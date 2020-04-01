Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Jumps Modestly As U.S. Stocks Down 4% (Again)

Market Intro

CNBC - European Equities, Wednesday Close

US stocks are posting what by this point in time feels like a rather pedestrian range of -3.5% (QQQ) to -6% (IWM).

Oil (USO) still hovers around $20/barrel, while the 10Yr UST yields 60 basis points of yield on the button.

Thoughts on Volatility

The drawdown arguably began during the Asian session (AAXJ), and transferred through European bourses (VGK) to sting US equities. All told, the S&P 500 has behaved in mellow fashion since the open, at least relative to the recent past.

Common market wisdom is that correlations rise toward 1.00 (the maximum possible level) during market shocks. That may be so, but I would argue that there are still differing levels of "bad," and turnarounds happen at different points in time for various asset classes. Presently the markets may be offering sympathy moves to a striking degree, but I don't believe this is a time to get ultra-concentrated in one's holdings (in all fairness, I do not think that is ever a good idea).

Speaking of diversification, I want to put another plug out there for reading differing points of year. In the US, this year is an election year, where rhetoric and echo-chamberism tend to reach a fever pitch.

Reading up on how various economies are doing, how different governments are handling the economic fallout from the virus, and how cultures are coping may provide a fresh point of view.

Thumbsoup, if you get a chance to do Sweden for Midsommer (I have), you should. Of course, only you and your family can make the call as to whether this year is an appropriate time.

As it turns out, my family and I have been in Europe for about the last three weeks, with plans to remain for at least the next several weeks. More on that in a future piece!

During times like the present, it is easy to get lost in the charts when making decisions. I have read and heard plenty these days about why the VIX can't do such-and-such because it didn't the last time (more on that below).

Make no mistake: this is a crisis. It may resolve itself sooner than the GFC, with less in the way of long-term economic impact, but headlines such as that from SA posted above hopefully demonstrate that investors have to confront the devil at the doorstep today rather than trying to frame boundaries around how this series of unfortunate events cannot play out based on last decade's playbook.

Term Structure

The black line is today's volatility term structure, whereas the blue one is from mid-October of 2008, during the heat (though not the lows) of the GFC.

Today's term structure takes on a more gradual path of backwardation. At least in the here and now, the front month trades well below its counterpart from Oct '08 (though of course we had a very similar close a couple weeks ago). But the decline in the VX futures is more gradual than what we observe for the 2008 value.

If VX futures are appropriately priced here, a takeaway is that we should not expect to see a swift and sustained vol dump. Spot VIX is printing above the VX futures, meaning that if one takes the view of the term structure as a forecast of sorts, then the "prediction" is for spot to roll down.

But there is plenty of room for still-elevated levels in the months ahead, even if spot VIX does indeed gradually plateau and downgrade in rambunctious stages.

MarketChameleon: SVXY implied volatility term structure

In the meantime, for those looking at giving the short-vol position a look, the term structure of the SVXY options is taking on more of a gradual decline, not altogether unlike what we observe in the VX futures curve itself.

Keep in mind that there is plenty of vega risk on the back end of the term structure. These options may be "cheap", but they have heightened risk of decaying should the market actually calm down.

As such, being an ITM SVXY put seller may be a better approach to playing such a move.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

