Vascular Biogenics: A Buy On Promising Cancer Therapy

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT), which operates as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapies. Its lead program, VB-111 for glioblastoma (brain cancer), failed to produce positive Phase 3 results in 2018, resulting in a collapse of the company's stock price. The company and outside experts believe this is likely because of a change in the regimen used following a successful Phase 2 trial. VB-111 is in a Phase 3 trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, following positive Phase 2 trials. I believe there is a very good chance that VB-111 will prove effective for ovarian cancer. A recent data readout was positive, but the most important readout will be the final results in 2022 or 2023. For biotechnology investors with a long-term outlook who can accept the risk, this is a very good opportunity, as the value of the company would likely soar if VB-111 is approved for use. The current stock value reflects the assumption that, because VB-111 failed for glioblastoma, which is notoriously difficult to treat, it will also fail in ovarian cancer. More likely, the two trials are statistically-independent, so the Phase 2 ovarian cancer data is a better guide to predicting the probability of success in the current trial.

Data by YCharts

CA-125 interim data readout

At the Vascular Q4 2019 analyst conference, CEO Dror Harats said

In our Phase 2 we saw a very good correlation between response to CA-125 and survival later on.

Vascular announced positive interim data for its Phase 3 trial of VB-111 on March 26, 2020. This was just an early look at CA-125 response, not at any direct efficacy data like PFS (progression-free survival) or response rate. CA-125 is a biomarker for ovarian cancer. In this case, it is being used to see if the test population is responding similarly in the Phase 3 trial to the earlier Phase 2 trial. If so, it would indicate a likelihood that the efficacy results of the Phase 3 trial will be similar and, hence, will be positive. However, it does not guarantee this. For the first 60 patients in the trial, CA-125 response was 53%. That is lower than the final 58% response rate in the Phase 2 trial. But, based on the interim Phase 3 cumulative CA-125 response rate of 53% in both arms (active and control) combined, assuming equal randomization to the treatment arms, the response in the VB-111 treatment arm must be 58% or higher.

The independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee reviewed un-blinded data and determined that the study has met the interim pre-specified criterion of an absolute percentage advantage of 10% or higher in CA-125 response in the VB-111 treated arm compared to control. So, in addition to matching Phase 2 data, it showed a higher response rate than the Phase 3 control arm. Here is the complete Phase 3 interim data (which includes both the active and the control arm):

Source: VBLT March 26, 2020 presentation, slide 7

VBL-111 long-term opportunity: Final readout in 2022

VBL-111 is a gene-based agent that both targets blood vessels required for tumor growth and recruits immune cells into tumors. The immune response to the agent can turn a cold tumor into a hot one that is the target of the immune system. It had a successful Phase 2 trial and currently is in a Phase 3 trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, which has a very poor prognosis with currently available treatments.

At the Q4 2020 analyst conference, Dror Harats explained the timing for the final VBL-111 data readout:

Regarding the results or the full results of this trial, we believe that we are going to have a full recruitment by, or toward the end of, 2021. And then of course, it all depends on the mortality that we will see in the trial. If it will be according to our calculations, it can be about 12 months from the last patient in but it all depends and we have a maximum of 18 months from the last patient in, even if we don't get to the full number of events.

The trial will be randomized to two groups of patients, VB-111 plus paclitaxel as the active arm and paclitaxel alone for the control arm. There will be 400 patients in total. The primary endpoint is overall survival. Secondary endpoints are progression-free survival, CA-125 response, and RECIST response.

Rest of pipeline

While the main value at present is in the VBL-111 ovarian cancer indication, Vascular has a more extensive pipeline. The most important therapies target MOSPD2 for inflammation or cancers. The MOSPD2 inflammation program goal is to file a pre-IND in Q2 2020, while more data is to be presented at the International Liver Congress in 2020. The cancer version of MOSPD2 antibodies will be the bispecific VB-602, with preclinical data to be presented at AACR in 2020. Given the preclinical status of the programs, I do not expect data to have a significant impact on Vascular's value in the near future.

Cash Balance

As with any underfunded, small-cap, development-stage pharmaceutical company, cash is a concern. The cash balance was just $37 million at the end of 2019. For the entire year 2019, the operating loss was $20.0 million. It is likely Vascular will need to raise cash before it gets the VBL-111 ovarian cancer topline readout. If the readout is positive, it should become very easy to raise cash.

Conclusion

On the one hand, even with positive Phase 2 data and an interim CA-125 readout indicating the Phase 3 data should be in line with the Phase 2 data, there is an unquantifiable risk of failure. We know this because VBL-111 failed in glioblastoma after a successful Phase 2 trial. On the other hand, the company's current value appears to assume the Phase 3 trial will fail, giving it a market capitalization (at the close on March 30, 2020) of $48 million, at a price of $1.35 per share.

So, for an investor like myself, willing to balance high risk over a number low-market-cap, high-potential biotech companies, it is an attractive investment. I own it and may accumulate more. There is no rush, given that the crucial data will not be available until perhaps early 2023. There could be considerably more upside since, if it receives regulatory approval for VBL-111, it would be less difficult to conduct trials on other forms of cancer to expand the label and treatable population.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VBLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.