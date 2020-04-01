Booking Holdings And Its Real Value

Booking Holdings, Inc. will face further hardship should the outbreak trigger a global recession, as travel is a discretionary expense that many forgo during economic hardship.

Booking Holdings, Inc. (BKNG) is experiencing a significant impact stemming from the novel coronavirus global pandemic. The company recently withdrew its first quarter guidance due to the worsening impact of COVID-19 on travel demand. The situation is rapidly evolving, and President and CEO Glenn Fogel felt that it wouldn’t be possible to quantify the impact of the virus on future financial performance. Fogel is confident that the company can weather the disruption, and that it will only be temporary.

While the impact is still unknown, Booking Holdings, Inc. falls squarely in the travel sector which may be slow to recover. Looking at similar scenarios, it was reported that following the SARS outbreak in 2003, it took a year for the situation to normalize. Furthermore, should the outbreak trigger a global recession, the ramifications for companies in the travel sector could extend well beyond the outbreak itself. Typically, travel is a luxury that people often forgo during economic difficulty. This indicates that market recovery for this sector may take longer than anticipated.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if BKNG is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 86/100. Therefore, Booking Holdings, Inc. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. BKNG has high scores for 10-Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that BKNG seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the table below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of the past 2 years where share price declined, then has been stagnant for a year. Overall, share price average has grown by about 282.1% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16.06%. This is a pretty significant return.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown fairly consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually from 2010 to 2015, and then EPS decreased slightly before significantly increasing from 2017 through 2019.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, BKNG is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has increased overall during the 5-year period. Five-year average ROE is good at around 36%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So BKNG easily meets my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 63 Recreation companies is 4.27% and the average ROE of 30 Internet Software companies is 6.14%.

Therefore, Booking Holdings, Inc.’s 5-year average of 36.1% and current ROE of 66.1% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has also painted a picture similar to the overall 5-year growth of the ROE. Five-year average ROIC is good at around 19%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So BKNG passes this test as well.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been increasing since 2015, and for the past 2 years has basically been off the chart because the profit and revenue have been equal. This would mean that the gross margin percent for the past 2 years was 100%. This is an almost unprecedented situation. Five-year GMP is excellent at around 96%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So BKNG has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is greater than 1. This is concerning, because it tells us that the company owes more than it owns.

BKNG’s Current Ratio of 1.83 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so BKNG exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company could use some improvement in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is good.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 10.5 indicates that BKNG might be selling at a low price when comparing BKNG’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of BKNG has typically been between 26.8 and 24.9, so this indicates that BKNG could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to BKNG’s average historical PE Ratio range.

BKNG currently does not pay a regular dividend.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of $111.82. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, BKNG is undervalued.

If BKNG continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BKNG continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BKNG continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BKNG continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BKNG continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to BKNG’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, BKNG is undervalued.

If BKNG continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $2,200 per share versus its current price of about $1,400. This would indicate that Booking Holdings is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Booking Holdings could use improvement in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but in the short term, the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, EPS, and especially Gross Profit Margin.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

Another pro is that this stock has dwarfed the performance of the S&P 500 during the period of 2007 till 2020. Keep in mind that during recessions, the travel industry could experience more drawbacks than the overall market, but during booming periods, this stock could produce returns that are substantially greater than the market return.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 16.44%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -34.71% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 51.28% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 16%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on BKNG’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 26% and 17%, respectively.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 19% and 9%, respectively.

When averaging the most recent 5-year return results together, we could expect BKNG to produce a return of about 14%.

If considering actual past results of Booking Holdings, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in BKNG:

Initial Investment Date: 3/26/2010

End Date: 3/26/2020

Cost per Share: $252.11

End Date Price: $1392.86

Total Return: 452.48%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 19%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in BKNG:

Initial Investment Date: 3/26/2015

End Date: 3/26/2020

Cost per Share: $1140.36

End Date Price: $1392.86

Total Return: 22.14%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 4%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 4% to 19%. Keep in mind that the 10- and 5-year returns are lower than usual because the whole market fell towards the end date price because of the coronavirus catalyst. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in BKNG, and its travel booking sites (Priceline.com, Booking.com, Kayak, Agoda, etc.), you could expect BKNG to provide you with around at least 6%-7% annual return in most years and returns in the high teens during booming years.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Booking Holdings is a chance to own a solid company with good long-term fundamentals currently selling at a bargain price.

With that said, Booking Holdings isn’t the only good company currently selling at a bargain price during this market downturn. Therefore, when I compare this company to the others, I would definitely say that BKNG is in an industry that will likely suffer more than other industries, since people will try to avoid traveling while the coronavirus is rampant.

Plus, even if I were to buy BKNG at a greatly discounted price, it could realistically take up to a year or more for the travel industry to recover. So in the current environment, I’ll cancel my reservation to buy BKNG and instead try to buy companies selling more necessity-type items, which will continue to perform well throughout the virus or a recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.