Baker Hughes: Good Balance Sheet And Unique Offerings Sending A Buy Signal

We think Baker is a buy just below current levels and the price target set by J.P. Morgan of $18 is realistic, implying a near 90-100% upside.

Baker also carries forward the technological benefits of the GE partnership and has put in place new tech JVs to enhance the digital revolution in the oilfield.

Baker has the best balance sheet of the big three which should help with ratings estimates from analysts.

Introduction

Ok, you understand we've been in Neverland the last few years, don't you? A few years back we took a night flight with Peter and Wendy, and the whole gang of Lost Boys (naturally maintaining 6-feet of separation), and went to where fantasies bask in the morning sun, and Lollypops grow on trees.

The fantasy to which I am referring was the one of ever-increasing shale production eclipsing the combined output of Saudi Arabia and Russia!

Rystad, 2019

Come on. Seriously?

You can't blame Rystad for their ebullience on the production growth potential of the American shale industry. After having had a near death experience in 2016 as a result of an earlier Saudi tantrum, American shale had come roaring back as prices rose back into the $50's. By late-2016, technology and cracking down on their supply chain had made most shale production economic at half the previous cost of $90 bbl.

EIA, Chart by author

Rystad had plenty of companies with bullish forecasts. There were a lot of respected analysts tossing out similar drivel.

Of course we now know that the trip back from Neverland has hit some bumps. You know what they are so I will spare you a recap. If you're reading this article you are hoping for a reason to plunk down some cash in the hope of seeing a return when things get better.

In this article we will discuss why we think Baker Hughes (BKR) is worthy of consideration in that scenario.

Baker Hughes

One of the key metrics we've been using to evaluate whether a company has the internal resources to make it to a better oil-price future without restructuring, is the balance sheet. Baker Hughes was recently singled out by a well-known analyst at J.P. Morgan for an upgrade due to its balance sheet.

Backlog, Cash flow, Client quality and technology are also drivers that will help to supply the wherewithal to keep the company afloat.

The other key metric is open market buys by officers or directors. These folks are privy to the internal workings of the company and have knowledge about its prospects that no one else can have. Here in this case, key officers have recently made open market buys at higher levels indicating confidence in the company's future with their own cash.

Source

In this article we will run through the key aspects that single out a company that will likely survive the current energy crash and emerge with its shareholders intact. This could be a very rare group, as we've noted in the past.

We think Baker is one that will make it to the other side.

The Balance Sheet

Baker is in relatively good shape financially vis-a-vis competitors Halliburton (HAL), and Schlumberger (SLB) having produced positive earnings of $128 mm adjusted, and $753 mm unadjusted. Thanks to large asset impairments noted in prior articles Big Red and Big Blue took charges of $1.1 and $10 bn respectively.

It also has a fair amount of cash and current assets on hand to the tune of ~$15.2 bn, vs. liabilities of ~$18 bn. Stockholders have equity of about $34 bn in BKR, with a debt to equity ratio of 0.17. Pretty darn good as compared with Big Red and Big Blue of 1.42, and 0.61 respectively. (It's certainly fair to point out that this metric has been exacerbated by the collapse in stock prices recently.) In either case BKR still shines in this comparison though.

Baker generated $2.1 in OCF for 2019, with free cash flow of $1.1 bn and generated an EBITDA of $3.038 bn. It trades currently at just slightly less than 6X EV/EBITDA vs. Hally at ~4 and SLB at -5.35.

Perhaps a better metric on an equivalent basis is its price to OCF of about 5.83 which if you roll the clock back a month would have been double that at ~11ish. Suggesting the market has way oversold BKR and there is money on the table. I hate to call bottoms, but if we haven't put one yet for the service companies, I would be very surprised.

On that point, Baker's stock has resisted fluctuations with crude oil over the past week, staying in its current $11-12-ish range. Comparatively crude has fluctuated 20% over the same time period.

Worth noting also is Baker's current dividend yield of over 6%. Of all the service company dividends, I would say Baker's is the safest.

Technology drivers for Baker

I am going to pick out three that I think distinguish BKR from the other big colors. Turbomachinery and Process Solutions-TPS, Digital Solutions, and Carbon Footprint reduction. These were all contributors to the outstanding year BKR had in 2019, although Digital Solutions was off YoY.

TPS

This business has been doing well given the large numbers of LNG FIDs that occurred in 2019. A total of roughly 100 new plants globally receiving affirmative FIDs for a net add of 90 MPTA. Simonelli comments here on the future market prospects in response to an analyst's question:

If you take a step back, you look at where we're going to be by 2030, it's going to be between 550 million to 600 million tons of demand and to produce that you're going to need 700 million tons of installed capacity. So even with where we are today with the construction of 60 MTPA and also the 90 that was FID last year, you still got another 130 million to 150 million that's going to go in the next coming year.

Source

Current liquefaction capacity globally is in the neighborhood of 400 MPTA. Estimates vary for 2030 LNG demand. As noted in the quote above Baker sees a demand of 500-600 MTPA by then. Some estimates are substantially larger as noted here, and reaching as high as ~840 MTPA in 2030.

Whichever estimate is correct or closer to the truth, it appears as if Baker has a strong market to sell in to for the next few years at least.

Now, I've been on record recently as having doubts about the gas market's viability over the near term. Those concerns remain, but it should be also noted that I think in the long term, meaning at least a year out, the market for LNG is structurally sound and will provide growth for companies like Baker.

Source

Baker in particular has some technology that I believe helps drive business its way in the LNG space- gas turbine fueled engines. Neither of the other big three else these and they are a differentiator that gives Baker something to sell, even to project competitors.

Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker's CEO:

We believe that natural gas demand will grow at more than twice the pace of oil over the next 10 years, and that LNG demand growth will be higher still at an annual rate of 4% to 5%. Against this backdrop, we believe that Baker Hughes is uniquely positioned to provide technologies and solutions that help our customers lower their carbon footprint. Our LM9000 aeroderivative gas turbine, which can reduce NOx emissions by 40% and overall CO2 equivalent emissions by up to 25% compared to alternative turbines in its class.

Baker Hughes

If this picture looks like a jet engine to you, it's because it is.

The company has received a number of orders for this technology in the LNG plant building space.

Electric fracking

There are also applications for frac fleet retrofits down the road.

Source: Baker Hughes

If you'll allow me to speculate a bit. Much of the legacy frac equipment is being cut up for boat anchors or bleaching away in the West Texas sun. The rest is being run into the ground through deferred maintenance and overuse as companies struggle for cash flow to stay afloat. I'll take a SWAG and venture that 80% of the frac spreads that existed a year ago, a year from now will be permanently out of commission.

Data from Primary Vision, Chart by author

I am projecting a dramatic fall in fracking in the $20 price area, but not its elimination. The point here is that Baker, although not a participant in retail fracking, could benefit from new equipment orders as business picks up... let's say early next year. Here is an excerpt from Baker's roll out pitch for this technology last fall:

Electric fracking is most conducive for areas where there are potentially stricter regulations when it comes to sound pollution or stricter regulations when it comes to emissions, which then would in turn would be potentially a better option in a more urban environment. But, you could still use it out in a regular fracking site out in the middle of nowhere simply because of some of the cost reductions that are there when it comes to fuel costs. So, there's a variety of different factors to consider when looking at any fracking.

Source

I could not find where Baker actually has sold equipment into this application so it true worth remains speculative. This is probably due to the high relative cost and the fact the incentive to upgrade equipment just does not exist presently.

That won't always be the case, and this technology ticks enough boxes on the cost in use and "green" applications, that it will find traction when capital returns to this space.

Digital Solutions business

This is still in its infancy stage in my opinion as the world learns to use AI technology to its full benefit. The huge potential market is the installed market of offshore and remote installations that exists in the world today. Of course, that's just for the oilfield. The beauty of digital technology is its application in other industries, giving Baker new markets to sell into.

This business was down slightly YoY due to the sale of one of the composite product lines-APM. Additionally, the enormous flux in the overall market introduces softness. It must be incredibly difficult to do planning (of any kind) right now for digitizing data gathering.

Given the collapse of demand across the world right now due to the CV, it will probably be down again for 2020. So will most of everything for that matter.

I am including this slide above from Baker's investor deck to illustrate what they see as the market segmentation for digital services. I don't think there is any question that this is the track the world is on once we return to a semblance of stability. This is a growth business that liberates Baker strictly from the ups and downs of the oilfield.

Baker has selected some strong partner platforms to fill the gap left by the GE's Predix platform. Forming a JV with C3.AI software solutions and Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform, Baker has chosen partners with wide experience and sophistication in this enterprise.

Carbon Footprint reduction

This section dovetails into the Digital Solutions actually, but merits its own discussion as it highlights examples of the way AI can be deployed to meet Co2 reduction goals.

Baker Lumen drone surveilling an oilfield installation for methane leak detection

Every single oil and gas company has as one of its goals, carbon footprint reduction. Minimizing leaks and remote monitoring is one of the key ways for the industry to achieve these goals. Simonelli comments:

We have is LUMEN and also Avitas, these are solutions that enable our customers to monitor and also understand how they can reduce their carbon footprint.

The thing to remember about technology like LUMEN, is once it's adopted by a client it is incredibly sticky. With the drone come software support, data storage, software subscription on the client side, training for personnel to use it, trouble shooting, program efficiency elevation as learning takes place.

In short think of technology like this from a systems approach and you can see some of the untapped potential that exists.

Relatively minor shale exposure

It is noteworthy that its two principal competitors, Hally and SLB had to take massive write-downs on their shale fracking equipment in 2019. Baker avoided that by exiting the pressure pumping business with a spin-off of those assets in 2016 to BJ Services (a privately held company).

The company will still be impacted as drilling activity subsides in the shale patch this year. It is active in a number of areas that are undoubtedly seeing declines in demand as the oil price collapses. The good news is that much of this tech-directional drilling, wireline, ESP's, and many more don't have the capital intensity of frac spreads.

Widely panned after the Halliburton deal to buy Baker collapsed in the face of antitrust concerns voiced by the Justice dept, the spin-off of fracking looks like a brilliant move now.

Your takeaway

Any bet on the upstream oilfield is a bet that some normalcy will return to the market. As noted above the shares have been less volatile in the recent trading, making an entry sub-$10 (an approximate 20% decline from when this article was originally published in the DDR), a reasonably safe bet for investors with a longer term horizon.

Source

Oil is weaker today on continuing over-supply concerns that I noted in the Crude Glut article. This situation seems to be worsening, but it changes from day to day.

The stock is being crushed below our target price of <$10.00 today. We think it is a compelling buy and plan to pick up some shares in today's trading.

