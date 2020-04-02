The Asset Allocator: A 3-Step Path To Recovery (Podcast)

Summary

Investors were slow to understand that this is not the sort of crisis from which we could expect an immediate and sustained V-shaped snap-back.

The path to recovery consists primarily of these three things, each in its turn:

First, any good news, of an enduring nature, depends on the restrictions that are slowing the progress of the coronavirus.

Second, increasing spending and reducing taxes, plus relaxing regulations, are needed to keep businesses and households viable.

Third, the timing and extent of the recovery will totally depend on renewed employment, as regular income alone will set the pace for household spending.