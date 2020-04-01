Supply-Chain Worry Keeps Coffee Strong

With government-mandated quarantines and stay-at-home orders in force around the world, traders worry that coffee could experience another big supply shock. As we'll discuss in this report, this is one of the biggest short-term drivers for coffee right now and it should continue to keep prices buoyant in the near term.

In several major coffee-growing regions of the world, the transportation industry is being significantly impacted by coronavirus lockdowns. As would be expected, both truck and ship transporters are being slowed by the quarantines, and this is keeping an already tight supply of beans from reaching the market in a timely fashion. This, perhaps more than any other factor, accounts for coffee future prices maintaining a remarkable resilience to the weakness that the broad commodity market has lately experienced.

Before we delve further into the fundamental picture, let's take a quick comparative look at some charts to get an idea of coffee's relative performance versus other commodities. The first chart shows the WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC), which is one of my favorite ETFs for tracking overall commodity prices.

Source: BigCharts

As you can see, most major commodities - led by crude oil - have been in a downward trend since the start of this year. Selling pressure across the board accelerated starting in late February when the coronavirus began spreading panic in the U.S. While there has been an attempt at bottoming in the last couple of weeks, GCC remains weak as most soft commodities are near their year-to-date lows.

Now compare the performance of GCC with ICE coffee futures prices. Below is the continuous contract coffee price through March. The relative strength is clear, and not only has coffee managed to rally in the face of the coronavirus threat in the last two months, but it's also one of only a few actively traded commodities to have established a series of higher highs and low in March - no small feat given the current financial market climate.

Source: BigCharts

Another way of seeing just how much coffee is outperforming the broad market can be gathered from the following graph, which compares the coffee futures price with GCC. This is a key consideration for institutional participants, who typically look at such relative strength comparisons before deploying capital. Coffee's relative strength compared with other commodities could, therefore, serve to increase its attraction among market-moving institutional players.

Source: StockCharts

So, with coffee's near-term fortunes healthy, how much longer can it continue manifesting strength against the backdrop of a weak broad market? And can coffee prices continue to buck the extreme weakness of Brazil's real currency (a prime consideration for the coffee market)? To answer these questions, let's consider the most salient supply and demand factors.

On the supply front, while ports are still open and beans are moving across key shipping channels, "social distancing" and personnel restrictions are slowing the commodity's movement. Moreover, transportation times have increased due to shippers having a problem with container flow, according to the March 27 market report from S&D Coffee & Tea.

Demand is mixed in the midst of the lockdowns, however, as restaurants are obviously closed and aren't utilizing beans from roasteries. But counterbalancing this, "Retail roasters are grabbing any coffee they can find as the hoarding mentality has hit the coffee aisle" of grocery stores in the U.S. and elsewhere, according to the latest S&D Coffee & Tea report.

Although the retail demand picture is currently mixed, global supplies remain below normal levels. Brazil's coffee harvest isn't likely to begin until around the middle of April (assuming coronavirus-related slowdowns haven't increased by then), so for now, the tight global supply picture discussed in recent reports - including limited supplies in Central America and brokers and wholesalers having difficulties securing new supplies - remains in play and is a bullish market factor.

Indeed, the supply-chain problems being experienced by the industry were highlighted in a March 30 Reuters report, which noted that, "Supply chains are backing up as air freight capacity plunges and companies struggle to find enough truck drivers and shipping crews." This, according to the report, has prompted importers in some of the world's largest coffee markets to stockpile beans and bring forward orders up by a month in fear of being caught short if the market is further disrupted by the global pandemic which, in the near term, is also a potentially bullish demand factor.

On the currency front, while the Brazilian real remains quite weak and at multi-year lows (which can weigh against coffee prices), the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is also showing signs of weakening. A weaker dollar should serve to countervail the weak real, essentially cancelling out the negative impact of the real's decline on coffee prices.

Source: BigCharts

All things considered, the overall demand for coffee is still strong while supplies remain constricted due to supply-chain difficulties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, another short-covering rally for coffee futures prices in the coming weeks is possible, especially with the dollar beginning to show weakness on the back of a slowing U.S. economy. As I previously observed, the next move in the U.S. Dollar Index below the 98 level could serve as a catalyst for a coffee price rally, given that past dollar declines under this key level have sparked bullish bean market moves. Traders should, therefore, anticipate additional strength in the coffee market, at least until Brazil's coffee harvesting season begins later in April.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO), which tracks the coffee futures price. I'm using a stop-loss slightly under the 35 level for this short-term trading position. I recommend that all coffee futures and coffee ETF trades be followed up with a conservative stop-loss to prevent excess losses from unforeseen market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.