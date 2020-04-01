Anatomy Of A Bear Market Rally

However, all bear markets over the past 40 years included bear market rallies. Some were very large, lengthy and convincing.

The market has rallied for several days since the March 23, 2020 interim bottom. As of March 31 (mid-day) the market is up over 16%.

Volatility is declining, daily price movements have normalized and it's beginning to feel like the worst is behind us. Or is it?

Rallies within longer term bear markets are a regular phenomenon. These rallies tend to occur for several reasons:

1. Markets start to look further into the future at a potential economic and earnings recovery.

2. Selling pressure is temporarily exhausted. No market goes up or down in a straight line forever.

3. Some short-sellers realize their gains and cover short positions. This is especially true if the earlier downside was sharp and aggressive.

4. The market reacts positively to policy measures. Often, policy announcements are the first glimmer of hope within a bear market and/or recession. These announcements can trigger relief within the markets, as investors begin to feel like the authorities are on their side.

All four attributes appear to relate to the current rally. Unfortunately, these attributes can be short lived. Either reality returns or worsens and limited buying power fades.

Indeed, looking at the chart below, the current rally is in-line with bear market rallies over the past 40 years.

Sources: DumbWealth.com, Goldman Sachs

Colloquially bear market rallies are sometimes referred to as 'sucker's rallies' or 'dead cat bounces'. As bear market rallies intensify, more investors are drawn to it thinking the worst is over. They don't want to miss the upside opportunity. However, once the rally fades and turns downward new long positions quickly become losing trades.

All bear markets include bear market rallies. The following charts show the four previous major bear markets that occurred over the past 40 years, all of which experienced significant bear market rallies. If history is a guide, it is reasonable to expect a similar pattern of ups-and-downs (or should I say 'downs-and-ups'?) during the current bear market.

Source: Goldman Sachs

The previous data all refers to modern-day bear markets. But no study of bear markets would be complete without looking at the 1929-1933 89% market decline. This market decline saw perhaps the largest bear market rally of all time. From November 1929 to April 1930, the market rallied about 50%. Many were drawn to this thinking the worst was over, only to lose everything.

Today is very different from The Great Depression. Policy makers have learned their lessons, so I don't expect The Great Depression 2.0. However, any examination of what could go disastrously wrong must look at the worst case scenario.

Source: DumbWealth.com, Robert Shiller

Final Thoughts

This article includes no analysis of market or economic fundamentals. It is not an investigation into the COVID-19 crisis, policy actions or speed of recovery. Instead, it is a straight-forward examination of historical market patterns. After all, history repeats (or at least rhymes, as Mark Twain said).

Even without examining market or economic fundamentals, history shows that significant rallies are to be expected within bear markets. Sure, this time could be different. But my suggestion to investors is to second-guess this rally and proceed with caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.