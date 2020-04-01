Natural Gas Market: Annual Storage "Surplus" Is Projected To Shrink

Net supply of natural gas is already below last year's level and is projected to decline further.

The net impact of COVID-19 on natural gas demand is heavily influenced by the scale and duration of the "shelter-in-place" order.

We anticipate to see a draw of 27 bcf, which is 33 bcf larger than a year ago and 8 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 1,978 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending March 27.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending March 27), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) edged down by 4.8% w-o-w (from 113 to 107). However, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 5.3% above the 30-year norm and as much as 17.6% above last year's level. Cooling demand remained too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption.

This week

This week (ending April 3), the weather conditions are getting significantly better. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will drop by 15.3% w-o-w (from 107 to 91). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in Lower-48 states) should be somewhere between 80 bcf/d and 83 bcf/d, some 6-8 bcf/d higher than in the same week last year. However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be 10.6% below last year's level and 7.2% below the 30-year norm.

Next week

Next week (ending April 10), the weather conditions are expected to get even warmer. The number of HDDs is currently projected to decrease by almost 20% w-o-w (from 91 to 73). At the same time, however, the number of CDDs should almost double (from 9 to 17). Overall, although total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should remain below the 30-year norm, it is currently projected to rise by as much as 19% in annual terms (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 coronavirus (or the government's response to coronavirus) is disrupting our way of life. The net impact of "shelter-in-place order" is bearish because it destroys demand. But demand can only be destroyed up to a point. Natural gas is a "commodity of necessity". Without it, there will be no electricity, no heating, no cooking, no fertilizers, etc.

At the same time, coronavirus can potentially destroy supply because oil and gas crews cannot work from home. In total, therefore, the situation is a rather complex one and is evolving rapidly. It is best to remain very conservative in all your trading decisions.

We remain optimistic, and we believe that the world is well-equipped to withstand the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Source: Worldometers (website)

Still, the net impact of COVID-19 on natural gas demand is heavily influenced by the scale and duration of the "shelter-in-place" order. We have made some preliminary calculations based on historical correlations between industrial production and natural gas consumption in the industrial sector and also based on the latest natural gas consumption figures from European countries who are also suffering from coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Worst case scenario

If 100% of U.S. population is in lockdown for 4 months = total natgas demand losses will amount to 520 bcf (in total).

"Best case" scenario

If 20% of U.S. population is in lockdown for 2 months = total natgas demand losses will amount to 50 bcf (in total).

Middle way

If 60% of U.S. population is in lockdown for 3 months = total natgas demand losses will amount to 230 bcf (in total).

So far, the negative impact on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector appears to be mild. As you can see from the chart below, power burn demand is still above last year's level as well as above the norm, although the "gap" has narrowed.

Source: Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

Overall, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain slightly below the norm (on average). However, the number of TDDs is increasing on the back-end (see the chart below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

There is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 78.1 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 79.0 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 97.0 bcf/d (some 21.0% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by LNG sales and pipeline exports into Mexico.

Overall, in the week ending April 3, we currently project that total unadjusted supply-demand balance in the U.S. will be tighter (vs. the same week in 2019) by -2.6 bcf/d (as per EIA methodology). In the week ending April 10, we expect the balance to tighten up to -7.3 bcf/d (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations based on EIA methodology for Lower-48 states (excluding Alaska). The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Dry gas production has been essentially flat for the past two months, but today's early morning pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) in Lower-48 states were down sharply from yesterday's results. However, pipeline nominations may be revised higher later today.

We believe that dry gas production in the U.S. should fall and will fall, but probably only gradually. We currently expect U.S. dry gas production to average 91.91 bcf/d over the next three months (April-May-June). Annual growth rate is slowing down.

Net supply (calculated as dry gas production minus net exports) is projected to decline. Currently, it is estimated at 80.8 bcf/d, 3.6 bcf/d below last year's level. However, as already mentioned, it is likely that the latest pipeline nominations will be revised higher, as today's drop in production rate looks too sharp.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 27 bcf (12 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 33 bcf larger than a year ago and 8 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is currently projected to shrink by -252 bcf by May 1 (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.