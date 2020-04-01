U.S. Growth: Flattening The Curve

In the worst-case scenario where the U.S. loses the privilege of its strong dollar, the economic stagnation could last a decade.

More likely is that the U.S. follows the post-GFC path led by the eurozone, Japan, and the U.K., with real GDP returning to 2019 peak levels by around 2026.

Even assuming the coronavirus lockdowns come to an end in a few months, it will likely take years for the economy to recover its 2019 peak. In the best-case scenario, the U.S. economy will follow a similar recovery path as during the Global Financial Crisis, recovering its 2019 real GDP peak by 2024.

More likely is that the U.S. follows the post-GFC path led by the eurozone, Japan, and the U.K., with real GDP returning to 2019 peak levels by around 2026. In the worst-case scenario where the U.S. loses the privilege of its strong dollar, the economic stagnation could last a decade.

U.S. Real GDP (Rebased) Forecast Scenarios

Source: Bloomberg

Consumption Does Not Drive Growth, Production Does

Most mainstream economists are calling for pent-up demand to drive a rapid recovery in economic growth across the world once coronavirus cases are under control. Optimism tends to be based on the idea that this is a crisis of demand and not supply meaning that when calm is restored consumers will make up for the lost time and we will see a boost in consumer spending.

Unfortunately, this is not how the economy works in real life. When hearing arguments based on demand, it is important to bear in mind that demand has to be satisfied by supply. Recoveries from recession do not occur because consumers increase their demand for goods and services, but because producers become able to supply goods and services that people want for profitable prices.

While consumer services are estimated to make up almost of nominal GDP, this is not an indication that consumer service spending drives GDP. Rather, the consumer services sector is the beneficiary of a productive manufacturing economy which allows enough essential goods and services to be produced that consumers can afford leisure time. The upshot is that spending on entertainment, restaurants and hotels, education, and real estate will only bounce back strongly if manufacturing output does and for the reasons outlined below this seems unlikely.

Economic Fundamentals Worse Than 2008

Even prior to the coronavirus epidemic, a recession and financial crisis in the U.S. were inevitable owing to the distortions that had built up since the end of the GFC (see 'Brace For Sub-1% Long-Term Growth'). In many ways, the excesses that triggered the GFC were never rectified and the recovery that ensued was at least in part the result of cheap money enabling bubble to temporarily revive. Total debt levels are back at pre-GFC highs despite the deleveraging seen in the household and financial sectors as a rise in the corporate, government, and external debt has offset these declines, leaving total debt at almost 350% of GDP.

U.S. Debt, % of GDP

Source: FRED

Together with this extreme level of indebtedness, several other factors suggest that economic stagnation will extend beyond that seen during the GFC: a weaker manufacturing sector, greater financial market distortions, a more interventionist policy response, higher levels of external liabilities, and weaker demographics.

Manufacturing Sector Undermined By Low Savings

U.S. manufacturing sector output remains below its 2008 peak and represents a record low 11% of GDP. Over the long term, the decline in the manufacturing sector's importance has gone hand in hand with the decline in the country's savings rate and the rate of real GDP growth. The total savings rate, net of depreciation, sits at just 1.6% of GDP.

U.S. Savings Rate Vs. Manufacturing Share of GDP Vs. Real GDP Growth

Source: Bloomberg

We expect individuals to raise their personal savings rates over the coming years as is typical of consumer behavior following negative economic shocks. While ultimately a positive thing for long-term growth, in the near term, this would create significant disruptions for the manufacturing sector which would be forced to reorganize in response to shifting consumer spending patterns.

Financial Distortions Are Everywhere

Financial distortions are also significantly more pervasive than those leading up to the GFC. Recessions and financial crises tend to be caused primarily by divergences between real borrowing costs and the availability of savings in the economy and (for similar underlying reasons) excessive fiscal deficits. There is no question that both of these metrics show considerably more distortions than prior to the GFC. The extreme valuations in the U.S. stock market are in part due to these financial distortions. Despite a 25% decline from its peak, the S&P 500 remains more expensive now than it did at the 2008 pre-GFC peak.

S&P 500 Price-to-Sales Ratio, Monthly

Source: Bloomberg

Policy Response Sacrifices Long-Term Growth For Short-Term Stability

A key determinant of the strength of the eventual economic recovery will be how policymakers deal with the crisis and how much damage they will, ultimately, cause with their policy responses. Bailouts, interest rate cuts, and fiscal stimulus measures will undoubtedly help to prevent a sharper economic downturn but at the inevitable cost of delaying and undermining the recovery. (For more detail see 'The Trouble With Activist Monetary Policy' and 'The Trouble With Fiscal Stimulus Policies'.)

We expect the Federal Reserve to keep real interest rates and bond yields in negative territory helping to prevent a more rapid debt deflation cycle playing out which would otherwise cripple the corporate sector. However, these measures will, ultimately, encourage unproductive zombie companies to remain in business and prevent creative destruction taking place that has defined long-term U.S. economic outperformance. The Fed has already grown its footprint in the markets by purchasing corporate debt and it seems likely that it will look to assume more powers to determine asset prices if they fail to rise on their own accord.

We also expect the government to run double-digit fiscal deficits over the next few years as they look to offset the rise in the personal sector savings rate. In doing so, they will merely undermine productivity and pose a risk to the U.S. dollar.

Weak External Position A Risk To U.S. Free Lunch

One of the reasons the U.S. economy has outperformed its developed-market peers since the GFC is because of the willingness of foreign investors to hold dollars. This allowed huge amounts of money and debt to be created without leading to dollar weakness and higher import costs, effectively gifting the U.S. economy a free lunch.

As a result of this willingness of foreign investors to hold dollars, the U.S. has one of the worst external positions in the world with the country's NIIP sitting at roughly -50% of GDP thanks to continued current account deficits. While the U.S. has the luxury of earning more on its external assets than it pays on its liabilities, thus keeping its net income account positive, these huge levels of liabilities create a real risk that foreign dollar holders will become less willing to fund U.S. current account deficits.

U.S. Net International Investment Position, % of GDP

Source: Bloomberg

This risk is heightened by the potential for net exporting countries to grow more protectionist, particularly with regards to the export of essential goods. Should the U.S. dollar undergo a substantial decline, the industries that benefit from a strong currency would likely be decimated and a large scale reformation of the U.S. economy would need to take place. A shift from borrowing and consuming to saving and investing, while ultimately making the U.S. economy more productive and sustainable, would likely mean a lost decade of growth.

Demographics An Additional Headwind

Another reason the U.S. economy was able to grow faster than its developed-market peers since the GFC was that its active population grew at a much faster rate, roughly 0.5 percentage points faster than the eurozone, Japan, and U.K. average. Growth in the working-age population has averaged 0.4% per year since the height of the GFC but has since fallen to zero on a 12-month moving average basis. With birth rates and net immigration in decline, the working-age population looks set to follow the eurozone and Japan into contraction over the next few years. This should directly reduce real GDP growth by at least 0.5 percentage points compared to the recovery from the GFC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.