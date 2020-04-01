Upwork: Time To Buy This Undervalued Company

Upwork's (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock price has fallen roughly 64% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Upwork has a strong track record with a large addressable market and network effects. At $6.60, it is undervalued by roughly 113% based on my base-case assumptions.

(Source: Google)

Upwork is tacking a large total addressable market while posting growth

Upwork brings together freelancers and businesses to work on projects through its platform. The company has achieved decent revenue growth in recent years. Revenue has grown from $164M in 2016 to $300M in 2019, compounding at 22% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have expanded from 61% in 2016 to 70% in 2019.

According to its S1, Upwork believes its total addressable market was roughly $560B in 2017. In its latest financials, Upwork reported that its gross services volume (GSV) was $2.087B. Even assuming no growth in its total addressable market of $560B, Upwork has only penetrated 0.3% of the entire market. This shows that Upwork still has a long runway for growth.

Upwork's platform exhibits network effects

Upwork has roughly 16M freelancers. With such a large base of freelancers, it solves the chicken-and-egg problem of creating a marketplace platform for on-demand work. According to its S1, Upwork is aware of its network effects. This awareness highlights that management is likely to work to strengthen this strength:

We believe our platform provides a strong value proposition for both sides of our marketplace and our scale creates powerful network effects that strengthen our competitive differentiation. Clients are attracted to our unique platform due to the availability of the more than 5,000 skills that freelancers offer in over 70 categories. In turn, as more clients use and post projects on our platform, we are able to attract more freelancers. As a result, we have been able to scale our business and our global community of users without the need for local physical presence and density.

Upwork has a strong financial position

Based on its balance sheet, Upwork has roughly $133M of cash and $18M of debt. This puts it in a strong position so that it does not have to raise funds to fund its growth or if it meets any operational difficulties.

Source: Upwork's latest 10-K

Investment risks

Upwork's key markets include small-to-medium businesses. In an economic downturn, these businesses are more prone to business slowdown or failure, which could lead to stronger churn rates for Upwork.

Upwork also faces intense competition in its space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. If Upwork does not execute well, it may lead to a competitor like Fiverr (FVRR) to take its place. Upwork has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers and meet their needs.

Upwork is undervalued based on my estimates

1) Revenue growth at 15% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The growth rates in the first five years reflect Upwork's track record of decent sales growth and its ability to penetrate its total addressable market. However, intense competition might put a lid on high sales growth in the future.

2) Operating margin of 25% from 2027 onwards. Marketplaces generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Upwork has grown its gross margins to 70% in 2019. Once Upwork scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if Upwork has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Upwork will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Upwork has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Upwork having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

(Source: Author creation using Upwork financials) (Figures are in $millions except per share data and percentages)

The value I derived for Upwork is roughly $1.5B for the entire company. This represents a 113% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $14.1 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Upwork 2.3 2.1 18.6 -6 Fiverr 4.69 5.95 41 -28 Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) 6.43 8.52 38 -23 Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) 1.78 0.66 12 -21

(Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha)

Compared to other high-growth peers, Upwork looks fairly cheap in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios. Although Upwork has slower growth, it is also losing less money so the cash burn risk is much lower than its peers like Fiverr.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Upwork will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth and margins, the recent pullback might not make Upwork a screaming buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UPWK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.