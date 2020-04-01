Mastercard: Exceptional Long-Term Compounding Opportunity With Insider Buying

My DCF analysis shows that there is 44% upside at these levels. Moreover, downside risk is very limited to 6% in the mid-term.

The company created a lot of shareholder value in the past with free cash flows growing by 22.3% annually over the past 12 years. I expect them to keep delivering.

Mastercard, a global card provider, is currently trading 25% below its peak while the company guided that it could still grow revenues by low-single digits during the Covid-19 crisis.

Last week, Mastercard (MA) appeared in my list with interesting insider buying activity as Director Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon purchased $265K worth of stocks. Mastercard has been on my buying list for a long time as I believe it is a wonderful company with a strong cash flow compounding story. Investors always need to keep in mind the possibility of a long-term bear market, such as the period 2007-2013. In such periods, cash flow compounders such as Mastercard will outperform strongly, which is one of the reasons why I like this stock. During market crashes such as the last month, buying these cash flow compounders is very favourable in terms of risk/return reward. In this article, I will discuss why Mastercard could be a sound investment during this crash based on its past performance, future prospects and valuation.

Mastercard's past performance

Mastercard, a credit and debit card provider, has created significant amounts of shareholder wealth over the past years. In fact, free cash flow rose by a CAGR of 22.3% over the past 12 years, caused by strong revenue and margin growth. Its current operating margin of 57.24% is one of the highest margins of all publicly-listed companies. Interestingly, Mastercard performed very well during the financial crisis as free cash flows kept rising significantly.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company data; 2008 margin and FCF was significantly impacted by one-time litigation costs)

Why this is an exceptional opportunity to buy Mastercard

I believe that buying Mastercard during the 2020 crisis could be an exceptional opportunity which investors won't see for another five years because of three factors: the stock always recovers quickly from crashes, the industry is expected to grow by double digits and the stock is currently valued at below-average multiples.

Quick recovery from crashes

Mastercard is well-known to be a steady growth stock. However, during market crashes, the stock tends to drop significantly and recover quickly. During the financial crisis, the stock dropped by 51% (still significantly better than the market) and recovered in two and a half years, while the S&P 500 needed more than six years to reach new highs. During the 2018 correction, the stock dropped significantly as well but reached new all-time highs quickly. In 2020, at its lowest point, Mastercard dropped by 41%. While I am not sure at all that there is not much worse to come, I believe that this could've been the bottom and we already commenced a new bull market with the stock. Right now, still being 26% below its recent high, I believe Mastercard is still an interesting stock to pick up for the longer term.

(Source: Robbe Delaet with Tradingview.com)

Future growth opportunities

Mastercard is operating in a growing market particularly supported by growth in e-commerce and electronic payments. In fact, Mordorintelligence expects the global card payment market to grow by a CAGR of 13.7% over the coming five years. Mastercard, together with Visa (V) and PayPal (PYPL), will be one of the companies on the front line to benefit from this market growth. (Source: Robbe Delaet based on Mordorintelligence; numbers in $trillion)

Also, there are significant opportunities for Mastercard in the emerging markets. In fact, GDV grew by 5% more in the Rest of World compared to the US.

(Source: Mastercard Q4 presentation)

Meanwhile, Mastercard's operating expenses are growing at a much slower rate compared to their revenues. Consequently, margins should be able to keep rising which will put a leverage on free cash flows growth.

Average valuations

Currently, Mastercard's valuation is wandering around its 5-year average. As a consequence, one could expect the stock price to follow earnings/FCF growth over the coming years. While 2020 will see a slowdown due to the coronavirus, the company will probably continue its double-digit growth trajectory afterwards. Consequently, one can expect the stock price to grow by 10-20% annually over the coming years assuming that the valuation will stay constant.

Data by YCharts

Impact of COVID-19 on Mastercard

Obviously, Mastercard's earnings will be affected by the COVID-19 virus as it is expected that we will fall into a worldwide recession this year. For example, McKinsey expects US GDP growth to fall by 2.4% annually. In the shorter term, consumers are spending much less. However, it is fair to assume that the e-commerce market will hold up pretty well. In contrast to many businesses, Mastercard will not be impacted by supply chain problems, which is a positive as well. Recently, Mastercard updated their Q1 2020 target, as indicated in my table. They dropped their 2020 guidance due to Coronavirus concerns. Overall, it is quite impressive if a company can keep growing revenues during this crisis, which shows the reliability of Mastercard's business model.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company guidance; EPS growth is own estimation)

Mastercard valuation

Let's try to approach the fair value of Mastercard by performing a discounted cash flow ("DCF") method, which in my opinion is the most reliable method to value Mastercard. The DCF method consists of two parts: the WACC calculation and free cash flow assumptions. Moreover, I will include a sensitivity analysis to take into account weaker than expected growth numbers as I believe that investors always need to be conservative.

WACC calculation

The Weighted Average Cost of Capital or WACC is the factor to discount the expected cash flows to today. The WACC is based on the cost of capital and cost of debt (which has a very low weight for MA). My calculations show a discount factor of 7.73%, which is fair considering Mastercard's low risks.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Free cash flow assumptions

I assume that 2020 revenue growth will slow down to 4%, and will recover by 4% in 2021 and 2022 assuming that COVID-19 will put pressure on economic activity for 2 years but will slowly recover. Moreover, I expect growth to slow down again by 1% starting in 2023 (from 12% to 11% to 10%, etc.) due to the size of Mastercard, which makes it hard to keep growing at the same rate. The included long-term growth rate (to eternity) is 2.50%. Moreover, I included margin improvement of 50 bps each year starting in 2021 due to economies of scale and operational efficiencies. Mastercard has proven that it can increase margins substantially over time.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Interestingly, my conservative model shows that there is 43% upside for investors buying Mastercard at today's levels. The fair value of $362.58 is a bit higher than its all-time high achieved earlier this year.

Sensitivity analysis

To analyse the investment risks, I included a sensitivity analysis. The bearish model includes slower revenue recovery from the COVID-19 crisis of only 1% annually (4% growth to 5% to 6%) compared to 4% in the base case. Moreover, the bearish model assumes that in the mid term, revenue growth would slow down by 1.50% annually. Interestingly, this bearish model gives only 6.47% downside risk, which is very low.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Investor takeaway

To conclude, Mastercard is a low-risk capital compounder which generated a lot of shareholder value in the past (strong growth, 22% of shares outstanding repurchased, dividend increase...). The future looks bright with many opportunities in the emerging markets and a global card payments growth of 13.7% annually. History shows us that Mastercard can be volatile during a market crash, but recovers fairly quickly. Consequently, it could be interesting to pick up shares at these levels. Moreover, my DCF method shows that there is 43% upside for investors who buy this stock at the current levels. I prefer Mastercard above Visa and PayPal as this stock compares favourably based on growth and valuation combined. Moreover, Mastercard recently had some insider buying activity, which increases the potential upside based on literature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.