Conagra Brands: Short-Term Bump, Long-Term Challenges

Leverage has come down a bit since the Pinnacle deal, mostly as a result of a few divestments, as my basic expectations have played out.

The company has a real organic growth issue, which is not solved by the Pinnacle deal, with growth essentially flat at best.

Conagra Brands is benefiting from the hoarding effect, but this is a one-time and relatively modest effect, while the company will incur some additional costs as well.

Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG) have seen a nice bump following the company's earnings report which came amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Despite the potential to benefit from the crisis, on top of the defensive qualities in an uncertain environment, shares have not moved higher or lower during this period of uncertainty. Nonetheless, investors have seen quite some volatility given that shares have traded in a wide $25-$35 price range in recent weeks.

The Background, The Thesis

At the very end of 2018, I last looked at Conagra as I concluded that the deal for Pinnacle Foods was already proving to be very expensive for Conagra's shareholders. That summer, Conagra walked away as the "winner" for Pinnacle in a deal valued at nearly $11 billion as I was quite cautious on the shares, even as they had fallen from levels in the mid-thirties to the low-twenties already.

The reason for that was quite simple, amidst a softer operating performance and the fact that leverage ratios had increased a great deal following the deal with Pinnacle. At the time the pro-forma business was on track to generate $11 billion in sales, EBITDA of little over $2.0 billion and EBIT of around $1.65 billion. With net debt at $11.2 billion, I came up with leverage ratios in excess of 5 times.

I noted that based on EBIT margins around 15%, the earnings power came in at around $2.00 per share, with room for a +$3 per share number in case margins would approach 20% of sales, following realization of synergies and growth, yet that was a big if. Given the lackluster growth profile and 5 times leverage ratios, I displayed some caution despite the cheap 10 times pro-forma adjusted earnings multiple.

Good to further remember is that the move to the low-twenties late 2018 coincided with a very fierce and brief sell-off in the wider market, down 20% from the recent highs at the time, as I was deploying capital elsewhere. Shares have seen a nice rebound, more or less settling around the $30 mark now, as it is time to review some recent events.

What Happened?

Last year was a year of simplifying the business and actually delivering on some divestitures to shore up the balance sheet. In May the company sold Italian-based Gelit to a local Italian investment company. The company furthermore sold the Direct Store Delivery snacks business at undisclosed terms, and early 2020 closed on the sale of the Lender's Bagel business.

In February of this year the company essentially gave a profit warning for the year, seeing fiscal 2020 organic sales between flat and 0.5% growth. Adjusted operating margins were seen at 16%, plus or minus 20 basis points, which all should result in earnings per share of $2.00-$2.07 per share, adjusted earnings those are.

On the final day of March, in the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, the company reported third quarter results which revealed a 5.6% fall in reported sales and a 1.7% fall on an organic basis. Of course these results do not include the "positive" impact of the hoarding, yet the fourth quarter is going well, as the company expects to achieve or exceeds its recently revised full year outlook on all the important metrics.

On the bright side is that retained earnings and divestitures have reduced the net debt load to $9.9 billion. The company reports a trailing adjusted EBITDA number of $2.06 billion which is in line with the EBITDA number seen late 2018, making that leverage ratios have fallen below the 5 times, coming in at 4.8 times to be more precise.

So basically the company has lived up to its expectations, as predicted in 2018, as I noted near term earnings of $2 per share, with great execution allowing for higher earnings down the road, as the company has made some progress with addressing the leverage situation, although leverage ratios remain high.

Trading at $28 now, multiples come in at around 13 times adjusted earnings, in part because of continued pressure on interest rates and the deleveraging efforts of the company. While Conagra is a short-term winner in this environment, the hoarding effect might hurt demand after or in the late stage of the crisis as well, and involves probably a lot of one-time coordination costs now as well, with capacity being stretched.

Final Thoughts

At this moment I am reiterating my stance which I have held for quite a while not just on Conagra, but on more packaged goods companies. Essentially this is a flat organic growth story which is saddled with debt and while earnings multiples are depressed, they involve adjusted earnings with quite some charges here and there. Furthermore, I note that many companies find themselves in the same position within the industry as I am not automatically seeing the appeal. This is despite the great gap between adjusted earnings yields and risk-free rates and defensive qualities of the business.

Given the relative security of the dividend and the $0.85 per share payout, this alone is very compelling to many investors in this interest rate environment, yet current dividends are not the main driver of long-term success. That is a fair dividend in combination with underlying business growth and that is not really displayed by Conagra, making that I continue to err on the cautious side, despite the anticipated boom to the current fourth quarter results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.