Currently CAH sits at a debt to equity ratio of 7.94.

Price to Sales. CAH's current price to sales is 0.09.

Price to Book. CAH's current price to book is 12.98.

Dividend Yield. CAH's current dividend yield is 4.33%.

Payout Ratio. CAH's current payout ratio is 36% (based on estimated 2020 EPS of $5.30).

The Technicals

On a weekly basis, CAH is at a major decision point for the market. Currently sitting just below its 50 day moving average, the market has yet to decide whether they are going to break the mold and close the gap that it recently made or whether it is going to drop out and re-test its previous lows.

While you could say this about most of the stocks currently in the market, CAH may be a little bit tougher to defend. The company is a highly leveraged company that although it pays a solid dividend could get left behind due to the move to more highly sought after companies that have dropped into new ranges. CAH has been trading around these ranges for a bit so a test of that low could happen even while others travel higher.

The Good

The good is this, Cardinal Health is a company that has shown since 2014 to be able to increase revenue every single year. This revenue is projected by analysts to continue to increase for the next few years and with that, the ability to pay down the large amount of debt they hold should increase as well.

Speaking of debt, the company has been dedicated of late to paying down their debts. As of Q2 2020, the company has paid down over $700 million in long-term debts and project for at least another $300 million in payments through the next two quarters. This is a solid direction that I will continue to watch.

The obvious thing here is the current crisis that we are in. Cardinal Health sees major sales in both the pharmaceutical and medical space, both of which will not only be steady, in my opinion, but may actually increase during this virus. The increased use of gloves, gowns, and masks is only the tip of the iceberg for medical sales, which as I stated before is a larger margin product for this company. I'm not saying that the company will not be hurt, but it could help to weather the storm.

The Bad

Simply said, the debt. The leverage of this company is so high that missteps become very real very quickly. We saw last year what the lawsuits from the opioid epidemic can do, and how recalls can have an effect on the bottom line. These, for many companies, may not be crucial but for a company with large amounts of long-term debt it can be back breaking.

The opioid suits are a concern, one that is ongoing and literally involve all of the states. Cardinal Health agreed to a settlement of roughly $5.6 billion, which was set aside in Q1 of 2020 and set them back with a large negative EPS. This isn't necessarily done though. There could be more to come in terms of the opioid crisis and litigation could continue. This could lead to another huge hit in earnings and another reason to worry about paying off long-term debt.

My final concern would be that 26% of pharmaceutical sales are delivered to one customer, CVS Health Corporation (CVS). I don't typically like to see companies that are highly dependent on another company's success. This is something that must be monitored closely if you own, or want to own, CAH.

Conclusion

Cardinal Health Inc. is a very interesting company, especially in the current crisis that we are living through. The dividend has been increasing for 15 straight years and I have full confidence that this will continue as management deals with the issues surrounding this troubling time.

Debt is a worry with CAH but with the first large sections of payment, about $1.6 billion, not due until 2022 I see a company with an ability to continue to pay off their debts responsibly and on time without many issues.

Finally, the largest factor for me, one that probably will not be known until we see the next earnings report, is the imports from China that Cardinal Health resells. This has obviously been disrupted to some point by the coronavirus shutdown but to what extent? This is the golden question that has some direct effects on the bottom line.

So what are my thoughts on Cardinal Health? At a dividend of just over 4.3%, selling under a 10 Forward P/E ratio, solid operating cash flow, and the continued commitment of management to raise said dividend, I would currently rate Cardinal Health as a BUY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.