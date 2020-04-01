AMD: Advanced Bullish Sentiment

Overall, there is an excellent risk/reward ratio for double-digit price gains because it is likely that AMD will reach its February highs as soon as the clouds disappear.

However, there are several factors that investors should be aware of and which support the bullish sentiment.

Paradoxically, the relatively stable performance is counteracted by the high valuation. Given the high valuation, I would have expected a somewhat stronger correction.

Introduction

AMD (AMD) performed impressively well in the turmoil of the coronavirus volatility. Just 40 days ago, I was warning of overvaluation and a sharp correction. But even from these high valuation levels, the company has performed better than the market and not worse than its competitors. This and other factors result in an extremely bullish sentiment for the company. The value of the company is currently 18 percent below its recent historical high. When the clouds disappear on the horizon, AMD will reach these highs again. In this respect, there is an excellent risk/reward ratio for double-digit price gains.

Impressive stability in volatile times

The bullish sentiment is fed by several factors. Many investors refuse to sell their AMD shares despite high valuations. Even when I highlighted AMD's excellent outlook before the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, an investment would still be in the win zone. In the meantime, the S&P 500 Index has lost almost 19 percent. Then, 40 days ago, when I pointed out an exaggeration just before the outbreak of volatility (from February 23rd), I even expected AMD to underperform the market. But that did not happen and AMD again outperformed the S&P 500.

(Source: Previous analyses, click here and here)

This could be interpreted to mean that investors might see AMD as a defensive or at least superior investment. If we look only at the time from the onset of volatility, AMD has lost almost half of its value compared to the Dow Jones or S&P 500. This underscores the strong relative stability of the company.

Data by YCharts

AMD also does not have to hide from a comparative review with competitors. Only Nvidia (NVDA) performed slightly better here. However, the time window is relatively small and the performance differences don't carry too much weight. In any case, the sector itself seems to have a relative strength.

Data by YCharts

High fundamental valuation justified by strong operative performance

Paradoxically, the relative stability shown above is counteracted by the high valuation. AMD is rated much higher than Intel (INTC) or Nvidia in terms of the forward P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

Even a comparison of the current price to book value ratio with the three-year median merely indicates a historically fair valuation.

Data by YCharts

So where does the market get its bullish attitude towards AMD? There are several factors that investors should be aware of and all have to do with the excellent management of the company. For example, the company has managed to gain further and further market shares from its competitors with its broadly diversified portfolio.

(Source: AMD's market share by segment)

Regarding the CPU market, this is clearly at the expense of Intel and underlines the technical superiority of AMD in this market.

(Source: AMD vs Intel market shares)

This is reflected in extreme growth, especially from 2019 onwards. The operating performance improved significantly in all key metrics.

(Source: 4Q 2019 results/table by author, taken from previous analyses)

The market has thus registered that the company reached historic highs last year in terms of revenue, profit (EBIT and EBITDA) and FCF. In contrast, the share price is almost 20 percent away from its highs.

Data by YCharts

Things to consider concerning future impacts of the COVID-19 crisis

Of course, investors must take into account the large variable COVID-19. The exact extent of the effects on the economy of the virus cannot be predicted at this stage. The problem that I already pointed out last year is that AMD's margin has always been relatively low by comparison (even though it has increased quite a bit recently). This is especially true compared to Intel. AMD has pursued an extremely successful penetration strategy with its low prices. Due to the low price, however, there is the threat that the fixed costs are not fully covered. As a result, a company cannot sustain this price permanently if the selling price is the only source of income. As a result, management has less leeway to address declining demand by adjusting prices. Data by YCharts

But there are good reasons why this will not lead to a serious problem for AMD for the time being. Firstly, the margin is expected to continue to improve. In particular, the ramp of AMD's 7nm products will improve the margin This already worked out in the 4th quarter of 2019. There, the gross margin was 45 percent and significantly higher than a year ago (38 percent GAAP / 41 percent Non-GAAP) and even higher than in the prior quarter (43 percent).

Furthermore, the earnings call of Micron (MU) suggests that investors could slightly be optimistic concerning the future outlook:

And when we look at what we supply to our customers, customers build it into the product if there has to be any macroeconomic weakness, and we know that in the environment of coronavirus pandemic, there will be some impact on some aspects of the consumer demand. The consumer demand, there's a lag between the consumer demand getting impacted to the demand from our customers who are building the product in their supply chain is getting impacted. [...] So, while we have seen, for example, last fiscal quarter, our FQ2, demand in China and the consumer demand and the smartphone demand declined, we have also seen that China has contained this; and in fact, production is coming back in China and the demand is being restored in China. The same thing will happen in other parts of the world as well, but while there may be some impact on smartphone demand in different countries, eventually as the containment happens, the consumer demand will be back.

Most importantly, AMD has an extremely stable financial foundation. AMD's management reduced its gross debt and principal debt significantly in 2019. With less than USD 600 million gross debt at the start of 2020, the company is net cash positive now:

(Source: 4Q 2019 results)

Conclusion

The investor's takeaway here is that the high valuation counteracts the strong performance during the COVID-19-crisis only on a first view. However, a closer look reveals an extremely bullish sentiment in the market. In my view, this consideration is also justified. As a consequence, AMD will likely reach its February highs as soon as the clouds disappear. That said, there is an excellent risk/reward ratio for double-digit price gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.