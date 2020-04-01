Granite REIT: Rock Solid

We look at the latest numbers and give you our updated rating.

Granite REIT (NYSE:GRP.U) is a dual-listed (TSX & NYSE). All figures in the article are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

The last time we wrote on Granite REIT, we stayed away, despite loving the fundamentals. This was simply because it was more expensive than other value buys available at that time in the Canadian REIT spectrum. We make it a habit not to chase stocks if the price is not right. In our opinion, and that we have reiterated a number of times, one should not buy anything at just any price. It has got to provide enticing value to be a compelling buy. The current bloodshed has provided many such fantastic opportunities in the Canadian industrial REIT universe.

We recently wrote on one such bloodied REIT, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DREUF). Now, we revisit Granite to find out how it was doing before the current crisis and whether we would like to own a piece of it.

The REIT

For the uninitiated, Granite is a Global Industrial REIT which has both geographical and segment diversification.

Tenant Diversification

Majority of Granite's revenue comes from Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) and its subsidiaries.

However, the last time we wrote on it, we were not too bothered by its reliance for 59% of its gross leasable area or GLA, on Magna International Inc. for two reasons, which still apply. The first being that Granite is focused on reducing the dependence on Magna over the years, which is also evident from their latest results. Magna moved from 95% of their Gross Leasable Area, or GLA, to 35% over the last decade.

Secondly, based on its most current financial results, Magna is still a very healthy company with amazing liquidity to weather the current storm.

The company would need about two years of net income (based on 2019 results) to pay off its long-term debt. Another metric we examine is interest coverage, and Magna's pre-tax income covered interest expenses by more than 28-fold.

The current maelstrom will impact Magna, with it being an auto parts supplier, and we expect 2020 results to be rough. However, the liquidity of the company should help tide it over until normalcy resumes. The company was quick to update its investors with the following press release.

The liquidity noted in the press release, combined with the company's debt maturity schedule, reiterates our confidence that Granite's major tenant will still be standing once we are through the current crisis.

Magna's earliest maturities are in 2022. In 2019, it generated more than 2 billion in free cash flow. Even at half that run rate, it should be able to comfortably meet its debt obligations.

Rock Solid Granite?

One would be hard-pressed to find a company that has not been shaken, shredded, and stirred (not necessarily in that order) in the last couple of months. Also, none will have 2020 Q2 and possibly Q3 results unscathed from the impacts of the pandemic. Our intent is to show you that Granite was rock solid prior to COVID-19 hitting the fan. As such, it will be able to weather the storm and provide great value over the long term to the investors who are smart enough to identify this as an opportunity that comes along only during pandemic times.

In our opinion, the closest comparable REIT to Granite would be Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust as it too has a wide geographic reach. As we recently wrote on Dream Industrial, we will compare the metrics of the two industrial REITs to examine the relative values.

Price To FFO

At current prices, Dream Industrial is cheaper. Granite also, however, offers room for capital appreciation based on what it has been historically priced at by the markets.

Source: Author's Calculations

Price to NAV

Prior to 2018, Granite consistently traded at a premium to Dream. However, as Dream started deleveraging from 2018 onwards, the market has reduced the gap between the two. At times, Dream was even held at a higher premium than Granite.

Dream is also trading at a higher discount to NAV currently.

Weighted Average Lease Expiration, or WALT

Granite has a WALT of 6.5 years (versus 4.1 for Dream) with a nominal 1.3% coming up for renewal in 2020. Although not uncomfortably high, Dream will have a higher impact on its FFO, with 7.1% of its leases coming up for renewal this year.

Source: Granite Investor Presentation

Interest Coverage

While Dream has a 4X interest coverage, Granite boasts of a breathtaking 10X coverage as it uses far less debt in relation to its assets. Dream has fixed rate mortgages, whereas Granite has a combination of fixed rate debentures (55%) and variable rate term loans (45%). Granite will have the opportunity to even further improve its debt metrics due to the drop in interest rates.

Distributions

Dream Industrial has a high payout ratio but has kept its distribution flat since inception. Granite has passed on some steady hikes but yields a lot less than Dream.

Dream definitely wins the pure yield contest, but it has a much higher payout ratio (86% versus 67%). Obviously, income investors will likely gravitate towards Dream, but Granite's low payout ratio offers a bigger margin of safety in this turbulence.

Conclusion

Both Granite and Dream have lost a lot of value from the 52-week highs. We think both offer compelling opportunities at these prices, but Dream is a stronger buy here. We are looking to buy Granite under $52.50 and add if it goes lower. The single tenant concentration is not a negative, and Magna is about as desirable a tenant as one can find.

Investors buying here will be very happy 10 years down the line, although we cannot guarantee that they will be happy in 10 days.

