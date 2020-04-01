Bed Bath & Beyond Showing Mixed Signals

Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) currently trades at an almost 25-year low, and only a fraction of its 2013 and 2014 highs. The company and industry are facing serious headwinds with stores closing for undetermined lengths in efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Bed Bath and Beyond is fairly specialized in terms of retail focus, selling mainly furnishings and products in the bed and bath segments as well as in kitchen and general home furnishings. Although the industry shakeup will accentuate retailers' sales in the short term, Bed Bath and Beyond's already declining earnings and losses could continue to suffer, even with a planned restructuring of operations and expenses.

Company's Outlook

President and CEO Mark Tritton reiterated his view of the impact of coronavirus on Bed Bath and Beyond's performance and financial stability in light of approximately 1325 store closures. The company will be keeping its Harmon and buybuyBaby stores open to provide essential infant and personal healthcare items, and will change as needed. Bed Bath and Beyond ended 2019 with "approximately $1.4 billion in cash and investments, and [has] access to an additional $250 million through a revolving credit agreement, as well as access to other uncommitted lines of credit." Tritton states that the company is "financially stable and will continue to be responsive to our customers' needs as this situation continues to evolve."

Restructuring in Progress

Under Tritton, Bed Bath and Beyond is undergoing a small operational restructuring to cut operating expenses by ~$85 million for the fiscal year, and increase operational efficiency by restructuring management and unnecessary job roles in its work force.

Key Financials

all values in M 2017 2018 2019 2020 est 2021 est Revenues $12,215.80 $12,349.30 $12,028.80 $11,141.20 $9,804.26 Cost of Rev $7,639.40 $7,906.30 $7,924.80 $7,408.90 $6,627.68 Gross Profit $4,576.40 $4,443.00 $4,104.00 $3,732.30 $3,176.58 Gross margin 37.46% 35.98% 34.12% 33.50% 32.40% Operating Expenses $3,441.10 $3,681.70 $3,681.20 $3,596.20 $3,164.66 Net Income $685.10 $424.90 $(137.20) $38.31 $(58.08) Net Profit Margin 5.61% 3.44% -1.14% 0.34% -0.59% EPS $4.61 $3.05 $(1.02) $0.29 $(0.44) 2019 net income impaired by $510 million goodwill & impairment expense

Source: 2019 10-K

EPS has been declining steadily since 2016 as a result of shrinking margins, increasing operating expenses, and a first-time $510 million goodwill and impairment charge in 2019 as a result of those assets' fair values dropping below market values. Even without the goodwill & impairment charge, net income for 2019 would have fallen to $372.7 million, putting EPS at ~$2.82. 2020 estimates were calculated using data from the first three quarters as reported, and analyst predictions for quarterly revenue and EPS. Margin, net income, and costs of revenue were extrapolated from the analysts predicted EPS and from predicted revenue.

With margins shrinking consistently YoY since 2017, 2021 estimates (for the first quarter beginning 4/1/2020, and ending 3/31/2021), were calculated using a 1.1% decrease in gross margin. Revenues for 2021 were estimated at a 12% decline to that of 2020's estimated, so variability within revenue for 2021 easily could occur, either higher or lower than the predicted $9,804.26 million. Revenues are also negatively affected by store closures and worsened demand, and could potentially decrease even farther, with some analysts predicted revenues to be closer to $8,100 million at a low. To calculate 2021 net income and earnings, operating expenses were estimated to fall 12% in accordance with revenue, and net income was taken as the difference between gross profit and operating expenses, adjusted by a $70 million interest expense. No other expenses, goodwill or impairment was included in the prediction. With these assumptions, net loss is estimated to be $58.08 million, or a loss of $0.44 per share. Any goodwill or impairment charges could negatively impact net loss and EPS as well.

Debt in Distress

With earnings expected to continue declining for FY2021, creditors are quickly losing faith in Bed Bath and Beyond bonds. BBBY's three listed callable bonds, rated B+ and Ba2 by S&P and Moody's, have dropped to distressed levels as creditors are fearing a possible full restructuring on the horizon. The $300 million 2024 maturity, the first upcoming, trades at $60.78, down from $96.83 to start the month. Its $300 million 2034 maturity trades at $39.50 and its $900 million 2044 maturity at $39.04; in 2018, both traded at $74 and $69 to start the month, and between $64 to $68 at their lows in December 2018. These bonds are trading at a heavy discount to previous lows, and have not yet shown signs of recovery. Yields on the bonds have soared to 14 to 16%.

Book Value Still Strong

Partial Balance Sheet Q3 2019 Q1 2019 Assets Cash & Equivalents $900.08 $508.97 Inventories $2,543.25 $2,618.92 Current Assets $3,804.44 $3,909.97 Total Assets $8,011.99 $6,570.50 Liabilities Payables $1,210.27 $1,094.08 Current Liabilities $2,698.04 $2,077.63 LT Debt $1,488.28 $1,487.93 Total Liabilities $6,163.78 $4,010.21 Book Value $1,848.21 $2,560.29 BV per Share $13.99 $19.38

Source: Q3 2019 10-Q

As net losses have continued to fall and bond prices are falling significantly off par value, Bed Bath and Beyond's balance sheet still looks very stable. The company still has more current assets than current liabilities, and has a book value of $1,848.21 million attributable to equity (giving a P/B of .30). Cash reported in Q3 had nearly doubled since Q1, and total assets have increased by $1,441 million in the two quarters. Long term debt remained the same, and increase in current payables and lease liabilities contributed to the increase in total liabilities. Bed Bath and Beyond still has all of their debt covered, as only $300 million is due by 2024, with the rest 10 and 20 years out. Book value still remains strong, with any growth in liabilities corresponding with a similar growth in assets.

Conclusion

Bed Bath and Beyond sits in a precarious position at the moment. The company, under new leadership of Tritton, has undergone a small operational restructuring to reduce costs, and had previously boosted its total assets and cash position to provide immediate liquidity during the crisis. Access to credit is still available, although bond prices are significantly low, with the 2034 and 2044 maturities trading ~$39. Bed Bath and Beyond still sits far below its book value of $13.99/share, and still will most likely continue on its declining income and EPS trend for at least FY21. Bonds and book value are flashing mixed signals, with bond prices signaling creditors being wary of the future repayment abilities (potential default) in 3, 13, and 23 years' time, while balance sheet statements show the company being financially solid. Increases in net losses will cost the company for a year or two, and a reversal of this trend and return to profitability is necessary for Bed Bath and Beyond. For the moment, $4.21 seems very undervalued, but if markets sink again, the stock could see lows below $4. Short term recovery to $6-$7 could be possible, but long term outlook does not seem as bright.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.