Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/30/20.

Includes: AXDX, BMCH, CNBKA, ET, IFF, MYOV, WLK
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/30/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on queue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives’ behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Westlake Chemical (WLK),
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV),
  • Energy Transfer (ET),
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA), and
  • Accelerate Diag (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (IFF), and
  • BMC Stock (BMCH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO),
  • Net 1 UEPS (UEPS),
  • Travelzoo (TZOO),
  • Splunk (SPLK),
  • Houlihan Lokey (HLI),
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD), and
  • Best Buy Co. (BBY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and
  • IHS Markit (INFO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kyocera

BO

AVX

AVX

JB*

$690,855,936

2

Ttwfgp

BO

Westlake Chemical

WLK

B

$6,252,938

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$5,553,406

4

Flitman David E

DIR

BMC Stock

BMCH

AB

$1,286,895

5

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diag

AXDX

B

$1,190,218

6

Ford William E

DIR

IHS Markit

INFO

B

$1,169,200

7

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$1,114,057

8

Perry James Richard

DIR

Energy Transfer

ET

B

$586,934

9

Helman William W

DIR

Vornado Rlty Tr

VNO

B

$497,113

10

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$298,890

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Merritt Douglas

CEO,DIR

Splunk

SPLK

AS

$3,133,375

2

Gold Irwin

CB,DIR,BO

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

S

$2,074,217

3

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014

BO

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$1,963,357

4

Dondero James D

BO

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

S

$1,751,465

5

Intl Value Advisers

BO

Net 1 UEPS

UEPS

S

$1,416,555

6

Child Jason

VP,CFO

Splunk

SPLK

S

$1,387,958

7

Adelson Scott Joseph

PR,DIR

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

S

$1,327,491

8

Gear Jonathan

VP,CFO

IHS Markit

INFO

AS

$816,650

9

Azzurro Capital

BO

Travelzoo

TZOO

S

$536,127

10

Joly Hubert

DIR

Best Buy Co.

BBY

S

$489,260

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.