Bank Of America: Why Skepticism And Increased Rates Will Continue To Push Share Price Lower

Despite the optimism by Equifax, banks seem to be creating a bearish sentiment especially in the retail market for the next 1 year.

Thesis

Despite the reassurance by credit reference bureaus that they will cooperate with lenders and creditors to help out consumers during this public health crisis, many banks have hoarded cash and denied businesses the much-needed credit. In this article, I will discuss why the wait and see approach adopted by the Bank of America (BAC) will work towards reducing the stock price due to the economic slowdown. Additionally, toughening the approval standards of securing loans and increasing interest rates are also negative strategies at this time seeing that many businesses were on an upward trajectory before being eclipsed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trend Analysis

The Bank of America's stock reacted negatively in the wake of the stimulus package signed by former US President Obama.

Source: Google

The stock price dwindled after the subprime home mortgage crisis. Positive business activity after 2010 and the enactment of the stimulus plan made the share price to rise to a 10-year high of $34.85 on February 14, 2020. The bank's share price increases when it supports investment banking and loaning services. The price dwindled after the banks began responding adversely to customer requests for loans.

Credit References

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic especially in the United States has negatively impacted the credit scores of many businesses. In this regard, Equifax (EFX) a leading credit reference bureau in America announced on March 25, 2020 that it will work with consumer and federal agencies to protect their credit scores. The unemployment level increased from 70,000 to 281,000 in mid-March 2020 as businesses opted to close shop to save on expense.

Source: Market Watch

According to the Labor department, a total of 281,000 people applied for the employment benefits in mid-March 2020 raising the number to a 2.5-year high. Also, CNBC projects that a total of 47 million jobs could be lost due to the pandemic with 67 million more on the line. Equifax has been in talks with lenders such as the Bank of America, JPMorgan (JPM), Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) among others. However, these financial agencies have been accused of hardening their stance towards offering loan facilities to businesses in the airline, tourism or hotel sectors.

Businesses such as Airbnb (AIRB) that offer home rental services (via online bookings) has had a rough time seeking an extension of its $1 billion credit facility that is scheduled for expiry in 2021. Though the company has a cash reserve of $3 billion, and 4 straight years making positive cash flows, banks are nowhere near being impressed. The obvious reason is that the financial institutions are keen on securing their fortunes and cannot hold up businesses in times of uncertainty such as these.

Stimulus Package

On Friday, March 27, 2020, President Trump ratified the $2 trillion Stimulus package - the largest bailout plan in the US economic history, that is supposed to keep American businesses afloat. This package consists of a $350 billion forgivable loan for small enterprises and a $1.5 trillion liquidity stimulus into the economy. The liquidity is in the form of $1,200 for every adult in American households, $500 for every child and $500 billion to act as a stabilization fund for the federal Treasury to help the economy.

In the United Kingdom, the government signed the Coronavirus Business Interruption loans (CBIL) that are emergency loans for business loans affected by the pandemic. However, banks that are supposed to roll out the loans are charging exorbitant interests as well as requiring personal property as guarantees for the credit facilities. According to the BBC, business owners are being issued with other loans of up to £24,999 at a 22% interest instead of the government’s CBIL that ranges from £25,000 to £5 million.

If American banks follow the UK’s precedent, then business owners will be required to borrow the loans using their private residences or other personal guarantees as security. Such a move will mean that the stimulus package will only be used to benefit banks at the expense of the businesses that made the government to sign the stimulus package. The treatment of major businesses such as Airbnb by the Bank of America may affect its demand for customer services in the wake of the pandemic bailout. Further, such a move will not make the stimulus survive up to Dec 31, 2020 as intended since the Fed’s plan is to give businesses and people more money and subtract the least possible.

Investment Banking And Rising Rates

At the time when banks need advisers to help individuals and businesses make the right financial moves to avert a monetary crisis as witnessed in 2008, many are downsizing. Merrill Lynch - a wealth management subsidiary of the Bank of America, has cut its team of financial advisers amid the global pandemic. The advisers are expected to resume operations in January 2021. However, at a time when more advisers are needed to support clients and advise them on investment decisions after the stimulus offering, banks are cutting them off. Less focus on investment options especially on acquisitions of loans, trust funds or investment options will mean a lower demand on banking services despite an increase in supply of money.

The desire to increase interest rates by banks will also have a negative effect on the overall economy. The FOMC (March 15, 2020) agreed to lower the target funds rate for the Fed to a range of 0% to 0.25%. However, the rising Treasury yields may work against the Fed and have banks again increasing their interest rates. According to the CNBC, the Treasury yields are rising meaning that the economy would create more debt to the already $1 trillion deficit in the US economy.

There is a general inadequacy of liquidity and lowering rates may not be the only solution. More money is needed by investors and banks are not offering any solution. Additional purchase of assets is needed to further lower the rates. In line with this requirement, the FOMC announced that it would add $500 billion more of its Treasury securities holdings. An additional $200 billion was also in the pipeline to sustain the mortgage-backed securities that are central to the securing of credit for households and businesses.

Bottom Line

The compliance by the banks with the Fed’s directive to create a proper business environment will increase the demand for banking services that will in turn increase BAC’s share price. Skepticism on the part of the lenders will work to counteract this move and will in turn see a further decline in share prices. At the moment, we foresee a situation where the bank’s stock price will continue to decline. Going bearish in the long run would be the best scenario. Additionally, the banks will wait until the Fed begins to roll out the stimulus and assess the impact before they decide to work with business owners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.