3 Antifragile Stocks I'm Buying, And Why I'm Starting Now

The concept of antifragility may apply to the three stocks discussed below, namely Amazon, Microsoft and Zoom.

That same analogy does suggest it can be reasonable for an investor who is underweight equities to begin to buy what look technical and fundamentally like winners from this crisis.

I assess the markets as similar to the Q4 2008 and possibly Q1 2009 bottoming process, and am not calling a bottom in the broad stock market.

Background #1 - beginning to buy when there's blood in the streets

A month ago, on March 2, I wrote Markets That Try Men's Souls: Of Techs And Technicals, in which I favored techs (QQQ) amongst all stocks. I noted that on Feb. 26, I had lightened up on stocks. In the article I gave some the reasoning:

... my decision on Wednesday was that the potential for a panic move worse than we had yet seen merited locking in a certain amount of profits, and partially balancing them with sales of losers that were clearly in disfavored wrong sectors. These prominently included banks, given what was suddenly happening to the yield curve. That sort of partial clean-out allows a portfolio to regrow as the economy evolves.

Shortly after that article was published, I sold almost all the rest of my stocks, seeing that the "potential for a panic move" was very likely to happen. Businesses were shutting down globally, and there was nowhere to go in the U.S. for the virus other than to spread widely.

(One reason I was quick to sell out of the market was that I was still bullish on bonds. Also on March 2, in Three Little Words For Bonds: Still A Buy, I remained bullish on high quality bonds, and bought lots more, even though rates had already come down a lot. So I was not making the mistake that so many market timers do, namely missing a move down in stocks to hide in cash yielding little or nothing, only to own nothing when the market rebounds.)

Now we are seeing this from the Straits Times:

Famed investor Jim Rogers expects 'worst bear market in my lifetime' in coming years ... another rout is imminent, according to the chairman of Rogers Holdings. That's because of a triple whammy of coronavirus-fueled economic damage, high debt levels and interest rates that are low, which will hurt when they rise.

This is a set-up that I want to begin to trade against. Later in the article, I'll mention some of the reasons why, but next I will discuss the concept of antifragility.

Background #2: antifragility

An Amazon write-up of Dr. Taleb's Antifragile comments as follows:

Just as human bones get stronger when subjected to stress and tension, and rumors or riots intensify when someone tries to repress them, many things in life benefit from stress, disorder, volatility, and turmoil... Antifragile is a blueprint for living in a Black Swan world... Taleb’s message is revolutionary: The antifragile, and only the antifragile, will make it.

I's possible to take the antifragile concept too far when thinking of public companies, so I am not saying that Taleb would call the stocks I'm discussing today as literally antifragile, but I think the concept is close enough to use it.

In tough times, I like the idea of buying companies that:

were growing strongly before the crisis

are strengthening during it

have very good long term growth prospects.

(I believe that Taleb also has mentioned, in an interview perhaps 10 years ago, that most investors do not appreciate just how risky stocks are. My recolletion is also that he advocated that people keep 90% of their financial wealth in ultra-safe government bonds or other very safe assets, reserving 10% for stocks.)

Before getting to the three stocks I am accumulating (or re-accumulating), I'll provide the rationale.

Why the market (SPY) is "probably" going lower, but some stocks and other assets look attractive

I am using the Q4 2008 analogy, but with some Q1 2009 built in. Here are some of the similarities between then and now, with links that support the bullet points:

high starting valuations for stocks

VIX ("fear index") super-high but declining

individual investors are scared about more important matters than their stocks

gurus with mega-bear forecasts being publicized by the same media that was lionizing the bulls not long ago

global USD shortage with trade-weighted dollar spiking sharply

Congressional bail-outs/support (TARP in 2008, ARRA in 2009; CARES now)

Massive Fed money-printing

Massive Treasury bond rally, taking rates far below long term moving averages.

All this is reminiscent of the post-Lehman period in 2008; a major difference is that the major QE program then began in Q1 2009. The close temporal relation of the beginning of the seemingly massive QE (not yet called QE 1) and the end of the bear market is a bullish point I am considering.

However, using the Q4 2008 period as the best analogy, on the one hand the SPY had further to drop, so the bears have good points.

But, gold (IAU) bottomed in October 2008, silver (SLV) a month later, oil and copper in December. Ross Stores (ROST), a deep discounter that was in just the right niche for the Great Recession, bottomed in November and was surging by the time the SPY bottomed in March. Apple (AAPL) bounced around the bottom from about October to early March, but began generating alpha in Q4.

Whereas, take the two large financial companies that survived with government support, AIG (AIG) and Citi (C.PK). Both have gone nowhere, 11-12 years later.

So, while of course one can buy the market with a fund, it's also a market of stocks, and some stocks bottom before the general market.

Thus I am not at all bullish for the months ahead for the SPY or other broad US stock indices, but viral epidemics can diminish or disappear as fast as they appear, and what may remain is massive money-printing and safe havens in Treasuries that soon look overvalued.

Here are three stocks that have antifragile characteristics and that are generating alpha through the crisis, just as AAPL and ROST did beginning in Q4 2008 months before the broad market bottom.

In alphabetical order, not order of preference:

Amazon (AMZN)

All of AMZN's business lines are gaining from the COVID crisis. These include the cloud, general retail, home devices, and entertainment. I would also bet that Whole Foods has been doing strong business lately.

Technically, AMZN has beaten the QQQ over the past year and three years, and it has massively outperformed a retail ETF (XRT). Its cashierless store technology may be well-positioned now. Who wants to worry if the person who checks out your purchase is contagious?

Valuation has always been the issue with AMZN. One trend that has helped the stock's case is the further decline in interest rates.

Thus, AMZN is getting stronger through the COVID chaos. With unemployment so high, its labor costs will be restrained, while its various business lines - already growing well - are in my view likely growing faster than the Street think.

Microsoft (MSFT)

MSFT's complex move to the cloud is paying off, as its development of Teams to suck as much oxygen from Slack (WORK) as possible. True, PC sales are going to struggle both for supply and demand reasons, but no one buys MSFT for its legacy businesses.

At 28X or so TTM EPS, MSFT's earnings yield of about 3.6% is now fully competitive with the low yields on its AAA-rated debt, and assuming a dividend increase is coming, its forward dividend yield could be 1.5%, suddenly an attractive and tax-favored yield.

Beyond MSFT's well-known strengths, I have been analyzing less well-known parts of its growth strategy. For example, last November, I wrote Microsoft: HoloLens To Change The World - And Make Tons Of Money. This product is going to be a minuscule part of MSFT's financials for a long time, even if it gets very successful. But, it could be very important for many years, so it's good to see MSFT say this on a HoloLens web page:

Microsoft is responding to unprecedented demand. For the latest information about an existing preorder, please contact your account representative or call a business specialist...

That's nice to see, even though I have a sneaking suspicion that MSFT may be having supply chain and/or production issues. HoloLens is, after all, a web/cloud technology. Examples MSFT shows of use cases tend to involve a worker who either solves a mechanical problem directly with use of HoloLens, or gets information from a remote source that lets the problem be solved. In the old days, the problem might have been solved by calling over a supervisor or co-worker, but now, it's increasingly a database-driven solution.

MSFt's strong stock chart reminds me of AAPL's resilience during the post-Lehman crash period. The Ballmer-era MSFT was hardly antifragile, but I think today's MSFT is going to benefit from the crisis with enhanced market share in an industry that is itself going to gain lots of share of the US and global economy.

Note, this is a reaccumulation situation for me, given I was long lots of MSFT for some time but lightened up when I saw the tsunami of selling ahead.

Finally, a speculative story:

Zoom (ZM)

Pre-COVID, ZM was already a hot company, taking revenues from $151 to $623 MM in two years. ZM is GAAP profitable. Imputing a 20% tax rate, free cash flow already annualized in Q4 around $85 MM. With gross margins around 81%, and lots of low-cost R&D coming out of China, the company in my view is poised to have explosive financial growth this year and beyond. This is key, because ZM admits that, for example, with its (non-video) Zoom Phone software-based PBX solution, there are more features it must add to achieve its potential. Getting extra FCF in the door now can and I think will let ZM truly prosper from the COVID chaos.

Three points about ZM I really like:

First, from the 10-K (p. 4):

Comparably ranked Zoom as No. 1 in its 2019 ranking of major U.S. companies with the happiest employees. Zoom was also recognized as No. 2 on Glassdoor’s 2019 Best Places to Work.

Happy employees means hard-working, creative contributors to the company's growth.

Second, I was almost blown away by ZM's webinar approach to reporting and discussing its Q4 results. All of a sudden, watching the team and seeing the analysts on video while they ask their questions made the old conference call appear obsolete. Kudos to ZM: showing us a new paradigm, which supports their video-centric approach to connectivity.

Third, a personal observation. A club we belong to has closed for COVID, but some instructors, such as for Pilates and yoga, are using Zoom to hold classes remotely. I think this sort of thing goes viral, even after COVID recedes. There are an almost infinite number of situations where remote connectivity will meet the needs and preferences of a growing number of people across the US and world.

Just a guess: the privacy issues around ZM right now will fade, in retrospect to be seen as having provided a long term buying opportunity.

ZM sits at a propitious part of the global business community. It encompasses several mega-trends:

the cloud

video (and audio) rather than audio alone, or text-only

"green" focus as driving and flying are reduced, perhaps greatly

dispersed work force with small (or no) central office.

Risks

All the above three stocks have different risk characteristics. Please think of them as different and review as appropriate in the 10-K's and other regulatory filings.

From a top-down perspective, getting into (or staying in) stocks in a recession (or, depression) and bear market structure may be a bad idea, not a good one. So please consider potential downside action and ability to sit with losers if thinking of buying any stock or stock fund in the near term.

Risks are high, and Jim Rogers may be quite right about the future of the US stock market over the months and years ahead.

Concluding remarks - TINA pops up again

For decades, the TINA (there is no alternative) stock argument has driven stocks higher following some event - not always a recession - that makes interest rates seem "too low." This pattern may be happening again. Coming from an overweight position in stocks and moving rapidly to a marked underweight, my plan is to reposition gradually into financially and operationally strong companies that can be as close to antifragile as possible in the current unpleasant situation. Since my current allocation is low, my goal is to use further drops in interest rates to scale out of Treasuries or other bonds that have provided capital appreciation, and scale into the leading companies of today and, I think, tomorrow. But, I'm not at all confident on picking the bottom for these or any other stocks, so this plan is very much a work in progress, and will be guided by changing circumstances.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Good luck and good health to all!

Submitted Wednesday AM, SPY = $249.63, AMZN = $1939, MSFT = $156.10, ZM = $142.58, 10-year T-note = 0.60%, 30-year T-bond = 1.24%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN,MSFT,ZM,IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.