Trucking Operations Paramount To Food Security

The pandemic has created greater demand for reliable trucking services to transport essential products which will enhance trucking companies' financial value.

During any potentially long-term crisis, particularly a lethal pandemic, our primal survival instincts come to the forefront such as the priority to secure food & water. For this reason, food security, even in the USA which is the world's breadbasket, can come under pressure because of nationwide lockdowns and compromised supply chains.

The Trucking Industry

I've culled the most pertinent from the following list taken from the article 11 Incredible Facts About the $700 Billion US Trucking Industry, in Markets Insider, 3 June 2019, that provides a comprehensive perspective as to the criticality of truckers' role in America's economy and security.

Approximately 5.8% of full-time jobs are related to trucking. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) alone employs 8,600 truckers. Trucks move more than 70% of goods transported around the USA. Most grocery stores would run out of food in three days if there the long-haul truckers stopped driving. Industry-wide shortage of qualified truckers.

Trucking's Heavy Lifters - Investment Considerations

Here is a shortlist of the largest American trucking firms:

Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

JB Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

XPO Logistics (formerly Conway Freight) (XPO)

Schneider National (SNDR)

For an industry-wide investment, consider Dow Jones Trucking Index (DJUSTK).

Logistical Challenges & Roadblocks

Despite cheap & plentiful fuel, high-demand business to deliver medical & foodstuffs on empty roads, the burden on the trucking industry is enormous and could face nasty disruptions. The Financial Times article on 25 March 2020 entitled How Coronavirus is Affecting Pasta's Complex Supply Chain discusses the sometimes delicate linkages between food sources and final deliveries. To paraphrase them:

Wheat production is highly mechanized vs. fruits & vegetables which are labor intensive. Labor is impacted by migration restrictions thus potential labor shortages. Though the USA is self-sufficient, it still imports more than 50% of fresh fruit. An example is avocados and other exotic fruits which may be a short supply. Potential disruptions at chokepoints such as ports, production/distribution staff shortages due to illness, closed borders.

Truckers' Demographic Dilemma

According to the figures, truckers represent a demographic that is most at risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. The truckers' average age (55) is a major factor with respect to resilience particularly in a profession that doesn't have a healthy lifestyle and general stress that aggravates underlying health conditions. Nationwide, the available first responders, medical staff, and law enforcement have been reduced because of COVID-19 exposure and subsequent self-quarantine.

According to the article published by MSN Money on 12 March 2020 entitled How Coronavirus Could Hit America's 1.8 Million Truck Drivers, 38% of truck drivers lack health insurance with unhealthy lifestyles which are considerably higher than the average population encompassing obesity, morbid obesity, cigarette smoking, and diabetes. Additionally, because of the nature of their work, maintaining social distancing is difficult.

The shortage of qualified truck drivers has persisted for many years as articulated in the NPR article Trucking Industry Struggles with Growing Driver Shortage, 9 January 2018. A major food distributor executive stated in Crain's New York Business article published on 27 March 2020, Meat Piles Up In Warehouses as Frightened Truckers Stay Home, "Supply isn't the problem. Warehouses are full of beef and other forms of protein. There just aren't enough truckers to bring the food into stores." Another major food distributor executive stated, "Up to 60% of his drivers are no longer showing up for work because they fear that making deliveries could expose them to the coronavirus."

The irony is that truckers represent the white knights to deliver the antidote while at the same time are the potential carriers of COVID-19.

Spare Parts

Because the global supply chain is compromised with a slow and uneven ramp-up from China, it's increasingly difficult for truck fleets to acquire spare parts for their vehicles from normal wear & tear. This may force trucking companies to resort to cannibalizing parts from other trucks which exacerbate the domestic supply chain.

The following chart provided by UN Comtrade Database and presented by Statista US Car Industry Most Reliant on Chinese Parts underscores America's reliance on China for spare vehicular parts.

Recommendation

Like many industries, the trucking industry has never been under such pressure. The trucking industry remains the de facto monopoly for large-scale, point-to-point delivery service, and the logistical linchpin for our security. As we emerge from the depths of this pandemic to recovery, albeit uneven, truckers will continue their operational resiliency.

Because of their necessity, I'm bullish on the trucking industry whether trucking specific firms like the aforementioned trucking companies or as an industry-wide investment in Dow Jones Trucking Index.

