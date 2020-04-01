It Could Take A While For Las Vegas Sands To Bounce Back

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) as an investment option at its current market price. LVS had a strong 2019, but the story in 2020 has been disastrous. With a stock market plunge induced by a spreading virus, tourism and cyclical sectors have been disproportionately hurt. LVS is a classic example of this trend, as the company relies on foreign and domestic tourists to fill its casinos, in Las Vegas and around the world. With the stock seeing steep losses over the past month, investors may be eyeing current prices as a potential entry point in to a well established gaming company. While I feel LVS' long-term story remains positive, I am hesitant to recommend the stock now, even with the sharp drop in price. The impact from COVID-19 continues to grow, and travel restrictions in the U.S. are escalating, which does not suggest tourism to Las Vegas will rebound any time soon. Therefore, I see a case to be made to wait on the sidelines for now.

Background

First, a little about LVS. The company is a developer and operator of integrated resorts that feature luxury hotels, gaming, retail, dining and entertainment, catering to both tourists and business clients. Premier locations exist in Las Vegas, Singapore, and Macau. Currently, the stock trades at $43.49/share and has an annual yield of 7.27%. I had recommended LVS in 2019, and that play generated a few percentage points of alpha last year. However, in December I turned to a more cautious outlook on the stock, as I saw multiple headwinds on the horizon that would limit any chance of out-performance. In hindsight, this was a good call, although not bearish enough, as the stock has seen a sharp drop since then, much worse than the broader market, as shown below:

Given how volatile the stock market has been, I figured it was a good time to evaluate LVS, to see if I should change my outlook from here. While the stock is clearly trading at a much cheaper price, which could pique investor interest, I see too many headwinds on the horizon to upgrade my current rating. Therefore, I believe maintaining a "neutral" rating on the stock makes sense, and I will explain why in detail below.

Casino Shut Down Is Killing Short-Term Results

To start, I want to discuss the most obvious risk to LVS, and all casino operators in the U.S. right now. Specifically, this refers to the ongoing COVID-19 spread around the country, and the globe. I do not need to go in to too much detail here, as readers are likely well aware that multiple states have issued stay-at-home orders, and the Nevada governor ordered all casinos, restaurants, and bars to close in the middle of March. This has already had a tremendous impact on LVS, and the gaming sector as a whole. To get a true sense of just how bad this has been in the short term, consider the graph below. It displays the 1-month return of LVS against the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK), Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), and MGM Resorts International (MGM), as well as the S&P 500:

As you can see, all these stocks have been hit hard. In fairness, LVS has held up better than the sector, with a 23% drop, but that still vastly under-performs the S&P 500, which has lost 13% in March.

While we do not know yet what the full impact on earnings will be, investors are clearly anticipating a bleak scenario. The lost revenue already will be painful, but the ongoing crisis has shown no signs of abating, so investors need to prepare for a longer than expected drought in casino revenue.

While companies like LVS, WYNN, and MGM all operate outside of Las Vegas, the city is going to be especially hit hard, and that is going to be a huge drag on results. Furthermore, international exposure in places like Macau has also pressured earnings, and could signal of the pain ahead for LVS.

To illustrate, consider that Macau only saw its casinos closed for a two week period, and were allowed to reopen, but with a host of restrictions, according to a report from Reuters. For instance, gamblers are required to wear masks at the table. Further, only half the tables on the floor are allowed to be open, in order to ensure adequate space between people.

While opening up casinos has brought people through the door, potential visitors are still very cautious on travel, and the implemented restrictions have negatively impacted the customer experience. As a result, visitation to the island is down substantially, and that is a scenario that will likely continue as virus fears remain top of mind. In fact, according to a report from Macau News, visitor arrivals dropped almost 96% in February, on a year-over-year comparison, with same-day visitors and overnight visitors both falling dramatically. My takeaway here is not only will declining traffic and revenue in Macau hurt the bottom-line of operators in the region, such as LVS, but it is a warning of what Las Vegas can expect even when it does re-open. While the government may declare it safe to travel, visitors may still be hesitant, and it will take a while for pre-crisis revenue figures to be reached again.

And the impact on Las Vegas is going to be especially disastrous. While LVS depends on tourism for the bulk of its profits, the casinos also attract locals, who spend their dollars there. As stay-in-place and shelter-in-place orders linger, the Las Vegas metro region is likely to be the hardest hit area in the whole country, as the economy is heavily dependent on people going out:

In summary, the city of Las Vegas, and LVS by extension, is in for a long road to recovery. As virus fears spread and casinos stay shut down, profits are going to take a major hit. Further, as the Macau story illustrates, even when travel is deemed safe, foot traffic will not return to normal in the short term. My overall point here is while LVS may look like a value play right now, given its dramatic share price drop, I do not see many catalysts that will drive the stock higher any time soon. Investors may be wise to bet on less cyclical options right now, as this buying opportunity will likely be around for a while.

Q4 Earnings Showed Growth Over Q3 and 2018

While my current outlook on LVS is very cautious, I want to touch on one of the key reasons why I have a "neutral" rating, as opposed to bearish. Clearly, I see a major headwind on the horizon for LVS, but I feel the company has a reasonably solid financial footing to survive this crisis. Does that mean the stock will rebound sharply and quickly? Probably not. But it also means I think downside is fairly limited from here, and the company is in a better financial position than many others that are struggling just to stay afloat right now.

The reason behind this belief is Q4 earnings were fairly strong, and were an improvement on the story I discussed in my December review concerning Q3 earnings. While Q3 numbers showed year-over-year declines in revenue and net income, Q4 showed the opposite, which suggested strong foot traffic and win percentages for LVS for the quarter. For support, I compiled some relevant metrics from the company's Q4 earnings report, as shown in the chart below:

Metric (millions) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Y-Y Growth Q-Q Growth over Q3 2019 Net Revenue $3,509 $3,475 1.0% 8.0% Net Income $783 $(40) ** 17.0% Operating Expenses $2,575 $2,601 (1.0%) 5.1% Earnings Per Share $.82 $(.22) ** 18.8%

**Net Income and Earnings Per Share figures in Q4 2019 were substantially higher than Q4 2018 results due to a nonrecurring non-cash income tax expense of $727 million for U.S. tax reform in 2018.

The good news from these results is that LVS has made a substantial amount of profit in the previous quarter. While this current quarter is sure to be quite dismal, the backdrop of improving revenue and earnings leading up to Q1 this year will help weather the storm. Also importantly, LVS has been seeing its revenue grow at a rate much quicker than expenses, which helps explain the improving income metric. All in all, the story behind LVS has been quite solid up until now, which gives me some comfort the company will be able to eventually bounce back from this crisis. Considering how far the stock has fallen of late, when I consider the historical performance from the past couple of years, I do not believe LVS has substantial downside risk anymore. However, I have to reiterate that I do not see investors rushing to bid this stock up to prior levels in the short term either, hence my "neutral" outlook.

Despite Closures, Expenses Continue

My final point concerns another aspect of the ongoing shutdown of casinos in Las Vegas. On March 17th, when LVS management announced the temporary closure of its Las Vegas properties, they also announced a gesture of goodwill towards the employees. Essentially, staff will retain their pay and benefits, and the official announcement was as follows:

The company said it is committed to paying its team members while the buildings are closed. No layoffs or furloughs are being contemplated and the closure will not impact health care eligibility the company stated"

Source: Las Vegas Sands Press Releases

I want to point out that I applaud this gesture, as the health and well-being of a company's employees should always be of top concern. Further, it is an important public relations move to enact such a policy so LVS employees are able to get through this crisis without having to worry about lost wages.

However, while I feel this was the right move, as an investor I have to point out this will be a double whammy to the company's bottom-line right now. While falling revenue is going to pressure earnings, the company is not cutting expenses in a proportionate way, so the impact on net income will be substantial. Again, I view this as a temporary measure, and believe LVS has the financial positioning to succeed in this endeavor. But the downside is, the longer the shutdown stays in effect, the more this is going to pressure the cash position of the company. This could put the current dividend and future share repurchases at risk, both of which had just been increased in the prior quarter, as shown below:

Source: Las Vegas Sands Earnings Presentation

I simply find it difficult to believe these generous moves to enhance investor returns are going to continue in the current climate. I would absolutely expect a suspension of share buybacks, and would be cautious on the dividend as well. My concern for the dividend will subside if we see improvements in the short term, as LVS has a strong history of paying its stated dividend. However, the longer the virus situation limits travel, the more likely a dividend suspension becomes. In summary, this further justifies why I do not view current levels as buying opportunities.

Bottom Line

A play on LVS worked out last year, but I expected little alpha from the stock in 2020. Going forward, that outlook remains intact. While the size and scope of the virus outbreak has taken most people by surprise, what is not surprising has been the disproportionate impact this event has had on casino operators like LVS. While the company had a strong financial performance to round out 2019, revenue and income figures will fall sharply in Q1 and, if things do not improve very soon, this will be a reality for quite a while. Even when virus concerns subside, the impact will still be felt in tourist destinations like Las Vegas, as evidenced by the slow, and partial, recovery in Macau. While I believe a buying opportunity for LVS will ultimately present itself, I do not see a turnaround happening soon. Therefore, I believe it is wise to put cash to work elsewhere until a better outlook emerges, and would caution investors to be very critical of opening new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.