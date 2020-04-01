Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/30/20.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/30/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on queue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives’ behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Westlake Chemical (WLK),

Myovant Sciences (MYOV),

Energy Transfer (ET),

Century Bancorp (CNBKA), and

Accelerate Diag (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Intl Flavors (IFF), and

BMC Stock (BMCH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO),

Net 1 UEPS (UEPS),

Travelzoo (TZOO),

Splunk (SPLK),

Houlihan Lokey (HLI),

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD), and

Best Buy Co. (BBY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and

IHS Markit (INFO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

AVX (AVX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kyocera BO AVX AVX JB* $690,855,936 2 Ttwfgp BO Westlake Chemical WLK B $6,252,938 3 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $5,553,406 4 Flitman David E DIR BMC Stock BMCH AB $1,286,895 5 Schuler Jack W DIR,BO Accelerate Diag AXDX B $1,190,218 6 Ford William E DIR IHS Markit INFO B $1,169,200 7 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $1,114,057 8 Perry James Richard DIR Energy Transfer ET B $586,934 9 Helman William W DIR Vornado Rlty Tr VNO B $497,113 10 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B $298,890

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Merritt Douglas CEO,DIR Splunk SPLK AS $3,133,375 2 Gold Irwin CB,DIR,BO Houlihan Lokey HLI S $2,074,217 3 Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014 BO Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $1,963,357 4 Dondero James D BO NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF S $1,751,465 5 Intl Value Advisers BO Net 1 UEPS UEPS S $1,416,555 6 Child Jason VP,CFO Splunk SPLK S $1,387,958 7 Adelson Scott Joseph PR,DIR Houlihan Lokey HLI S $1,327,491 8 Gear Jonathan VP,CFO IHS Markit INFO AS $816,650 9 Azzurro Capital BO Travelzoo TZOO S $536,127 10 Joly Hubert DIR Best Buy Co. BBY S $489,260

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.