A Good Entry Point In DexCom

Investors should be aware of the competitive pressures in the CGM segment and the company’s high valuation levels.

The company has been rapidly growing its revenues, profits, and asset base for the past few quarters.

Here, we will see why investors should take advantage of the recent sell-off to pick up the otherwise pricey DexCom (DXCM).

Company overview

Founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) systems for diabetes patients. The company went public in 2005.

DexCom is revolutionizing the continuous glucose monitoring space.

DexCom had 650,000 net active patients globally on its CGM systems at the end of 2019. The company's G6 CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) system is emerging as a game-changer in the glucose-monitoring space. Unlike the company's previous G5 CGM, G6 provides real-time glucose level readings for diabetes patients without needing finger sticks for calibration. The company believes that the underlying shift from finger sticks to CGM as the standard of care will be a major growth driver in its core markets.

DexCom aims to transform the standard of care in global diabetes space. It is estimated that the prevalence of diabetes will increase by 54% to more than 54.9 million in the U.S. from 2015 to 2030. The total annual medical and societal costs related to diabetes in the U.S. are expected to surpass $622 billion by 2030.

Diabetes management involves maintaining the patient's blood sugar level in the desired range. A drop in sugar levels can result in diminished cognitive function, loss of consciousness, and even potential death. An increase in sugar levels can lead to cardiovascular conditions, blindness, kidney failure, and nerve degeneration. To avoid these problems, type 1 diabetes and type 2 intensive diabetes patients have to be continuously monitored for their glucose levels and CGM provides the perfect solution.

This is a huge addressable market and DexCom is making the most of it with its CGM product portfolio. The company is initially focusing on 3.2 million diabetes patients in the U.S., who are on intensive insulin therapy. This is the company's core market. The CGM penetration in the U.S. for type 1 diabetes is around 35-40%, while that for type 2 intensive diabetes is only 15%. DexCom expects the penetration levels to increase as high as 80% driven by increasing awareness for CGM. The company plans to prioritize its market access efforts in the core markets in 2020. This highlights the available market opportunity for the company in the near-term future. Besides the U.S., DexCom has estimated the TAM (total addressable market) in ex-U.S. geographies to be more than 5 times larger than the expansion opportunity in the U.S.

DexCom has been focused on transitioning its DME (durable medical equipment) patient base to the pharmacy channel since the latter involves fewer constraints to access. In 2019, the company managed to expand covered lives for the pharmacy channel by more than 50% YoY. The company also aims to transition its Medicare patient base from G5 to G6 CGM by mid-2020.

DexCom is, currently, studying low-cost real-time CGM, G7, in a clinical setting. The company plans to roll out this product in 2021. The company also plans to target the type 2 non-intensive diabetes patients with its CGM system. Currently, there are 27 million patients in this segment in the U.S.

On February 19, DexCom entered into a partnership with Insulet (PODD) to integrate the former's G6 CGM and future G7 CGM into Insulet's Omnipod Horizon automated insulin delivery system. The Omnipod Horizon system is expected to be commercially launched in the second half of 2020. The progress towards an interoperative environment is expected to further drive demand for CGMs.

The company has been consistently reporting solid financials for the past several quarters.

In 2019, DexCom reported revenues of $1.47 billion, a YoY (year-over-year) rise of 43%. The year 2019 marked the second year when DexCom reported YoY organic revenue growth in excess of 40%. The company reported revenues of $462.8 million in the fourth quarter, a YoY rise of 36.92% and ahead of the consensus estimate by $5.68 million. The rapidly expanding adoption of the company's CGM system across new patient segments and especially in the insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes patient segment have been key growth drivers for DexCom.

The year 2019 also emerged as a first full year of GAAP profitability for DexCom, with a full-year GAAP net income of $101.1 million. The company reported a net income of $92.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an admirable feat considering the company's fourth-quarter 2018 GAAP net loss of $179.7 million. DexCom reported non-GAAP EPS (earnings per share) of $1.15, ahead of the consensus by $0.43. At the end of 2019, the company had $1.5 billion cash on its balance sheet.

DexCom now expects 2020 revenues to be up by 17-20%, which is reasonable considering the higher base. The company is also guiding for robust gross and EBITDA margins in 2020.

Investors should be aware of these risks.

DexCom is, currently, trading at a forward PE ratio of 87.85x and a PS ratio of 16.73x. Such hefty valuation multiples are typical of those seen in fast-growing tech stocks. Value investors, however, may not be very comfortable with such high multiples.

DexCom's G6 CGM faces stiff competition from MedTech bigwig, Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) cheaper FreeStyle Libre. FreeStyle Libre reported sales of $534 million in the fourth quarter, a YoY rise of 58.5%. Abbott is also awaiting FDA approval for the second-generation Libre 2 system, which is an iCGM (interoperable continuous glucose monitoring system).

DexCom is also competing with Medtronic (MDT) in the stand-alone as well as integrated CGM space.

International markets also pose to be a challenge for DexCom in 2020, considering the widespread disruption caused by coronavirus pandemic. This is especially true considering that international market sales had increased by 47.51% YoY in 2019. The upside, however, is that the U.S. still accounted for 79% of the company's total 2019 sales.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for DexCom is $286.67. I believe that this is a conservative target for the company.

All the analysts covering DexCom are highly optimistic about the company's growth prospects. On March 4, Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch initiated coverage of DexCom with a Buy rating and $330 price target. On March 3, Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien highlighted DexCom as the large-cap med-tech company least exposed to China. On February 19, Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien reiterated Overweight rating and $300 target price for DexCom.

On February 14, Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford raised his price target for DexCom to $288 from $258 and reiterated an Outperform rating. On February 14, Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman raised his price target for DexCom to $285 from $250. On February 14, Cowen analyst Ryan Blicker reiterated Outperform rating and raised his price target on DexCom to $300 from $250. On February 14, Guggenheim analyst Christopher Pasquale reiterated Buy rating and increased target price from $245 to $300. On February 14, Canaccord analyst Kyle Rose reiterated Buy rating and raised his price target on DexCom to $300 from $255. On February 14, Stifel analyst Mathew Blackman maintained Buy rating and raised his price target for DexCom to $300 from $250.

In this backdrop, I believe that $300 is a pretty attainable 12-month target price estimate for DexCom. Hence, I believe that retail med tech investors with average risk appetite and investment horizon of six months to a year can consider taking a position in DexCom in April 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.