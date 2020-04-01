PayPal Can Make A Difference

Thesis Summary

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) provides online payment support for businesses and consumers. It has been growing revenues at 15-20%, and the company is profitable and financially secure. Given the growth outlook from international markets, I believe PayPal could be one of the best investments of the coming 5-10 years.

Company Overview

PayPal was founded in 1998 and is a technology platform that enables digital payments for consumers and businesses worldwide. It is part of the growing "fintech" sector. Technology has changed the landscape of finance, and PayPal has paved the way in giving individuals and businesses more extensive and often cheaper options to those offered by traditional banks.

Let's begin our review with a quick look at PayPal's most recent performance.

Source: PayPal Investor 2019 Update

Above, we have an account of growth rates for revenue, operating income, and EPS. All metrics have been growing quite steadily at double digits. PayPal has managed to maintain very strong organic growth and has also been making acquisitions at a rate of about 2/year since 2008. More than to boost immediate growth, these have been done to expand the scope of operations and invest in new tech. Now, let's go for the BS:

Source: 10-K

PayPal has been expanding its balance sheet in both assets and liabilities. While there is a small decrease in cash, this is more than compensated by the increase in S/T investments and other current assets. We also see a substantial increase in long-term investments. PayPal also took on close to $5 billion in long-term debt, probably to finance its latest two acquisitions in 2019; Honey and GoPay. In any case, the company is financially stable, with plenty of cash in hand and a D/E of 0.29.

Unsurprisingly, being a profitable, double-digit growth company, PayPal trades at a premium vs. the markets and its peers. As of writing this, the P/E is 46.87, around double what SA calculates to be the sector median.

The question we must answer is very simple. Do we believe PayPal can penetrate the global market sufficiently to compete with the likes of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Corporation (NYSE:MA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA).

Can PayPal make a difference?

In my last article on Visa, I outlined how it is an outstanding company, working in a sector with high barriers to entry, and maintaining its leadership through aggressive acquisitions. But if there is anyone who can stand up to Visa, Mastercard, and the other giants, it must be PayPal.

PayPal will have trouble in replacing Visa and Mastercard in developed markets, but that won't stop them from trying. In this space, PayPal has made some strides, also through acquisitions. In 2013, they acquired Venmo, a mobile payment platform that has gained a lot of popularity in the U.S. and currently has over 50 million users. Venmo makes money through transaction fees on P2B and B2B but has no fees for P2P transactions.

More recently, PayPal acquired Honey, a browser extension that automatically finds and applies coupons on purchases. Through this, PayPal is trying to improve customer experience and increase transactions. The "process" is detailed in its investor presentation on the merger.

Source: Honey Acquisition presentation.

PayPal is doing a good effort of adding functionality and value to their service, an area where they can compete with the big boys and innovate. However, the domestic market is a small piece of the pie, especially when we look at the medium and long term.

In the medium term, PayPal has to look internationally and, most notably, to India and China. Here, PayPal is on a more level playing field and can strive to set itself up as the dominant force. 2019 has been an eventful year in this regard, with the partial acquisition, 70%, of GoPay. GoPay's platform is similar to PayPal's, allowing merchants to accept payments on their websites when customers are shopping online. PayPal has now become one of the first and most prominent foreign companies to enter the Chinese market. According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, the mobile payment market in China market should three-fold by 2023. Of course, PayPal still has to compete with Alipay and Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY), but there is plenty of growth left here.

In India, the landscape remains even more competitive. Here again, we see the usual suspects; Google, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Baba trying to enter the space. In 2019, PayPal more than doubled its India revenues, while also more than tripling its losses. But the loss can be considered negligible, given the growth prospects. As we can see in the chart below, India's market remains quite fragmented, and there is even speculation of acquisitions shortly.

And finally, the long-term sights for PayPal are set in Africa. A very large part of the population remains unbanked in Africa. One of the most common ways of the transaction is through mobile credit sent via text. PayPal is looking to harness the increased access to internet and mobile usage in Africa to put the power of modern banking, quite literally, in the hands of African phone users. Africa remains an undeveloped and underserved market, and it has some of the fastest-growing economies. In Nigeria, where PayPal has over 1 million users, the platform has become the link between the country and the outside world.

Valuation

Given that PayPal is still growing organically, with over 25% TPV in 2019, and the possibilities of international growth, I expect the double-digit growth to continue well into the second half of this decade. As far as valuation goes, where do I see PayPal in 5 years? Given the currents earnings estimates and the fact that PayPal has a habit of beating them, we could easily see EPS at ~$9 By 2025. Even at a more conservative P/E of 30, I would expect PayPal to trade at or above $250, which would imply an annual return of +16%. Optimistic? Perhaps. But, given the current low valuation offered by the market sell-off, PayPal may be worth the risk. This is, in my opinion, the middle of the road valuation, and I would not be surprised if PayPal goes even further.

Takeaway

The bottom line is, the fintech sector is competitive, but also highly lucrative. I would personally recommend opening positions in Visa and PayPal. Square (NYSE:SQ) may also be a good bet, but I haven't yet taken the time to look into it. Some may think that PayPal's best days are behind it, but valuation doesn't reflect this, and neither do the financials. PayPal continues to deliver growth on all accounts, and I will believe in it until proven otherwise.

