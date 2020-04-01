Palladium Monthly: Make Volatility Your Friend

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $135 and $285 per share.

We view the negative shift in palladium’s fundamentals as transient. Once economic growth bounces back, palladium’s fundamentals are set to tighten again.

PALL fell as much as 50% at one point in March (from high to low), the largest drawdown on record.

PALL crashed to a low of $137.51 on March 16 (retesting its low from August 2019), before recovering most of its losses in the second half of the month.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL crashed to a low of $137.51 on March 16 (retesting its low from August 2019), before recovering most of its losses in the second half of the month.

PALL fell as much as 50% at one point in March (from high to low), the largest drawdown on record.

Like other precious metals, palladium prices suffered a disorderly sell-off, reflecting a massive wave of ugly de-risking triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

As PALL had been flying high before the COVID-19 crisis, the sell-off in PALL was relatively more intense than other precious metals, despite palladium's relatively stronger fundamentals.

Last month, the palladium market experienced a substantial contraction in financial demand (speculative and ETF) as a well as a negative re-adjustment to a poorer fundamental reality, reflecting weaker demand from the automotive sector due to the global economic shutdown imposed by COVID-19.

Nevertheless, the massive buying on the dips in the second half of March reinforces our view that the long-term uptrend in PALL remains intact. This is predicated on the view that the recent negative change in palladium's fundamentals will prove transient.

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $135 and $285 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Non-commercials slashed by the equivalent of ~352,000 oz (5% of annual global palladium production) their net long position in Nymex palladium in March, according to the CFTC statistics. This marks the 5th straight month of decline in the net spec length.

In Q1-20, non-commercials sold the equivalent of 1.103 million oz of palladium, which represents 16% of annual global palladium supply.

Nymex palladium's spec positioning is now extremely light, with a net spec length at just 4% of open interest. This compares with a historical high of 73% of OI in September 2014.

Implications for PALL: The current light spec positioning in Nymex palladium is a positive development because it means that palladium prices have not yet experienced a bubble. We expect palladium prices to move still higher until a peak is reached when spec positioning becomes excessively bullish. We are far from that. This is, therefore, positive for PALL in the months ahead.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors sold around 106,000 oz of palladium in March, the largest monthly net outflow since October 2018.

In Q1-20, ETF investors liquidated 193,000 oz of palladium. This compares with a net selling of ~185,000 oz in Q1-19.

The large pace of palladium ETF outflows in March reinforced the sell-off in palladium prices. Last year, palladium ETF flows were negatively correlated with prices, meaning that ETF investors were inclined to sell into price strength and buy into price weakness. This is different so far this year.

Palladium ETF holdings are extremely low at less than 500,00 oz.

Implications for PALL: The low level of palladium ETF holdings is bullish for palladium because it means that there is not a lot of supply readily available in case of a tighter refined market balance. This is, therefore, positive for palladium prices and PALL.

Automotive demand for palladium

In March, palladium's fundamentals unsurprisingly weakened due to a likely contraction in automotive demand for palladium caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Considering that automotive demand for palladium represents 85% of global palladium demand, the impact on palladium prices was significant.

Source: Johnson Matthey, Orchid Research

Like most sectors, the paralysis of the global economy due to the implementation of quarantine measures has undermined markedly the outlook for automotive demand.

In China, which accounts for 27% of global automotive demand for palladium, automobile production tumbled by 48% year on year in the first two months of the year (including an 83% decline in February), according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). This clearly shows the negative impact of drastic quarantine measures on auto production.

Because the rest of the world, including in the US (24% of automotive demand) and Europe (22% of automotive demand), has implemented similar measures late in Q1, the impact on automobile production could be significant in Q2.

Although the increase in palladium loadings in autocatalysts acts as an offsetting force, the decline in global auto production this year is likely to be sufficiently deep to produce a contraction (albeit small) in palladium consumption this year.

In this case, the initially expected deficit of 1+moz could evaporate this year before re-emerging next year.

At this juncture, however, the forward curve of Nymex palladium is still in backwardation, pointing to tight fundamental dynamics.

Implications for PALL: The COVID-19 outbreak has severely weakened the outlook for automotive demand for palladium. We view this as a transient negative change in palladium's fundamentals, however. Fundamentals are due to tighten again once economic growth bounces back. This is, therefore negative for PALL only in the short term and not the long term.

Palladium's seasonal trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

This chart shows that volatility in palladium prices tend to be the greatest in March. In contrast, April tends to be a relatively quieter month, with less volatility on the upside and downside. The median performance is slightly positive.

Implications for PALL: Seasonal patterns in the palladium market suggest that PALL should be less volatile in April. They also indicate that PALL is more likely to go up than go down in April.

Closing thoughts

We form the view that the sell-off in PALL, driven by both negative macro factors (broad-based ugly deleveraging, USD funding stress, etc.) and micro dynamics (weaker automotive demand, falling financial demand), is merely transient.

Once global economic growth bounces back after the COVID-19 crisis, which is most likely at some point in H2-20, automotive demand for palladium is set to surge and fundamentals are due to tighten again.

Given the extremely low level of visible inventories, an increasing imbalance between supply and demand is likely to warrant higher palladium prices in the longer run.

Against this backdrop, we remain eager to buy the dips and take advantage of wild swings in prices.

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $135 and $285 per share.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.