Dividend Investors: These 5 Aristocrats Are Trading At Historic Discounts

Investors should take a closer look at these stocks that provide above average income yields while their business models are relatively recession-resilient.

The reliable income can help investors to keep their cool while their portfolios are in the red, and dividend reinvestment is even more attractive while prices are low.

Article Thesis

During times of crisis, not all companies fare the same, and this also holds true for their stocks. Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, which have raised their dividends annually for decades, have a history of performing better than broad markets during bad times.

We will take a look at why Dividend Aristocrats can be great investments during downturns and times of worry, and then we will present six of the Dividend Aristocrats that look like they are attractive and inexpensive investments at the current price.

Dividend Aristocrats Are Useful Investments During Downturns

In a past article, we looked at the fact that Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) have historically performed well while allowing for the generation of above-average income:

This strong track record is, however, not the only reason for investors to own these types of stocks, as there are a number of other factors that make Dividend Aristocrats look compelling during troubling times on top of that.

During times of trouble, owning assets that provide a reliable stream of income helps with the psychological aspect of investing, as a steady income stream aides investors in keeping cool while their portfolios are deep in the red. It has been shown numerous times that psychology plays a big role in investment returns that individual investors are generating. Some psychological quirks play a big role when it comes to explaining the fact that most investors underperform market indices. One factor that hinders investors at generating returns that are on par with those of the broad market is that many retail investors tend to buy high while selling low. During times when sentiment is great, buying is easy and feels good, but during times of worry holding on to these investments while seeing them in the red can be painful, which is why some investors choose to sell at exactly the wrong time, thereby locking in losses, which hurts their returns. As Dividend Aristocrats offer safe dividends, the risk of them cutting their payout is rather low. During equity market downturns, this reliable dividend income that still flows to an investor's account may help this investor in holding on to these investments while waiting for the recovery, which means that the losses that come with exiting the market at the wrong time (during a low) can be avoided. This is one reason why owning Dividend Aristocrats (or other reliable dividend payers) can be positive for an investors' long term returns.

Another reason is that owning income stocks also allows investors to reinvest the dividend proceeds at attractive prices while equity markets are down. These dividend reinvestments have been proven to be a big factor for a shareholder's long-term total returns. Reinvesting dividends during times when valuations are low allows investors to purchase more shares than they would have whilst markets are high, thereby increasing one's portfolio. This effect, which helps lower one's cost basis over time, is called the dollar-cost-average effect. It works with repeated contributions, e.g. through a 401(k) plan, but it also works when dividends or other income proceeds are regularly reinvested in a portfolio.

Non-dividend paying stocks, such as Amazon (AMZN) or Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), don't allow investors to make additional investments regularly, which means that their investors don't benefit from dollar-cost averaging to the same extent compared to those investors that own Dividend Aristocrats or other stocks that pay safe dividends.

All in all, we can thus say that Dividend Aristocrats combine a number of characteristics that make them a strong basis for, or great additions to an investment portfolio. This is especially true for those investors that seek more defensive investments and that want reliable income.

Data by YCharts

Equity markets have recovered some of their losses over the last 2 weeks, but they are still down a hefty amount this year. Somewhat surprisingly, Dividend Aristocrats, on average, are down more than the S&P 500 index (SPY), despite their rather defensive characteristics. This provides, we believe, a buying opportunity for those that want to expand their holdings in either all Dividend Aristocrats or a select group of those. Doing the latter requires more work, but it is advisable, we think, as one can avoid those stocks that are (still) trading above their average valuations while concentrating on those stocks that are looking attractively priced. We will showcase 5 Dividend Aristocrats where we feel that they provide safe, attractive income yields while trading at inexpensive valuations.

Stock 1: Altria

Altria (MO) is one of the biggest tobacco companies in the world, despite selling its cigarettes in the US only. Smoking rates in the US have declined for many years, but that has not been a problem for Altria, as price increases have allowed the company to grow its top line nevertheless:

Data by YCharts

Altria should be able to continue to operate like this. Cigarettes are not very price elastic, which means that customers don't really mind price increases too much. Instead, most customers continue to buy Altria's products, despite the regular price hikes. In the US, demand drops by just 0.37% for every 1% price increase, which shows that Altria should be able to grow its revenues in the future, too. On top of that, its product is very recession resilient. Several studies (I & II) have shown that smokers actually smoke more during recessions, which is why the economic downturn that we will likely see during 2020 will not be a major threat for Altria.

Data by YCharts

Altria's shares offer a very high dividend yield of 8.6% right here, while they are trading at less than 9 times this year's net profits. Compared with a historic median earnings multiple of 16, this represents a huge discount. The combination of a recession-resilient business model, a high dividend yield, and a low valuation makes Altria one of the most attractive Dividend Aristocrats.

Stock 2: AbbVie

AbbVie (ABBV) does not have a long history as a stand-alone company but as a spin-off of Dividend Aristocrat Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), it is still regarded as a Dividend Aristocrat, as AbbVie has raised its dividend every year since it was separated. AbbVie is one of the largest biotech companies in the world and mostly known thanks to its mega-blockbuster drug Humira, which is the best-selling drug in the world. Right now, AbbVie is in the midst of taking over Allergan (AGN), which will increase its scale further.

Demand for many products drops off during a recession (automobiles, travel, etc.), but sick people still require medicine, which shows that AbbVie has a quite low-risk business model -- demand for Humira or oncology drugs such as Imbruvica will not decline meaningfully just because global GDP declines.

AbbVie has stated that the acquisition of Allergan should be accretive to its earnings per share by 10% during year 1, while cost synergies that will be captured over the years should allow for a peak accretion of 20%+. Combined with the fact that AbbVie had already been highly profitable during 2019 while forecasting even better profits for 2020 ($9.66 at the midpoint of its guidance range), AbbVie looks quite inexpensive relative to the forecasted growth that should be easily achievable thanks to the strength of its pipeline and the pending acquisition of Allergan.

Data by YCharts

Offering a yield of close to 6%, while its shares are valued at less than 8 times this year's earnings is a quite solid combination already. Forecasted earnings growth at a rate that is much higher than GDP growth and the rate of inflation, and a recession-resilient business model, make AbbVie an even better choice, though, and one of the most attractive Dividend Aristocrats.

Stock 3: General Dynamics

General Dynamics (GD) is a leading defense company that produces a range of products, including land vehicles, ships, and a range of components and systems that are integrated into many high-end systems. As a defense company, its customers naturally are governments, and not surprisingly, its biggest customer by far is the US government. Government spending does not suffer too much during recessions, thus General Dynamics is operating a relatively recession-proof business.

The US government has made it very clear that core defense suppliers are strategically important for the US' security needs, which is why the Pentagon has installed new rules that increase payments to suppliers. This happened even though General Dynamics and its peers would not have been hit hard by the coronavirus fallout anyway, with the exception of Boeing (BA), due to Boeing's large commercial aircraft business that is taking a hit.

Data by YCharts

With a dividend yield of a little more than 3%, General Dynamics is not the highest-yielding stock by far, yet its dividend yield is still much higher than that of the broad market, and it also compares very favorably to what investors can get from treasuries and other fixed-income investments. General Dynamics is a higher-growth Dividend Aristocrat, it has raised its payout at ~10% a year in the recent past. Combined with its solid yield, which is the highest it has been in many years, this makes the company a solid long-term investment for dividend growth investors. Shares are also trading at less than 11 times this year's profits, which is much cheaper than the mid-teens earnings multiple General Dynamics has traded at in the recent past.

Stock 4: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been a very weak performer in the recent past, as shares dropped massively as the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia escalated. This will surely hurt Exxon Mobil's results, yet investors can find some comfort in the fact that Exxon Mobil is not only active in oil and gas production, but it also refines and sells products and has a sizeable chemicals business on top of that. These businesses are not dependent on oil prices that much, which is why those segments can help offset the hit from low oil prices to some extent.

If oil prices remained at $20, Exxon Mobil would surely run into major problems eventually, but fortunately, that seems very unlikely. In the long run, Saudi Arabia needs oil prices of roughly $80, which is why that country won't be able to fight the current oil price war forever. Demand normalization following the coronavirus crisis should also be helpful in balancing oil markets, and last but not least, talks between the US and Russia, aimed at finding a solution to the oil price glut, should be a tailwind for oil producers as well. This will not result in higher oil prices immediately, which is why there is a high likelihood that smaller, unhedged players with weak balance sheets could go bankrupt over the coming months. This will not be true for Exxon Mobil, though, which is AA-rated, making it one of the strongest and most defensive companies in the industry.

Data by YCharts

Following a massive share price slump, shares now offer a yield of more than 9%, while Exxon Mobil's valuation has slumped to a multi-year low. There will be headwinds in the near term, but Exxon Mobil has the balance sheet and the diversification to weather the current crisis, and once oil prices recover, investors should get rewarded.

Stock 5: Realty Income

Realty Income (O) is one of the best-known triple-net REITs, mainly due to its strong track record and due to the fact that it pays its dividend monthly, making it a favorite holding for retirees and other investors that love the steady income stream.

It rents its space to retailers, but its business is very diversified. Pharmacies, drug stops, post offices, and many more of its tenants provide services that are necessary during recessions and even during the current crisis. This is why it will be much less impacted than REITs that operate outlet malls or other at-risk real estate assets.

This defensive business model, where tenants are responsible for all costs thanks to the triple-net leases, and where wide diversification across industries and companies when it comes to its tenant base, explain why Realty Income has performed so well during past downturns:

Data by YCharts

The dividend has been raised very regularly, and at a meaningful pace, despite all of the downturns we have seen in the past. Not even the Great Recession was able to stop Realty Income's track record, which is why we are quite sure that the REIT will be able to weather the current crisis, too.

Despite these defensive characteristics, the share price has been hit hard, and shares are down 41% from the all-time high at the time of writing. This has made Realty Income's dividend yield rise to an attractive level:

Data by YCharts

Its dividend yield of 5.5% is more than twice as high as that of the broad market, and there is a very high chance that investors will be rewarded with regular dividend increases in the future, too. On top of that, Realty Income's valuation, measured by the price to cash flow multiple, has dropped from the mid-twenties to the mid-teens, which is by far the lowest valuation shares have traded at this year.

Realty Income's shares are still not extremely cheap, but the resilient business model, the strong track record, and excellent management explain why Realty Income will likely never trade at very low valuations. On a relative basis, shares are quite inexpensive right here, and there is no reason for Realty Income's valuation to not expand to pre-crisis levels in a year or two, once this crisis is behind us. Realty Income is thus a quality pick that offers monthly dividends and that is comparatively cheap right now, offering meaningful upside potential once these harsh times are behind us.

Takeaway

In times like these, owning resilient investment is a great benefit, for the portfolio as well as for one's mood. Dividend Aristocrats, with their reliable income generation, can help investors to stomach the current downturns, and dividend reinvestment during times when share prices are low can boost total returns meaningfully. This is why, overall, we believe that Dividend Aristocrats can be a great addition to a defensive portfolio.

Not all Dividend Aristocrats are created equally, though, some are still trading at rather high valuations, such as Walmart (WMT), which trades at 22 times forward earnings at the time of writing. Some Aristocrats, however, are looking attractively priced right here, and we believe that Altria, AbbVie, General Dynamics, Exxon Mobil, and Realty Income belong to that group.

No investment is without risk, and further price declines in these stocks definitely are possible, but their defensive business models and/or strong balance sheets should allow them to weather the current crisis. Income-oriented investors that seek lower-risk stocks should take a closer look at these five, as well as the broader group of Dividend Aristocrats, while they are attractively priced.

